The trial sessions of the medical team that treated the Argentine legend Diego Maradona revealed shocking new details about the last hours of the global star's life. One of the forensic doctors involved in the autopsy confirmed that Maradona suffered for up to 12 hours in severe agony before his death on November 25, 2020.

Forensic doctor Carlos Casinelli, director of forensic medicine at the Buenos Aires Provincial Police, stated during his testimony before the San Isidro court: "The heart was completely covered with fat and blood clots, which clearly indicates a long suffering."

He added that tests showed fluid accumulation in the lungs for no less than 10 days, in addition to severe heart enlargement that weighed almost double the normal weight, brain edema, and acute oxygen deficiency.



Casinelli explained that this condition "was expected and not surprising," noting that "any doctor" could have detected the symptoms days before the death, emphasizing that Maradona should not have been treated at home in this manner, considering the place unsuitable for home medical care.

The doctor clarified that examinations revealed general edema in the body, pleural effusion, significant fluid retention, in addition to indicators of acute oxygen deficiency, considering that these signs do not indicate a sudden death, but rather a "long and painful deterioration."



He added that Maradona's body contained about three liters of accumulated fluids, pointing out that this condition did not develop in just one or two days, but lasted for more than a week, which reinforces the hypothesis of medical negligence relied upon by the prosecution.

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 in his home in the Tigre area near Buenos Aires, after a severe heart attack, having suffered for some time from multiple health issues including heart failure, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems, partially linked to his long history of drug and alcohol addiction.



Seven members of the medical team, including doctors, nurses, and coordinators, are being prosecuted for "involuntary manslaughter," as they are accused of neglecting the necessary medical care and failing to transfer him to the hospital despite the deterioration of his health. They face potential penalties of up to 25 years in prison if the charges are proven.

The new testimony has sparked widespread outrage among Maradona's fans and family, who are calling for full accountability, and the trial is expected to last for months, with dozens of witnesses being summoned.