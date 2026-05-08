أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، فوز المدير الفني لفريق مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا بجائزة أفضل مدرب في «البريميرليغ» عن شهر أبريل الماضي.

وقاد غوارديولا السيتي إلى ثلاثة انتصارات خلال الشهر الماضي على حساب أرسنال 2-1، وتشيلسي 3-0، وبيرنلي 1-0.

وفاز غوارديولا بجائزة مدرب الشهر في البريميرليغ 13 مرة، وهو ثالث أعلى رقم في التاريخ، وأقل بمرتين فقط من رقم مدرب أرسنال السابق أرسين فينغر، فيما يتربع المدرب الأسطوري لمانشستر يونايتد السير أليكس فيرغسون على الصدارة بـ27 مرة.

جيبس وايت أفضل لاعب

كما حصد نجم نوتنغهام فورست مورغان جيبس وايت جائزة أفضل لاعب عن الشهر الماضي، للمرة الأولى في مسيرته.

وقدم جيبس وايت أداءً مميزاً في الدوري الإنجليزي خلال شهر أبريل، إذ سجل أربعة أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة في ثلاث مباريات فقط.