«جاسوس أربيلوا».. اتهام خطير يطال فينيسيوس

كشف تقرير صحفي عن أزمة جديدة داخل غرفة ملابس ريال مدريد، بطلها نجم الفريق فينيسيوس جونيور.
وشهدت الساعات الماضية حالة من الفوضى داخل غرفة ملابس ريال مدريد، عقب اندلاع شجار بين ثنائي الفريق فيديريكو فالفيردي وأوريلين تشواميني، فيما قرر النادي فتح تحقيق تأديبي بحق اللاعبين.
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، فإن لاعبي ريال مدريد سئموا من فينيسيوس جونيور بسبب سلوكه وتصرفاته، إذ يرون أنه يحظى بحماية خاصة منذ وصول المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا، على عكس ما كان عليه الوضع تحت قيادة تشابي ألونسو.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن بعض لاعبي ريال مدريد مقتنعون بأن النجم البرازيلي هو «جاسوس» لألفارو أربيلوا، وأنه ينقل له ما يحدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة، وهو ما ساهم في كشف تفاصيل الأحداث التي وقعت خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
مصير غامض للنجم البرازيلي
ويبقى السؤال، بحسب الصحيفة الإسبانية، حول هوية المدرب الذي سيقود ريال مدريد في المرحلة القادمة، وكيف سيتعامل مع فينيسيوس جونيور، خاصة في ظل عدم تجديد عقده حتى الآن، والذي ينتهي في 30 يونيو 2027.
وفي حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق لتمديد العقد، سيكون النجم البرازيلي قادراً على دخول فترة التفاوض مع أي نادٍ اعتباراً من 1 يناير من العام القادم.
A press report revealed a new crisis within the Real Madrid dressing room, starring the team's star Vinicius Junior.
In recent hours, there has been a state of chaos inside the Real Madrid dressing room, following a brawl between team members Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, prompting the club to open a disciplinary investigation against the players.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Real Madrid players are fed up with Vinicius Junior due to his behavior and actions, as they believe he enjoys special protection since the arrival of coach Álvaro Arbeloa, unlike the situation under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.
The newspaper added that some Real Madrid players are convinced that the Brazilian star is a "spy" for Álvaro Arbeloa, and that he relays what happens behind closed doors, which has contributed to revealing details of the events that occurred in recent days.
An uncertain fate for the Brazilian star
The question remains, according to the Spanish newspaper, about the identity of the coach who will lead Real Madrid in the upcoming phase, and how he will deal with Vinicius Junior, especially given that his contract has not yet been renewed, which expires on June 30, 2027.
If no agreement is reached to extend the contract, the Brazilian star will be able to enter into negotiations with any club starting from January 1 of next year.