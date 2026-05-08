أعلنت الرئاسة الفرنسية، الجمعة، عودة سفيرها لدى الجزائر ستيفان روماتيه إلى مهماته في العاصمة الجزائرية، بعد أكثر من عام على استدعائه في أبريل 2025 على خلفية أزمة دبلوماسية حادة بين البلدين.

ووفقاً لما أفادت به مصادر إعلامية فرنسية مثل صحيفة «فيغارو» وتأكيد الإليزيه، يرافق السفير روماتيه الوزيرة المنتدبة لدى وزيرة الجيوش أليس روفو في زيارتها الرسمية إلى الجزائر.

وستتوجه الوزيرة إلى مدينة سطيف في شمال شرق البلاد للمشاركة في إحياء ذكرى «الأحداث المأساوية» لـ8 مايو 1945، حيث ستقوم بتكريم ضحايا قمع الانتفاضة الشعبية التي طالبت بالاستقلال عن فرنسا.

وقال بيان الرئاسة الفرنسية إن هذه الخطوة «تعبّر عن رغبة الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون في التعامل مع العلاقات بين فرنسا والجزائر بقدر من الصراحة وإعادة بناء حوار فعال»، معتبرة أنها خطوة مهمة نحو «استعادة علاقات ثقة» بين البلدين.

خلفية الأزمة الدبلوماسية

واستُدعي السفير ستيفان روماتيه إلى باريس في أبريل 2025 ضمن تصعيد متبادل شمل طرد دبلوماسيين من الجانبين، حيث جاء ذلك على خلفية توترات متكررة شملت قضايا الهجرة، الذاكرة التاريخية، والتعاون الأمني، بالإضافة إلى قضايا فردية أدت إلى تبادل الطرد بين البلدين.

وظل المنصب شاغراً فعلياً لأكثر من سنة، مما عكس توتراً في العلاقات بين البلدين اللذين تربطهما روابط تاريخية واقتصادية وثقافية عميقة.

وتأتي زيارة الوزيرة روفو إلى سطيف في الذكرى الـ81 لأحداث 8 مايو 1945، التي تعتبرها الجزائر بداية الثورة التحريرية.

ووفقاً للمصادر الجزائرية الرسمية وأرشيفات أمريكية، أسفر قمع الانتفاضة الشعبية في سطيف وغيليزة وخراطة عن مقتل حوالى 45 ألف شخص، بينما تقدر مصادر فرنسية الأرقام بين 1,500 و20 ألف قتيل، من بينهم 103 أوروبيين.

ويُنظر إلى هذه الزيارة كإشارة رمزية قوية في مجال «عمل الذاكرة»، حيث سبق لدبلوماسيين فرنسيين أن وصفوا الأحداث بـ«التراجيديا التي لا تُغتفر».