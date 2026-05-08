نيابةً عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، شهد نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد بن فيصل الثقافية»، وسط حضور لافت من الأمراء ونخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين. وقد رفع الأمير خالد بن فيصل بهذه المناسبة شكره وعرفانه للقيادة نظير ما تحظى به الحركة الثقافية من رعاية واهتمام، وما يلقاه أرباب الفكر والأدب من دعمٍ سخيّ يساهم في بناء فكر سعودي متميّز ورائد.
وأوضح نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأمير بندر بن خالد بن فيصل، في كلمته، أن المؤسسة تأتي امتداداً لنهج الأمير خالد بن فيصل الذي يؤمن بأن «الثقافة أساس التنمية وأن الإنسان السعودي ركيزتها»، مبيّناً أن المؤسسة تطمح لتكون حاضنة للإبداع وداعمة للمثقفين بما يواكب طموحات الوطن. وقد تخلل الحفل إطلاق الهويتين البصرية والسمعية للمؤسسة، وتوقيع ثلاث اتفاقيات إستراتيجية تمثل باكورة أعمالها بين المؤسسة وكلٍّ من وزارة الثقافة، ومؤسسة محمد يوسف ناغي، وغرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية، كما كرّم نائب أمير المنطقة رعاة الحفل.
الفيصل: تعميق للهوية الوطنية
أكد الأمير خالد بن فيصل، أن المؤسسة تضع في مقدمة أولوياتها تعميق الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والإسهام الفاعل في بناء مجتمع يمثل الأنموذج السعودي المعتدل والمنفتح على الآخر، مع المحافظة على الثوابت الراسخة؛ لتكون المملكة جسراً للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب. وأشار إلى أن المؤسسة تتناغم في أهدافها مع رؤية المملكة 2030، إذ تسعى لترسيخ القيم الأصيلة عبر العناية باللغة العربية وتعزيز حضور الأدب السعودي في مختلف المحافل الدولية.
On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, attended the launch ceremony of the "Prince Khalid bin Faisal Cultural Foundation," amidst a notable presence of princes and a select group of intellectuals and thinkers. On this occasion, Prince Khalid bin Faisal expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the support and attention given to the cultural movement, and for the generous support received by thinkers and writers, which contributes to building a distinguished and pioneering Saudi thought.
The Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal, stated in his speech that the foundation is an extension of Prince Khalid bin Faisal's approach, which believes that "culture is the foundation of development and that the Saudi individual is its cornerstone," indicating that the foundation aspires to be a nurturing environment for creativity and a supporter of intellectuals in line with the aspirations of the nation. The ceremony included the launch of the foundation's visual and auditory identities and the signing of three strategic agreements representing the foundation's initial projects with the Ministry of Culture, the Mohammed Youssef Naghi Foundation, and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce. The Deputy Emir of the region also honored the sponsors of the event.
Khalid: Deepening National Identity
Prince Khalid bin Faisal emphasized that the foundation prioritizes deepening pride in national identity and actively contributing to building a society that represents the moderate and open Saudi model while maintaining steadfast principles, so that the Kingdom becomes a bridge for cultural communication between peoples. He pointed out that the foundation's goals align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as it seeks to instill authentic values through care for the Arabic language and enhancing the presence of Saudi literature in various international forums.