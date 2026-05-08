تحولت مدينة «سينزيغ» الهادئة غرب ألمانيا إلى ساحة حرب حقيقية، اليوم (الجمعة)، بعدما أقدم مسلحون على اقتحام بنك واحتجاز عدد من الرهائن، في عملية بدأت بمطاردة «شاحنة مصفحة» وانتهت بحصار أمني خانق يحبس أنفاس البلاد.

بدأت الدراما الأمنية حين اعترض المسلحون شاحنة لنقل الأموال وهددوا سائقها، قبل أن يتطور الموقف بسرعة البرق إلى عملية احتجاز رهائن داخل فرع بنك بوسط المدينة. وأكدت الشرطة في مدينة «كوبلنز» أن السلاح حاضر في العملية، وأن عدداً من الموظفين والزوار، بينهم سائق الشاحنة، لا يزالون تحت رحمة الخاطفين.

ودفعت السلطات الألمانية بوحدات تدخل خاصة مدججة بالسلاح، وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً «لا يمكن اختراقه» حول موقع الحادثة، مع إغلاق كامل للمجال الجوي والمداخل المؤدية للبنك. ورغم خطورة الموقف، تلتزم الشرطة حذراً شديداً في التفاوض، وسط غياب أي معلومات عن مطالب المسلحين أو هوياتهم حتى الآن.

وأعادت هذه الحادثة إلى الأذهان سلسلة العمليات المعقدة التي استهدفت شاحنات الأموال في ألمانيا مؤخراً، مما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول تصاعد التهديدات الأمنية المنظمة. وتعمل فرق التفاوض حالياً تحت ضغط هائل لإنهاء الأزمة دون إراقة دماء، بينما يترقب الشارع الألماني نهاية «الجمعة المرعبة».