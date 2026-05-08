لا يزال التصعيد مستمراً في مضيق هرمز لليوم الثاني على التوالي، وأعلنت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية للأنباء، اليوم (الجمعة)، وقوع اشتباكات متفرقة بين القوات المسلحة الإيرانية والقطع البحرية الأمريكية في الممر الملاحي.
انفجار في مدينة سيريك الإيرانية
وأكدت الوكالة إصابة 10 بحارة وفقدان 5 آخرين إثر الهجوم الأمريكي الليلة الماضية على سفينة شحن. فيما أفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية للأنباء، بسماع دوي انفجار في مدينة سيريك الإيرانية بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، مشيرة إلى أن «الأسباب لا تزال مجهولة».
ونقلت «فوكس نيوز» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الجيش الأمريكي نفذ المزيد من الضربات الجوية الجمعة، استهدفت عدة ناقلات نفط فارغة كانت تحاول كسر الحصار الأمريكي على موانئ إيران، بعد تبادل إطلاق النار مع إيران الخميس.
وأضاف المسؤول أن هذه كانت «ناقلات نفط عملاقة من فئة VLCC، ضخمة وفارغة كانت تحاول العودة إلى إيران، وكانت تحاول اختراق الحصار». وأكد الجيش تحييد سفينتين أخريين حاولتا انتهاك الحصار في خليج عُمان.
متى ترد طهران على المقترح ألأمريكي؟
سياسياً، أكدت الخارجية الإيرانية أن رد طهران على الصفقة الأمريكية لا يزال قيد الدراسة. وأوضح المتحدث باسم الوزارة، إسماعيل بقائي اليوم، أن إيران لا تزال تدرس الرد على المقترح الأمريكي، وستعلن عنه عند الوصول إلى النتيجة النهائية.
واعتبر أن ما حدث الليلة الماضية كان انتهاكاً صارخا للقانون الدولي وخرقاً لوقف إطلاق النار، في إشارة إلى القصف الأمريكي الذي طال سفينتين ومواقع جنوب إيران.
وكان مصدر دبلوماسي رجح أن يُسلم الرد الإيراني اليوم، إلا أن تصريحات بقائي تشي بأن جواب طهران قد يؤجل. وكشف المصدر أن مسار المفاوضات شاق، وما زالت هناك عقبات قائمة. ولفت إلى أن "التقدم في ملفي البرنامج النووي ومضيق هرمز بطيء". وأوضح أن "ملفي البرنامج النووي ومضيق هرمز بحاجة لجولات تفاوض إضافية".
وأعرب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي عن أمله أن ترد إيران إيجابياً، وشدد على أن سيطرة إيران على مضيق هرمز أمر "غير مقبول"، بعد تقارير عن إنشاء طهران هيئة للإشراف على الممر الحيوي لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية، على خلفية الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة. وقال روبيو خلال زيارة إلى روما "تزعم إيران حالياً أنها تملك، ولديها الحق بالسيطرة، على ممر مائي دولي... هذا أمر غير مقبول".
مقترح معدل للتوصل إلى اتفاق
وقدمت الولايات المتحدة مقترحاً معدلاً أخيراً، يهدف إلى التوصل لاتفاق محدود ومؤقت عبر مسودة لإطار عمل من شأنه أن يوقف القتال. وبينت مصادر مطلعة أن الخطة الجديدة ترتكز على مذكرة تفاهم قصيرة الأجل بدلاً من اتفاق سلام شامل، مما يبرز شدة الخلافات بين الجانبين ويشير إلى أن أي اتفاق في هذه المرحلة سيكون مؤقتاً.
وذكرت أن المقترح سينفذ على ثلاث مراحل، هي إنهاء الحرب رسمياً، وحل أزمة مضيق هرمز ورفع الحصار الأمريكي، ثم فتح نافذة مدتها 30 يوماً للتفاوض على اتفاق أوسع يشمل الملف النووي.
The escalation in the Strait of Hormuz continues for the second consecutive day, and the Iranian news agency "Fars" announced today (Friday) that scattered clashes occurred between the Iranian armed forces and American naval vessels in the shipping corridor.
Explosion in the Iranian city of Sirik
The agency confirmed that 10 sailors were injured and 5 others were missing following the American attack last night on a cargo ship. Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported hearing an explosion in the Iranian city of Sirik near the Strait of Hormuz, noting that "the causes remain unknown."
Fox News quoted an American official stating that the U.S. military carried out additional airstrikes on Friday, targeting several empty oil tankers attempting to break the American blockade on Iranian ports, following a gunfire exchange with Iran on Thursday.
The official added that these were "giant VLCC oil tankers, massive and empty, trying to return to Iran, and attempting to breach the blockade." The military confirmed the neutralization of two other vessels that attempted to violate the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.
When will Tehran respond to the American proposal?
Politically, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Tehran's response to the American deal is still under study. The ministry's spokesperson, Ismail Baqaei, stated today that Iran is still considering its response to the American proposal and will announce it once a final conclusion is reached.
He considered that what happened last night was a blatant violation of international law and a breach of the ceasefire, referring to the American bombing that targeted two ships and sites in southern Iran.
A diplomatic source suggested that the Iranian response would be delivered today, but Baqaei's statements indicate that Tehran's answer may be delayed. The source revealed that the negotiation process is arduous, and there are still existing obstacles. He pointed out that "progress on the nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz files is slow." He clarified that "the nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz files need additional rounds of negotiations."
The U.S. Secretary of State expressed hope that Iran would respond positively, emphasizing that Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable," following reports of Tehran establishing an authority to oversee the vital corridor for global energy supplies amid the war with the United States. Rubio stated during a visit to Rome, "Iran currently claims that it owns, and has the right to control, an international waterway... This is unacceptable."
Revised proposal to reach an agreement
The United States has presented a final revised proposal aimed at reaching a limited and temporary agreement through a draft framework that would halt the fighting. Informed sources indicated that the new plan is based on a short-term memorandum of understanding rather than a comprehensive peace agreement, highlighting the severity of the disagreements between the two sides and indicating that any agreement at this stage would be temporary.
It was mentioned that the proposal would be implemented in three phases: officially ending the war, resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis and lifting the American blockade, and then opening a 30-day window for negotiating a broader agreement that includes the nuclear file.