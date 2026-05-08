في أول رد فعل له عقب خسارة حزبه الانتخابات المحلية، تعهد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الجمعة)، بمواصلة العمل لتحقيق وعوده بإحداث تغيير في بريطانيا، رغم تعرض حزب العمال الذي يقوده لخسائر كبيرة في الانتخابات المحلية، ما أثار تساؤلات متزايدة حول قدرته على الاستمرار في الحكم.

وبعد أقل من عامين فقط على تحقيقه فوزاً كاسحاً في الانتخابات العامة، واجه ستارمر غضب الناخبين الذين عاقبوا حكومته في عدد من أبرز معاقل الحزب التقليدية، خصوصاً في المناطق الصناعية السابقة بوسط وشمال إنجلترا.

وكان المستفيد الأكبر من هذه النتائج حزب الإصلاح البريطاني الشعبوي، بقيادة نايجل فاراج، أحد أبرز وجوه حملة خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، حيث تمكن الحزب من حصد أكثر من 350 مقعداً في المجالس المحلية بإنجلترا، مع توقعات بتعزيز حضوره في اسكتلندا وويلز.

ويرى محللون أن النتائج المبكرة تعكس تحولاً جذرياً في النظام السياسي البريطاني، مع تراجع هيمنة الحزبين التقليديين، العمال والمحافظين، لصالح صعود قوى سياسية متعددة تشمل حزب الإصلاح، وحزب الخضر اليساري، والأحزاب القومية في اسكتلندا وويلز.

ورغم الخسائر، أكد ستارمر تمسكه بقيادة الحكومة، قائلاً خلال زيارة إلى منطقة إيلينغ غرب لندن، حيث احتفظ حزب العمال بسيطرته المحلية: «لن أتراجع، عزيمتي لم تضعف»، مشيراً إلى أن الناخبين يريدون تسريع وتيرة التغيير أكثر من التشكيك في قيادته.

وأضاف أنه سيطرح خطوات جديدة لإعادة رسم مستقبل بريطانيا، في محاولة جديدة لإنعاش حكومته التي واجهت صعوبات في إقناع الشارع برؤيتها، وسط استمرار أزمة غلاء المعيشة وتداعيات النزاعات الدولية.

ومع ذلك، أظهرت النتائج حجم الضربة السياسية التي تلقاها حزب العمال، حيث خسر مئات المقاعد في انتخابات شملت 136 مجلساً محلياً في إنجلترا، إلى جانب انتخابات برلمانية محلية في اسكتلندا وويلز، ما يجعلها أهم اختبار شعبي قبل الانتخابات العامة القادمة المقررة عام 2029.

ووصف خبير استطلاعات الرأي البريطاني جون كيرتس النتائج بأنها أسوأ مما كان متوقعاً بالنسبة لحزب العمال.

في المقابل، وصف نايجل فاراج هذه النتائج بأنها تحول تاريخي حقيقي في السياسة البريطانية، بعدما حقق حزبه اختراقات غير مسبوقة، منها السيطرة على مناطق ظلت لعقود تحت نفوذ حزب العمال، مثل تامسايد وويغان شمال إنجلترا، إضافة إلى تحقيق أول انتصار كبير له في أحد أحياء لندن.

وأظهرت النتائج الأولية أن حزب الإصلاح أضاف 367 مقعداً جديداً، بينما خسر حزب العمال 254 مقعداً، وتراجع المحافظون بـ146 مقعداً.

ويواجه ستارمر أيضاً انتقادات داخلية بسبب سلسلة من التراجعات السياسية، وتبدل مستشاريه، فضلاً عن جدل أثاره تعيين بيتر ماندلسون سفيراً لبريطانيا لدى الولايات المتحدة رغم ارتباط اسمه بفضائح سابقة.

ورغم تصاعد الضغوط داخل الحزب، يرى حلفاء ستارمر أن الإطاحة به حالياً قد تفتح الباب أمام فوضى سياسية جديدة، مؤكدين أن الوقت لا يزال متاحاً أمامه لاستعادة ثقة الناخبين وتحقيق وعوده الإصلاحية.