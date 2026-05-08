أوضح ديوان المظالم أن عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ بسبب فوات المدد النظامية لا يترتب عليه سقوط الحق أو انقضاء الالتزام، مؤكداً أن ذلك لا يمس أصل الحق ولا يؤثر في ثبوته، ولا يحول دون معاقبة المتسبب فيه.

ونشر ديوان المظالم تفسيراً مفصلاً عن المادة التاسعة في الفصل الأول من الباب الثاني من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، والتي تنص على أنه لا يترتب على عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لفوات المدد المنصوص عليها في المادة الثامنة من النظام انقضاء الالتزام، أو عدم تطبيق أحكام الباب الرابع من النظام.

وأوضح التفسير أن الحكم بعدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لفوات المدة المنصوص عليها في المادة الثامنة من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم لا يترتب عليه سقوط الالتزام أو انقضاؤه، إذ تنص المادة الثامنة من نفس النظام على مطالبة من عليه الحق في مدة لا تتجاوز 10 سنوات من تاريخ نشوء الحق، و30 يوماً من تاريخ المطالبة لتقديم دعوى التنفيذ، و5 أيام إذا كان المطلوب تنفيذ حكماً عاجلاً.

وبالعودة إلى تفسير ديوان المظالم للمادة التاسعة من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، فإن الحكم بعدم قبول الطلب لفوات المدة لا يمس أصل الحق ولا يؤثر في ثبوته، كما أن عدم قبول طلب التنفيذ لا يحول دون تطبيق أحكام الباب الرابع من نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم، والمتمثلة في معاقبة الموظف العام الذي يرتكب أو يشارك في استغلال النفوذ أو الامتناع عمداً عن تنفيذ السندات بقصد تعطيله.

يشار الى أن نظام التنفيذ أمام ديوان المظالم عدّ مثل هذه الأفعال جرائم فساد كبيرة موجبة للتوقيف.