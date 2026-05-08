يُعد تدهور البصر إحدى أكثر المشكلات الصحية انتشاراً عالمياً، إذ تشير التقديرات الصحية إلى أن مئات الملايين حول العالم يعانون من ضعف البصر بدرجات متفاوتة، سواء نتيجة أمراض يمكن الوقاية منها أو حالات مرتبطة بالتقدم في العمر. ويؤثر تراجع القدرة البصرية بشكل مباشر على جودة الحياة، والقدرة على التعلم والعمل، ويُعد من الأسباب الرئيسية للإعاقة في العديد من الدول، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن.

وتوضح تقارير منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن أكثر من مليار شخص حول العالم يعانون من ضعف بصري يمكن الوقاية منه أو علاجه، مثل قصر النظر، طول النظر، اعتلال الشبكية السكري، المياه البيضاء (الساد)، المياه الزرقاء (الجلوكوما). وتؤكد المنظمة أن نسبة كبيرة من حالات فقدان البصر كان يمكن تجنبها عبر الفحص المبكر والعلاج المناسب، لذلك تركز المنظمة على مكافحة الأسباب الشائعة لتدهور البصر مثل السكري، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز مسببات اعتلال الشبكية وفقدان البصر غير القابل للعكس.

وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، تولي وزارة الصحة اهتماماً كبيراً بصحة العين ضمن برامجها الوقائية، إذ تعمل على تعزيز الوعي بأهمية الفحص الدوري للعين، خصوصاً لدى مرضى السكري وكبار السن. كما توفر الوزارة خدمات متقدمة في مستشفياتها ومراكزها التخصصية؛ تشمل فحوصات الشبكية، وعلاج اعتلالات العين بالليزر والحقن، وجراحات الساد والجلوكوما. وتنفذ الوزارة حملات توعوية دورية للحد من مضاعفات السكري على العين، وتدعم برامج الكشف المبكر في المراكز الصحية الأولية، إضافة إلى مبادرات لتحسين جودة الخدمات البصرية في مختلف المناطق.

ويؤكد المختصون أن الوقاية من تدهور البصر تبدأ من الاهتمام بنمط الحياة الصحي، وإجراء الفحوصات الدورية، خصوصاً لمن لديهم عوامل خطورة مثل السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم والتقدم في العمر. كما يُنصح بالابتعاد عن الإجهاد البصري، والالتزام باستخدام النظارات الطبية عند الحاجة، وحماية العين من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية، والحرص على التغذية الغنية بالفيتامينات والمعادن المفيدة لصحة العين.

علامات يغفل عنها الكثيرون

يوضح استشاري طب وجراحة العيون وجراحات القرنية وتصحيح الإبصار الدكتور محمد عبدالواسع قوقندي، أن مشكلات البصر تبدأ غالباً بعلامات خفيفة يظنها الكثيرون عابرة، مثل تشوش الرؤية، وضعف الرؤية الليلية، والحساسية للضوء، وظهور الهالات، والصداع بعد القراءة، إضافة إلى العوائم أو الومضات، وجفاف العين، وصعوبة التركيز على المسافات، أو فقدان جزء من الرؤية الجانبية. ويشير إلى أن هذه العلامات غالباً ما تُهمل لأنها تظهر تدريجياً أو تُنسب للإجهاد، وقد يحدث التدهور في إحدى العينين أو كلتيهما على شكل تغبيش أو ضعف في التركيز أو رؤية سواد أو فقدان جزء من مجال البصر دون أن يدرك المريض خطورة الأمر.

ويؤكد الدكتور قوقندي أن التشخيص يتأخر في كثير من الحالات؛ بسبب سوء تقدير الأعراض أو تأخر المريض في طلب الرعاية، إضافة إلى أن بعض أمراض العين تبدأ بأعراض غير واضحة تجعل المريض يعتقد أنها بسيطة أو مؤقتة، مما يسمح للحالة بالتفاقم. فالكشف المبكر يرفع فرص الحفاظ على البصر أو تحسينه بشكل كبير، خاصة في الحالات القابلة للعلاج.

