The quiet city of "Sinzig" in western Germany turned into a real war zone today (Friday) after armed assailants stormed a bank and took several hostages, in an operation that began with a chase of an "armored truck" and ended with a suffocating security siege that holds the country’s breath.

The security drama began when the assailants intercepted a cash transport truck and threatened its driver, before the situation rapidly escalated into a hostage-taking inside a bank branch in the city center. The police in the city of "Koblenz" confirmed that weapons were present in the operation, and that several employees and visitors, including the truck driver, are still at the mercy of the kidnappers.

The German authorities deployed heavily armed special intervention units and imposed a "non-penetrable" security cordon around the incident site, with a complete closure of the airspace and access points leading to the bank. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the police are exercising extreme caution in negotiations, amid a lack of any information about the assailants' demands or identities so far.

This incident has brought to mind a series of complex operations targeting cash trucks in Germany recently, sparking widespread debate about the rise of organized security threats. Negotiation teams are currently working under immense pressure to resolve the crisis without bloodshed, while the German public awaits the end of the "terrifying Friday."