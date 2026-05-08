The Board of Grievances clarified that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of statutory periods does not result in the loss of the right or the expiration of the obligation, affirming that this does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment, and does not prevent the punishment of the party responsible for it.

The Board of Grievances published a detailed interpretation of Article Nine in Chapter One of Title Two of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, which states that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of the periods specified in Article Eight of the system does not lead to the expiration of the obligation, nor does it prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the system.

The interpretation clarified that the ruling of rejecting the enforcement request due to the expiration of the period specified in Article Eight of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances does not result in the loss or expiration of the obligation, as Article Eight of the same system stipulates that the party entitled to the right must claim it within a period not exceeding 10 years from the date the right arose, and 30 days from the date of the claim to file an enforcement lawsuit, and 5 days if the requested enforcement is of an urgent ruling.

Referring back to the Board of Grievances' interpretation of Article Nine of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, the ruling of rejecting the request due to the expiration of the period does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment, and the rejection of the enforcement request does not prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, which involves punishing the public employee who commits or participates in abusing power or deliberately refraining from executing the documents with the intent to obstruct them.

It is noted that the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances considers such acts as major corruption crimes that warrant detention.