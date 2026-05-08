In his first reaction following his party's loss in the local elections, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged today (Friday) to continue working to fulfill his promises of bringing change to Britain, despite the significant losses suffered by the Labour Party he leads in the local elections, raising increasing questions about his ability to remain in power.

Less than two years after achieving a sweeping victory in the general elections, Starmer faced voter anger as they punished his government in several of the party's traditional strongholds, particularly in the former industrial areas of central and northern England.

The biggest beneficiary of these results was the populist Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, one of the prominent figures in the campaign for Britain's exit from the European Union, as the party managed to secure over 350 seats in local councils across England, with expectations of strengthening its presence in Scotland and Wales.

Analysts believe that the early results reflect a radical shift in the British political system, with the decline of the dominance of the two traditional parties, Labour and Conservative, in favor of the rise of multiple political forces including the Reform Party, the left-wing Green Party, and nationalist parties in Scotland and Wales.

Despite the losses, Starmer affirmed his commitment to leading the government, stating during a visit to the Ealing area in west London, where the Labour Party maintained its local control: "I will not back down, my resolve has not weakened," pointing out that voters want to accelerate the pace of change rather than question his leadership.

He added that he would propose new steps to reshape the future of Britain, in a renewed attempt to revive his government, which has faced difficulties in convincing the public of its vision amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and the repercussions of international conflicts.

However, the results showed the extent of the political blow suffered by the Labour Party, as it lost hundreds of seats in elections covering 136 local councils in England, alongside local parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales, making it the most significant public test ahead of the next general elections scheduled for 2029.

British polling expert John Curtice described the results as worse than expected for the Labour Party.

In contrast, Nigel Farage described these results as a true historic shift in British politics, after his party achieved unprecedented breakthroughs, including gaining control of areas that had been under Labour's influence for decades, such as Tameside and Wigan in northern England, as well as securing its first major victory in a London borough.

Initial results showed that the Reform Party added 367 new seats, while the Labour Party lost 254 seats, and the Conservatives fell by 146 seats.

Starmer also faces internal criticism due to a series of political setbacks, changes in his advisors, as well as controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the United States despite his association with previous scandals.

Despite the rising pressures within the party, Starmer's allies believe that ousting him now could open the door to new political chaos, asserting that there is still time for him to regain voter trust and fulfill his reform promises.