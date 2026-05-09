قبل خمسة مواسم من الآن، وتحديداً عام 2021، نجح لاعب خط وسط الهلال ناصر الدوسري في إحراز أسرع هدف بتاريخ نهائيات دوري أبطال آسيا، منذ انطلاقها بالنظام الجديد في 2003، بعد تمكنه من هز شباك بوهانج ستيلرز الكوري الجنوبي بعد مرور 16 ثانية على بداية المباراة. وسجل ناصر الدوسري أول أهداف النهائي القاري بعد قطعه الكرة في نصف ملعب بوهانج، ليبدأ الهجمة سريعاً ويسدد كرة قوية سكنت أعلى شباك الحارس الكوري الجنوبي.


ويعتبر هدف الدوسري هو الأسرع في تاريخ نهائيات دوري أبطال آسيا، حيث يأتي بعده هدف لوكاس سيرفيراينو لاعب فريق جامبا أوساكا الياباني في شباك أدلايد يونايتد الأسترالي بالدقيقة 6 في نهائي 2008.


وكرر ذلك، لكن هذه المرة في نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعدما عدّل النتيجة لمصلحة الزعيم بعد تسديدة قوية سكنت شباك الخلود عند الدقيقة 43 من عمر الشوط الأول.


ومنذ ذلك الحين، يعرف الدوسري برجل نهائي آسيا، قبل أن يعود من جديد ويسجل هدفًا ثمينًا في نهائي كأس الملك.


ويعد ذلك هو الهدف الأول لناصر الدوسري هذا الموسم، بجانب تمريرتين حاسمتين في 34 مباراة بمختلف مسابقات الموسم الحالي.