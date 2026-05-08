في قرار هزّ الرأي العام التركي وأعاد للأذهان واحدة من أبشع الجرائم المنسية، قررت السلطات في إسطنبول كسر صمت استمر 26 عاماً عبر «نبش قبور» موتى، في محاولة أخيرة لفك لغز مقتل المراهقة تشاغلا توغالتاي التي ذُبحت داخل منزلها عام 2000.

القبور تنطق بالحقائق

لم تجد السلطات التركية مفراً من اتخاذ هذه الخطوة الجريئة، حيث صدرت الأوامر بفتح قبور 4 أشخاص متوفين كانوا ضمن دائرة الاشتباه منذ عقود. والهدف هو سحب عينات الحمض النووي (DNA) ومقارنتها بالأدلة التي صمدت في مسرح الجريمة لربع قرن، للكشف عما إذا كان القاتل قد أفلت بفعلته ورحل عن الدنيا قبل نيل عقابه.

ولا تعتمد التحقيقات الجديدة على الصدفة، بل تقودها وحدة تركية خاصة للبحث في «الجرائم الغامضة»، تستخدم تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة تحليل البيانات القديمة وربطها ببعضها. والتقى وزير العدل التركي أكين غورليك بعائلة الضحية شخصياً ليؤكد لهم أن التكنولوجيا الحديثة ستكشف ما عجز عنه البشر قبل 26 عاماً.

وبينما باشرت فرق المختبرات الجنائية فحص العينات المأخوذة من القبور، بالإضافة إلى فحص 12 شخصاً آخرين من المشتبه بهم (الأحياء)، تسود حالة من الترقب في الشارع التركي. وتعتبر هذه القضية بمثابة «رسالة تحذير» لكل من يعتقد أن الزمن كفيل بمحو الجريمة، فالعدالة قررت أن «تنبش القبور» لتنتصر للضحية.