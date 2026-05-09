Five seasons ago, specifically in 2021, Al-Hilal midfielder Nasser Al-Dosari succeeded in scoring the fastest goal in the history of the AFC Champions League finals, since its new format began in 2003, after he managed to find the net against South Korea's Pohang Steelers just 16 seconds into the match. Nasser Al-Dosari scored the first goal of the continental final after intercepting the ball in Pohang's half, quickly initiating an attack and firing a powerful shot that nestled in the top corner of the South Korean goalkeeper's net.



The goal by Al-Dosari is considered the fastest in the history of the AFC Champions League finals, followed by a goal from Lucas Servatireno, a player from Japan's Gamba Osaka, who scored against Australia's Adelaide United in the 6th minute of the 2008 final.



He repeated this feat, but this time in the King’s Cup final, when he equalized for the leader with a powerful shot that found the net in the 43rd minute of the first half.



Since then, Al-Dosari has been known as the man of the Asian final, before returning again to score a valuable goal in the King’s Cup final.



This is Al-Dosari's first goal of the season, along with two crucial assists in 34 matches across various competitions this current season.