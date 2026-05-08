On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, attended the launch ceremony of the "Prince Khalid bin Faisal Cultural Foundation," amidst a notable presence of princes and a select group of intellectuals and thinkers. On this occasion, Prince Khalid bin Faisal expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the support and attention given to the cultural movement, and for the generous support received by thinkers and writers, which contributes to building a distinguished and pioneering Saudi thought.

The Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal, stated in his speech that the foundation is an extension of Prince Khalid bin Faisal's approach, which believes that "culture is the foundation of development and that the Saudi individual is its cornerstone," indicating that the foundation aspires to be a nurturing environment for creativity and a supporter of intellectuals in line with the aspirations of the nation. The ceremony included the launch of the foundation's visual and auditory identities and the signing of three strategic agreements representing the foundation's initial projects with the Ministry of Culture, the Mohammed Youssef Naghi Foundation, and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce. The Deputy Emir of the region also honored the sponsors of the event.

Khalid: Deepening National Identity

Prince Khalid bin Faisal emphasized that the foundation prioritizes deepening pride in national identity and actively contributing to building a society that represents the moderate and open Saudi model while maintaining steadfast principles, so that the Kingdom becomes a bridge for cultural communication between peoples. He pointed out that the foundation's goals align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as it seeks to instill authentic values through care for the Arabic language and enhancing the presence of Saudi literature in various international forums.