

The French presidency announced on Friday the return of its ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, to his duties in the Algerian capital, after more than a year since his recall in April 2025 due to a severe diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

According to reports from French media such as the newspaper "Le Figaro" and confirmation from the Élysée, Ambassador Romatet will accompany the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces, Alice Rouveau, on her official visit to Algeria.

The minister will head to the city of Sétif in the northeast of the country to participate in commemorating the "tragic events" of May 8, 1945, where she will honor the victims of the repression of the popular uprising that demanded independence from France.

The French presidency's statement indicated that this step "expresses President Emmanuel Macron's desire to address the relations between France and Algeria with a degree of transparency and to rebuild an effective dialogue," considering it an important step towards "restoring trustful relations" between the two countries.

Background of the diplomatic crisis

Ambassador Stéphane Romatet was recalled to Paris in April 2025 amid a mutual escalation that included the expulsion of diplomats from both sides, following repeated tensions involving issues of immigration, historical memory, and security cooperation, in addition to individual cases that led to reciprocal expulsions between the two countries.

The position remained effectively vacant for more than a year, reflecting the tension in the relations between the two countries, which are linked by deep historical, economic, and cultural ties.

The visit of Minister Rouveau to Sétif coincides with the 81st anniversary of the events of May 8, 1945, which Algeria considers the beginning of the liberation revolution.

According to official Algerian sources and American archives, the repression of the popular uprising in Sétif, Guelma, and Kherrata resulted in the deaths of about 45,000 people, while French sources estimate the figures to be between 1,500 and 20,000 dead, including 103 Europeans.

This visit is seen as a strong symbolic gesture in the field of "memory work," as previous French diplomats have described the events as "an unforgivable tragedy."