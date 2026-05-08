تحولت مدينة «سينزيغ» الهادئة غرب ألمانيا إلى ساحة حرب حقيقية، اليوم (الجمعة)، بعدما أقدم مسلحون على اقتحام بنك واحتجاز عدد من الرهائن، في عملية بدأت بمطاردة «شاحنة مصفحة» وانتهت بحصار أمني خانق يحبس أنفاس البلاد.
بدأت الدراما الأمنية حين اعترض المسلحون شاحنة لنقل الأموال وهددوا سائقها، قبل أن يتطور الموقف بسرعة البرق إلى عملية احتجاز رهائن داخل فرع بنك بوسط المدينة. وأكدت الشرطة في مدينة «كوبلنز» أن السلاح حاضر في العملية، وأن عدداً من الموظفين والزوار، بينهم سائق الشاحنة، لا يزالون تحت رحمة الخاطفين.
ودفعت السلطات الألمانية بوحدات تدخل خاصة مدججة بالسلاح، وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً «لا يمكن اختراقه» حول موقع الحادثة، مع إغلاق كامل للمجال الجوي والمداخل المؤدية للبنك. ورغم خطورة الموقف، تلتزم الشرطة حذراً شديداً في التفاوض، وسط غياب أي معلومات عن مطالب المسلحين أو هوياتهم حتى الآن.
وأعادت هذه الحادثة إلى الأذهان سلسلة العمليات المعقدة التي استهدفت شاحنات الأموال في ألمانيا مؤخراً، مما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول تصاعد التهديدات الأمنية المنظمة. وتعمل فرق التفاوض حالياً تحت ضغط هائل لإنهاء الأزمة دون إراقة دماء، بينما يترقب الشارع الألماني نهاية «الجمعة المرعبة».
The quiet city of "Sinzig" in western Germany turned into a real war zone today (Friday) after armed assailants stormed a bank and took several hostages, in an operation that began with a chase of an "armored truck" and ended with a suffocating security siege that holds the country’s breath.
The security drama began when the assailants intercepted a cash transport truck and threatened its driver, before the situation rapidly escalated into a hostage-taking inside a bank branch in the city center. The police in the city of "Koblenz" confirmed that weapons were present in the operation, and that several employees and visitors, including the truck driver, are still at the mercy of the kidnappers.
The German authorities deployed heavily armed special intervention units and imposed a "non-penetrable" security cordon around the incident site, with a complete closure of the airspace and access points leading to the bank. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the police are exercising extreme caution in negotiations, amid a lack of any information about the assailants' demands or identities so far.
This incident has brought to mind a series of complex operations targeting cash trucks in Germany recently, sparking widespread debate about the rise of organized security threats. Negotiation teams are currently working under immense pressure to resolve the crisis without bloodshed, while the German public awaits the end of the "terrifying Friday."