كشفت جلسات محاكمة الفريق الطبي المعالج للأسطورة الأرجنتينية دييغو مارادونا تفاصيل صادمة جديدة عن الساعات الأخيرة في حياة النجم العالمي، حيث أكد أحد الأطباء الشرعيين المشاركين في تشريح الجثمان أن مارادونا ظل يعاني لمدة تصل إلى 12 ساعة في حالة معاناة شديدة قبل وفاته في 25 نوفمبر 2020.
وقال الطبيب الشرعي كارلوس كاسينيلي مدير الطب الشرعي في شرطة مقاطعة بوينس آيرس، خلال شهادته أمام محكمة سان إيسيدرو: «القلب كان مغطى تماماً بالدهون والجلطات الدموية، وهو ما يشير بوضوح إلى معاناة طويلة».
وأضاف أن التحاليل أظهرت تراكم سوائل في الرئتين لمدة لا تقل عن 10 أيام، بالإضافة إلى تضخم شديد في القلب كان يزن تقريباً ضعف الوزن الطبيعي، ووذمة دماغية، ونقص حاد في الأكسجين.
وأوضح كاسينيلي أن هذه الحالة «كانت متوقعة وليست مفاجئة»، مشيراً إلى أن «أي طبيب» كان يمكنه اكتشاف الأعراض قبل أيام من الوفاة، مشدداً على أن مارادونا لم يكن يجب أن يُعالج في المنزل بهذه الطريقة، معتبراً أن المكان غير مناسب للرعاية الطبية المنزلية.
وأوضح الطبيب أن الفحوص كشفت وجود وذمة عامة في الجسم، وانصباب رئوي، واحتباس سوائل كبير، إضافة إلى مؤشرات على نقص حاد في الأكسجين، معتبرًا أن هذه العلامات لا تدل على وفاة مفاجئة، بل على «تدهور طويل ومؤلم».
وأضاف أن جسد مارادونا كان يحتوي على نحو ثلاثة لترات من السوائل المتراكمة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الوضع لم يتكون خلال يوم أو يومين فقط، بل استمر لأكثر من أسبوع، وهو ما يعزز فرضية الإهمال الطبي التي يعتمد عليها الادعاء.
وتوفي دييغو مارادونا عن عمر ناهز 60 عاماً في منزله بمنطقة تيغري قرب بوينس آيرس، بعد أزمة قلبية حادة، حيث كان يعاني منذ فترة من مشكلات صحية متعددة شملت قصور القلب، وتليف الكبد، ومشكلات في الكلى، مرتبطة جزئياً بتاريخه الطويل مع إدمان المخدرات والكحول.
ويُحاكم سبعة أشخاص من الفريق الطبي أطباء وممرضون ومنسقون بتهمة «القتل غير العمد» حيث يُتهمون بإهمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وعدم نقله إلى المستشفى رغم تدهور حالته الصحية، ويواجهون عقوبات محتملة تصل إلى 25 عاماً في السجن إذا ثبتت التهم.
وأثارت الشهادة الجديدة غضباً واسعاً بين جماهير مارادونا وعائلته، الذين يطالبون بمحاسبة كاملة، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر المحاكمة لشهور، مع استدعاء عشرات الشهود.
The trial sessions of the medical team that treated the Argentine legend Diego Maradona revealed shocking new details about the last hours of the global star's life. One of the forensic doctors involved in the autopsy confirmed that Maradona suffered for up to 12 hours in severe agony before his death on November 25, 2020.
Forensic doctor Carlos Casinelli, director of forensic medicine at the Buenos Aires Provincial Police, stated during his testimony before the San Isidro court: "The heart was completely covered with fat and blood clots, which clearly indicates a long suffering."
He added that tests showed fluid accumulation in the lungs for no less than 10 days, in addition to severe heart enlargement that weighed almost double the normal weight, brain edema, and acute oxygen deficiency.
Casinelli explained that this condition "was expected and not surprising," noting that "any doctor" could have detected the symptoms days before the death, emphasizing that Maradona should not have been treated at home in this manner, considering the place unsuitable for home medical care.
The doctor clarified that examinations revealed general edema in the body, pleural effusion, significant fluid retention, in addition to indicators of acute oxygen deficiency, considering that these signs do not indicate a sudden death, but rather a "long and painful deterioration."
He added that Maradona's body contained about three liters of accumulated fluids, pointing out that this condition did not develop in just one or two days, but lasted for more than a week, which reinforces the hypothesis of medical negligence relied upon by the prosecution.
Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 in his home in the Tigre area near Buenos Aires, after a severe heart attack, having suffered for some time from multiple health issues including heart failure, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems, partially linked to his long history of drug and alcohol addiction.
Seven members of the medical team, including doctors, nurses, and coordinators, are being prosecuted for "involuntary manslaughter," as they are accused of neglecting the necessary medical care and failing to transfer him to the hospital despite the deterioration of his health. They face potential penalties of up to 25 years in prison if the charges are proven.
The new testimony has sparked widespread outrage among Maradona's fans and family, who are calling for full accountability, and the trial is expected to last for months, with dozens of witnesses being summoned.