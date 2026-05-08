تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.