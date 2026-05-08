The Board of Grievances clarified that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of statutory periods does not result in the loss of the right or the expiration of the obligation, emphasizing that this does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment, and does not prevent the punishment of the party responsible for it. The Board published a detailed interpretation of Article Nine in Chapter One of Part Two of the Enforcement System, which states that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of the periods stipulated in Article Eight of the system does not lead to the expiration of the obligation, nor does it prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the system.

The interpretation published by the Board of Grievances explained that the ruling of non-acceptance of the enforcement request due to the expiration of the period stipulated in Article Eight of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances does not result in the expiration of the obligation. Article Eight of the same system stipulates that the party entitled to the right must claim it within a period not exceeding 10 years from the date the right arose, and 30 days from the date of the claim to file an enforcement lawsuit, and 5 days if the enforcement of an urgent ruling is requested.

Returning to the Board of Grievances' interpretation of Article Nine of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, the ruling of non-acceptance of the request due to the expiration of the period does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment. Additionally, the rejection of the enforcement request does not prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, which involves punishing the public employee who commits or participates in the abuse of power or deliberately refrains from executing the bonds with the intent to obstruct them.

It is worth mentioning that the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances considers such acts to be serious corruption crimes that warrant detention.