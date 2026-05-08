The escalation in the Strait of Hormuz continues for the second consecutive day, and the Iranian news agency "Fars" announced today (Friday) that scattered clashes occurred between the Iranian armed forces and American naval vessels in the shipping corridor.



Explosion in the Iranian city of Sirik

The agency confirmed that 10 sailors were injured and 5 others were missing following the American attack last night on a cargo ship. Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported hearing an explosion in the Iranian city of Sirik near the Strait of Hormuz, noting that "the causes remain unknown."



Fox News quoted an American official stating that the U.S. military carried out additional airstrikes on Friday, targeting several empty oil tankers attempting to break the American blockade on Iranian ports, following a gunfire exchange with Iran on Thursday.



The official added that these were "giant VLCC oil tankers, massive and empty, trying to return to Iran, and attempting to breach the blockade." The military confirmed the neutralization of two other vessels that attempted to violate the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.



When will Tehran respond to the American proposal?

Politically, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Tehran's response to the American deal is still under study. The ministry's spokesperson, Ismail Baqaei, stated today that Iran is still considering its response to the American proposal and will announce it once a final conclusion is reached.



He considered that what happened last night was a blatant violation of international law and a breach of the ceasefire, referring to the American bombing that targeted two ships and sites in southern Iran.



A diplomatic source suggested that the Iranian response would be delivered today, but Baqaei's statements indicate that Tehran's answer may be delayed. The source revealed that the negotiation process is arduous, and there are still existing obstacles. He pointed out that "progress on the nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz files is slow." He clarified that "the nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz files need additional rounds of negotiations."



The U.S. Secretary of State expressed hope that Iran would respond positively, emphasizing that Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable," following reports of Tehran establishing an authority to oversee the vital corridor for global energy supplies amid the war with the United States. Rubio stated during a visit to Rome, "Iran currently claims that it owns, and has the right to control, an international waterway... This is unacceptable."



Revised proposal to reach an agreement

The United States has presented a final revised proposal aimed at reaching a limited and temporary agreement through a draft framework that would halt the fighting. Informed sources indicated that the new plan is based on a short-term memorandum of understanding rather than a comprehensive peace agreement, highlighting the severity of the disagreements between the two sides and indicating that any agreement at this stage would be temporary.



It was mentioned that the proposal would be implemented in three phases: officially ending the war, resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis and lifting the American blockade, and then opening a 30-day window for negotiating a broader agreement that includes the nuclear file.