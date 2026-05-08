لا يزال التصعيد مستمراً في مضيق هرمز لليوم الثاني على التوالي، وأعلنت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية للأنباء، اليوم (الجمعة)، وقوع اشتباكات متفرقة بين القوات المسلحة الإيرانية والقطع البحرية الأمريكية في الممر الملاحي.


انفجار في مدينة سيريك الإيرانية

وأكدت الوكالة إصابة 10 بحارة وفقدان 5 آخرين إثر الهجوم الأمريكي الليلة الماضية على سفينة شحن. فيما أفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية للأنباء، بسماع دوي انفجار في مدينة سيريك الإيرانية بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، مشيرة إلى أن «الأسباب لا تزال مجهولة».


ونقلت «فوكس نيوز» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الجيش الأمريكي نفذ المزيد من الضربات الجوية الجمعة، استهدفت عدة ناقلات نفط فارغة كانت تحاول كسر الحصار الأمريكي على موانئ إيران، بعد تبادل إطلاق النار مع إيران الخميس.


وأضاف المسؤول أن هذه كانت «ناقلات نفط عملاقة من فئة VLCC، ضخمة وفارغة كانت تحاول العودة إلى إيران، وكانت تحاول اختراق الحصار». وأكد الجيش تحييد سفينتين أخريين حاولتا انتهاك الحصار في خليج عُمان.


متى ترد طهران على المقترح ألأمريكي؟

سياسياً، أكدت الخارجية الإيرانية أن رد طهران على الصفقة الأمريكية لا يزال قيد الدراسة. وأوضح المتحدث باسم الوزارة، إسماعيل بقائي اليوم، أن إيران لا تزال تدرس الرد على المقترح الأمريكي، وستعلن عنه عند الوصول إلى النتيجة النهائية.


واعتبر أن ما حدث الليلة الماضية كان انتهاكاً صارخا للقانون الدولي وخرقاً لوقف إطلاق النار، في إشارة إلى القصف الأمريكي الذي طال سفينتين ومواقع جنوب إيران.


وكان مصدر دبلوماسي رجح أن يُسلم الرد الإيراني اليوم، إلا أن تصريحات بقائي تشي بأن جواب طهران قد يؤجل. وكشف المصدر أن مسار المفاوضات شاق، وما زالت هناك عقبات قائمة. ولفت إلى أن "التقدم في ملفي البرنامج النووي ومضيق هرمز بطيء". وأوضح أن "ملفي البرنامج النووي ومضيق هرمز بحاجة لجولات تفاوض إضافية".


وأعرب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي عن أمله أن ترد إيران إيجابياً، وشدد على أن سيطرة إيران على مضيق هرمز أمر "غير مقبول"، بعد تقارير عن إنشاء طهران هيئة للإشراف على الممر الحيوي لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية، على خلفية الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة. وقال روبيو خلال زيارة إلى روما "تزعم إيران حالياً أنها تملك، ولديها الحق بالسيطرة، على ممر مائي دولي... هذا أمر غير مقبول".


مقترح معدل للتوصل إلى اتفاق

وقدمت الولايات المتحدة مقترحاً معدلاً أخيراً، يهدف إلى التوصل لاتفاق محدود ومؤقت عبر مسودة لإطار عمل من شأنه أن يوقف القتال. وبينت مصادر مطلعة أن الخطة الجديدة ترتكز على مذكرة تفاهم قصيرة الأجل بدلاً من اتفاق سلام شامل، مما يبرز شدة الخلافات بين الجانبين ويشير إلى أن أي اتفاق في هذه المرحلة سيكون مؤقتاً.


وذكرت أن المقترح سينفذ على ثلاث مراحل، هي إنهاء الحرب رسمياً، وحل أزمة مضيق هرمز ورفع الحصار الأمريكي، ثم فتح نافذة مدتها 30 يوماً للتفاوض على اتفاق أوسع يشمل الملف النووي.