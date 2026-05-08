نيابةً عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، شهد نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد بن فيصل الثقافية»، وسط حضور لافت من الأمراء ونخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين. وقد رفع الأمير خالد بن فيصل بهذه المناسبة شكره وعرفانه للقيادة نظير ما تحظى به الحركة الثقافية من رعاية واهتمام، وما يلقاه أرباب الفكر والأدب من دعمٍ سخيّ يساهم في بناء فكر سعودي متميّز ورائد.

وأوضح نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأمير بندر بن خالد بن فيصل، في كلمته، أن المؤسسة تأتي امتداداً لنهج الأمير خالد بن فيصل الذي يؤمن بأن «الثقافة أساس التنمية وأن الإنسان السعودي ركيزتها»، مبيّناً أن المؤسسة تطمح لتكون حاضنة للإبداع وداعمة للمثقفين بما يواكب طموحات الوطن. وقد تخلل الحفل إطلاق الهويتين البصرية والسمعية للمؤسسة، وتوقيع ثلاث اتفاقيات إستراتيجية تمثل باكورة أعمالها بين المؤسسة وكلٍّ من وزارة الثقافة، ومؤسسة محمد يوسف ناغي، وغرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية، كما كرّم نائب أمير المنطقة رعاة الحفل.

الفيصل: تعميق للهوية الوطنية

أكد الأمير خالد بن فيصل، أن المؤسسة تضع في مقدمة أولوياتها تعميق الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والإسهام الفاعل في بناء مجتمع يمثل الأنموذج السعودي المعتدل والمنفتح على الآخر، مع المحافظة على الثوابت الراسخة؛ لتكون المملكة جسراً للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب. وأشار إلى أن المؤسسة تتناغم في أهدافها مع رؤية المملكة 2030، إذ تسعى لترسيخ القيم الأصيلة عبر العناية باللغة العربية وتعزيز حضور الأدب السعودي في مختلف المحافل الدولية.