The English Premier League announced today (Friday) that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won the award for Best Manager in the Premier League for the month of April.

Guardiola led City to three victories last month against Arsenal 2-1, Chelsea 3-0, and Burnley 1-0.

Guardiola has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award 13 times, which is the third highest in history, just two behind former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, while the legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson tops the list with 27 wins.

Gibbs-White Best Player

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White also won the Player of the Month award for the first time in his career.

Gibbs-White delivered an outstanding performance in the Premier League during April, scoring four goals and providing one assist in just three matches.