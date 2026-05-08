أوضح ديوان المظالم أن عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ بسبب فوات المدد النظامية لا يترتب عليه سقوط الحق أو انقضاء الالتزام، مؤكداً أن ذلك لا يمس أصل الحق ولا يؤثر في ثبوته، ولا يحول دون معاقبة المتسبب فيه.
ونشر ديوان المظالم تفسيراً مفصلاً عن المادة التاسعة في الفصل الأول من الباب الثاني من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، والتي تنص على أنه لا يترتب على عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لفوات المدد المنصوص عليها في المادة الثامنة من النظام انقضاء الالتزام، أو عدم تطبيق أحكام الباب الرابع من النظام.
وأوضح التفسير أن الحكم بعدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لفوات المدة المنصوص عليها في المادة الثامنة من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم لا يترتب عليه سقوط الالتزام أو انقضاؤه، إذ تنص المادة الثامنة من نفس النظام على مطالبة من عليه الحق في مدة لا تتجاوز 10 سنوات من تاريخ نشوء الحق، و30 يوماً من تاريخ المطالبة لتقديم دعوى التنفيذ، و5 أيام إذا كان المطلوب تنفيذ حكماً عاجلاً.
وبالعودة إلى تفسير ديوان المظالم للمادة التاسعة من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، فإن الحكم بعدم قبول الطلب لفوات المدة لا يمس أصل الحق ولا يؤثر في ثبوته، كما أن عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لا يحول دون تطبيق أحكام الباب الرابع من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، والمتمثلة في معاقبة الموظف العام الذي يرتكب أو يشارك في استغلال النفوذ أو الامتناع عمداً عن تنفيذ السندات بقصد تعطيله.
يشار الى أن نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم عدّ مثل هذه الأفعال جرائم فساد كبيرة موجبة للتوقيف.
The Board of Grievances clarified that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of statutory periods does not result in the loss of the right or the expiration of the obligation, affirming that this does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment, and does not prevent the punishment of the party responsible for it.
The Board of Grievances published a detailed interpretation of Article Nine in Chapter One of Title Two of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, which states that the rejection of an enforcement request due to the expiration of the periods specified in Article Eight of the system does not lead to the expiration of the obligation, nor does it prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the system.
The interpretation clarified that the ruling of rejecting the enforcement request due to the expiration of the period specified in Article Eight of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances does not result in the loss or expiration of the obligation, as Article Eight of the same system stipulates that the party entitled to the right must claim it within a period not exceeding 10 years from the date the right arose, and 30 days from the date of the claim to file an enforcement lawsuit, and 5 days if the requested enforcement is of an urgent ruling.
Referring back to the Board of Grievances' interpretation of Article Nine of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, the ruling of rejecting the request due to the expiration of the period does not affect the essence of the right nor its establishment, and the rejection of the enforcement request does not prevent the application of the provisions of Chapter Four of the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances, which involves punishing the public employee who commits or participates in abusing power or deliberately refraining from executing the documents with the intent to obstruct them.
It is noted that the Enforcement System before the Board of Grievances considers such acts as major corruption crimes that warrant detention.