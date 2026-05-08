كشف تقرير صحفي عن أزمة جديدة داخل غرفة ملابس ريال مدريد، بطلها نجم الفريق فينيسيوس جونيور.

وشهدت الساعات الماضية حالة من الفوضى داخل غرفة ملابس ريال مدريد، عقب اندلاع شجار بين ثنائي الفريق فيديريكو فالفيردي وأوريلين تشواميني، فيما قرر النادي فتح تحقيق تأديبي بحق اللاعبين.

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، فإن لاعبي ريال مدريد سئموا من فينيسيوس جونيور بسبب سلوكه وتصرفاته، إذ يرون أنه يحظى بحماية خاصة منذ وصول المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا، على عكس ما كان عليه الوضع تحت قيادة تشابي ألونسو.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن بعض لاعبي ريال مدريد مقتنعون بأن النجم البرازيلي هو «جاسوس» لألفارو أربيلوا، وأنه ينقل له ما يحدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة، وهو ما ساهم في كشف تفاصيل الأحداث التي وقعت خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
«جاسوس أربيلوا».. اتهام خطير يطال فينيسيوس


مصير غامض للنجم البرازيلي

ويبقى السؤال، بحسب الصحيفة الإسبانية، حول هوية المدرب الذي سيقود ريال مدريد في المرحلة القادمة، وكيف سيتعامل مع فينيسيوس جونيور، خاصة في ظل عدم تجديد عقده حتى الآن، والذي ينتهي في 30 يونيو 2027.

وفي حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق لتمديد العقد، سيكون النجم البرازيلي قادراً على دخول فترة التفاوض مع أي نادٍ اعتباراً من 1 يناير من العام القادم.