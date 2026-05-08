كشفت جلسات محاكمة الفريق الطبي المعالج للأسطورة الأرجنتينية دييغو مارادونا تفاصيل صادمة جديدة عن الساعات الأخيرة في حياة النجم العالمي، حيث أكد أحد الأطباء الشرعيين المشاركين في تشريح الجثمان أن مارادونا ظل يعاني لمدة تصل إلى 12 ساعة في حالة معاناة شديدة قبل وفاته في 25 نوفمبر 2020.

وقال الطبيب الشرعي كارلوس كاسينيلي مدير الطب الشرعي في شرطة مقاطعة بوينس آيرس، خلال شهادته أمام محكمة سان إيسيدرو: «القلب كان مغطى تماماً بالدهون والجلطات الدموية، وهو ما يشير بوضوح إلى معاناة طويلة».

وأضاف أن التحاليل أظهرت تراكم سوائل في الرئتين لمدة لا تقل عن 10 أيام، بالإضافة إلى تضخم شديد في القلب كان يزن تقريباً ضعف الوزن الطبيعي، ووذمة دماغية، ونقص حاد في الأكسجين.


وأوضح كاسينيلي أن هذه الحالة «كانت متوقعة وليست مفاجئة»، مشيراً إلى أن «أي طبيب» كان يمكنه اكتشاف الأعراض قبل أيام من الوفاة، مشدداً على أن مارادونا لم يكن يجب أن يُعالج في المنزل بهذه الطريقة، معتبراً أن المكان غير مناسب للرعاية الطبية المنزلية.

وأوضح الطبيب أن الفحوص كشفت وجود وذمة عامة في الجسم، وانصباب رئوي، واحتباس سوائل كبير، إضافة إلى مؤشرات على نقص حاد في الأكسجين، معتبرًا أن هذه العلامات لا تدل على وفاة مفاجئة، بل على «تدهور طويل ومؤلم».

وأضاف أن جسد مارادونا كان يحتوي على نحو ثلاثة لترات من السوائل المتراكمة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الوضع لم يتكون خلال يوم أو يومين فقط، بل استمر لأكثر من أسبوع، وهو ما يعزز فرضية الإهمال الطبي التي يعتمد عليها الادعاء.

وتوفي دييغو مارادونا عن عمر ناهز 60 عاماً في منزله بمنطقة تيغري قرب بوينس آيرس، بعد أزمة قلبية حادة، حيث كان يعاني منذ فترة من مشكلات صحية متعددة شملت قصور القلب، وتليف الكبد، ومشكلات في الكلى، مرتبطة جزئياً بتاريخه الطويل مع إدمان المخدرات والكحول.


ويُحاكم سبعة أشخاص من الفريق الطبي أطباء وممرضون ومنسقون بتهمة «القتل غير العمد» حيث يُتهمون بإهمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وعدم نقله إلى المستشفى رغم تدهور حالته الصحية، ويواجهون عقوبات محتملة تصل إلى 25 عاماً في السجن إذا ثبتت التهم.

وأثارت الشهادة الجديدة غضباً واسعاً بين جماهير مارادونا وعائلته، الذين يطالبون بمحاسبة كاملة، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر المحاكمة لشهور، مع استدعاء عشرات الشهود.