«جاسوس أربيلوا».. اتهام خطير يطال فينيسيوس

A press report revealed a new crisis within the Real Madrid dressing room, starring the team's star Vinicius Junior.

In recent hours, there has been a state of chaos inside the Real Madrid dressing room, following a brawl between team members Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, prompting the club to open a disciplinary investigation against the players.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Real Madrid players are fed up with Vinicius Junior due to his behavior and actions, as they believe he enjoys special protection since the arrival of coach Álvaro Arbeloa, unlike the situation under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.

The newspaper added that some Real Madrid players are convinced that the Brazilian star is a "spy" for Álvaro Arbeloa, and that he relays what happens behind closed doors, which has contributed to revealing details of the events that occurred in recent days.



An uncertain fate for the Brazilian star

The question remains, according to the Spanish newspaper, about the identity of the coach who will lead Real Madrid in the upcoming phase, and how he will deal with Vinicius Junior, especially given that his contract has not yet been renewed, which expires on June 30, 2027.

If no agreement is reached to extend the contract, the Brazilian star will be able to enter into negotiations with any club starting from January 1 of next year.