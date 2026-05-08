في أول رد فعل له عقب خسارة حزبه الانتخابات المحلية، تعهد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الجمعة)، بمواصلة العمل لتحقيق وعوده بإحداث تغيير في بريطانيا، رغم تعرض حزب العمال الذي يقوده لخسائر كبيرة في الانتخابات المحلية، ما أثار تساؤلات متزايدة حول قدرته على الاستمرار في الحكم.
وبعد أقل من عامين فقط على تحقيقه فوزاً كاسحاً في الانتخابات العامة، واجه ستارمر غضب الناخبين الذين عاقبوا حكومته في عدد من أبرز معاقل الحزب التقليدية، خصوصاً في المناطق الصناعية السابقة بوسط وشمال إنجلترا.
وكان المستفيد الأكبر من هذه النتائج حزب الإصلاح البريطاني الشعبوي، بقيادة نايجل فاراج، أحد أبرز وجوه حملة خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، حيث تمكن الحزب من حصد أكثر من 350 مقعداً في المجالس المحلية بإنجلترا، مع توقعات بتعزيز حضوره في اسكتلندا وويلز.
ويرى محللون أن النتائج المبكرة تعكس تحولاً جذرياً في النظام السياسي البريطاني، مع تراجع هيمنة الحزبين التقليديين، العمال والمحافظين، لصالح صعود قوى سياسية متعددة تشمل حزب الإصلاح، وحزب الخضر اليساري، والأحزاب القومية في اسكتلندا وويلز.
ورغم الخسائر، أكد ستارمر تمسكه بقيادة الحكومة، قائلاً خلال زيارة إلى منطقة إيلينغ غرب لندن، حيث احتفظ حزب العمال بسيطرته المحلية: «لن أتراجع، عزيمتي لم تضعف»، مشيراً إلى أن الناخبين يريدون تسريع وتيرة التغيير أكثر من التشكيك في قيادته.
وأضاف أنه سيطرح خطوات جديدة لإعادة رسم مستقبل بريطانيا، في محاولة جديدة لإنعاش حكومته التي واجهت صعوبات في إقناع الشارع برؤيتها، وسط استمرار أزمة غلاء المعيشة وتداعيات النزاعات الدولية.
ومع ذلك، أظهرت النتائج حجم الضربة السياسية التي تلقاها حزب العمال، حيث خسر مئات المقاعد في انتخابات شملت 136 مجلساً محلياً في إنجلترا، إلى جانب انتخابات برلمانية محلية في اسكتلندا وويلز، ما يجعلها أهم اختبار شعبي قبل الانتخابات العامة القادمة المقررة عام 2029.
ووصف خبير استطلاعات الرأي البريطاني جون كيرتس النتائج بأنها أسوأ مما كان متوقعاً بالنسبة لحزب العمال.
في المقابل، وصف نايجل فاراج هذه النتائج بأنها تحول تاريخي حقيقي في السياسة البريطانية، بعدما حقق حزبه اختراقات غير مسبوقة، منها السيطرة على مناطق ظلت لعقود تحت نفوذ حزب العمال، مثل تامسايد وويغان شمال إنجلترا، إضافة إلى تحقيق أول انتصار كبير له في أحد أحياء لندن.
وأظهرت النتائج الأولية أن حزب الإصلاح أضاف 367 مقعداً جديداً، بينما خسر حزب العمال 254 مقعداً، وتراجع المحافظون بـ146 مقعداً.
ويواجه ستارمر أيضاً انتقادات داخلية بسبب سلسلة من التراجعات السياسية، وتبدل مستشاريه، فضلاً عن جدل أثاره تعيين بيتر ماندلسون سفيراً لبريطانيا لدى الولايات المتحدة رغم ارتباط اسمه بفضائح سابقة.
ورغم تصاعد الضغوط داخل الحزب، يرى حلفاء ستارمر أن الإطاحة به حالياً قد تفتح الباب أمام فوضى سياسية جديدة، مؤكدين أن الوقت لا يزال متاحاً أمامه لاستعادة ثقة الناخبين وتحقيق وعوده الإصلاحية.
In his first reaction following his party's loss in the local elections, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged today (Friday) to continue working to fulfill his promises of bringing change to Britain, despite the significant losses suffered by the Labour Party he leads in the local elections, raising increasing questions about his ability to remain in power.
Less than two years after achieving a sweeping victory in the general elections, Starmer faced voter anger as they punished his government in several of the party's traditional strongholds, particularly in the former industrial areas of central and northern England.
The biggest beneficiary of these results was the populist Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, one of the prominent figures in the campaign for Britain's exit from the European Union, as the party managed to secure over 350 seats in local councils across England, with expectations of strengthening its presence in Scotland and Wales.
Analysts believe that the early results reflect a radical shift in the British political system, with the decline of the dominance of the two traditional parties, Labour and Conservative, in favor of the rise of multiple political forces including the Reform Party, the left-wing Green Party, and nationalist parties in Scotland and Wales.
Despite the losses, Starmer affirmed his commitment to leading the government, stating during a visit to the Ealing area in west London, where the Labour Party maintained its local control: "I will not back down, my resolve has not weakened," pointing out that voters want to accelerate the pace of change rather than question his leadership.
He added that he would propose new steps to reshape the future of Britain, in a renewed attempt to revive his government, which has faced difficulties in convincing the public of its vision amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and the repercussions of international conflicts.
However, the results showed the extent of the political blow suffered by the Labour Party, as it lost hundreds of seats in elections covering 136 local councils in England, alongside local parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales, making it the most significant public test ahead of the next general elections scheduled for 2029.
British polling expert John Curtice described the results as worse than expected for the Labour Party.
In contrast, Nigel Farage described these results as a true historic shift in British politics, after his party achieved unprecedented breakthroughs, including gaining control of areas that had been under Labour's influence for decades, such as Tameside and Wigan in northern England, as well as securing its first major victory in a London borough.
Initial results showed that the Reform Party added 367 new seats, while the Labour Party lost 254 seats, and the Conservatives fell by 146 seats.
Starmer also faces internal criticism due to a series of political setbacks, changes in his advisors, as well as controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the United States despite his association with previous scandals.
Despite the rising pressures within the party, Starmer's allies believe that ousting him now could open the door to new political chaos, asserting that there is still time for him to regain voter trust and fulfill his reform promises.