حماية ما تبقى من الإبصار

ويبين الدكتور قوقندي أن العديد من الحالات يمكن فيها إبطاء تدهور البصر حتى لو لم يكن بالإمكان استعادته بالكامل، فالعلاج المبكر والمتابعة المنتظمة يساعدان في الحفاظ على ما تبقى من الرؤية. فبعض الأسباب يمكن علاجها واستعادة البصر فيها مثل الماء الأبيض أو الأخطاء الانكسارية.

نوع المرض ومرحلة اكتشافه

ويضيف قوقندي أن نسبة الحالات التي يمكن فيها استعادة البصر تختلف عن تلك التي يمكن فقط إبطاء تدهورها؛ فاستعادة الرؤية الكاملة في أمراض مثل الجلوكوما والتنكس البقعي واعتلال الشبكية السكري تُعد نادرة، ويتركز العلاج فيها على إيقاف التدهور أو إبطائه. أما الماء الأبيض والأخطاء الانكسارية فغالباً ما يمكن علاجها بنجاح كبير إذا كانت بقية أجزاء العين سليمة.

نصائح قبل التشخيص وبعده

وينصح الدكتور قوقندي عند الشعور بأعراض مثل تشوش الرؤية أو صعوبة التركيز بتقليل الأنشطة التي تزيد إجهاد العين، مع أخذ فترات راحة وتحسين الإضاءة، مؤكداً أنه لا توجد أنشطة يجب إيقافها تماماً إلا بعد تقييم طبي يحدد السبب.

الأجهزة الرقمية وباء صامت

من زاوية أخرى، تسلّط استشارية طب وجراحة العيون الدكتورة فاطمة أكبر، الضوء على مسببات الإجهاد البصري الحديثة، مؤكدة أن الاستخدام المطوّل للأجهزة الرقمية أصبح اليوم أحد أكثر أسباب إجهاد العين شيوعاً، فالتحديق المستمر في الشاشات يؤدي إلى تغبيش الرؤية والصداع وزيادة احتمالية جفاف العين؛ نتيجة انخفاض معدل الرمش أثناء التركيز. وللحد من هذه الأعراض، توصي باتباع قاعدة 20/20/20؛ أي النظر كل 20 دقيقة إلى جسم يبعد 20 قدماً لمدة 20 ثانية، إضافة إلى زيادة معدل الرمش لضمان ترطيب العين وتوزيع الدموع بشكل متوازن.

الإضاءة الضعيفة تزيد الإجهاد

وتوضح الدكتورة أكبر أن العمل أو القراءة في أماكن منخفضة الإضاءة يزيدان من إجهاد العين ويجعلان الرؤية أكثر صعوبة، خصوصاً مع التقدم في العمر. فمع مرور السنوات، ترتفع احتمالية الإصابة بالماء الأبيض (الساد)، والتنكس البقعي المرتبط بالعمر، والجلوكوما الناتجة عن ارتفاع ضغط العين؛ ما يجعل كبار السن أكثر عرضة لتدهور البصر.

وتضيف الدكتورة أكبر قائلة: ترتبط مشكلات الرؤية ببعض الأمراض المزمنة، وعلى رأسها السكري، الذي قد يؤدي إلى الماء الأبيض، ورشح مركز الإبصار، وتغيرات في الشبكية قد تتطور إلى نزيف في السائل الزجاجي أو انفصال شبكي إذا لم تُعالج في الوقت المناسب. كما قد يسهم ارتفاع ضغط الدم في رفع ضغط العين لدى بعض المرضى، خصوصاً من لديهم تاريخ عائلي للجلوكوما.

وتشدد الدكتورة أكبر على أن تدهور النظر المفاجئ يُعدّ حالة طارئة تستدعي التوجه مباشرة إلى قسم الطوارئ، إذ قد يكون سببه انسداداً في شريان أو وريد الشبكية أو انفصالاً شبكياً، وهي حالات تتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً للحفاظ على ما يمكن من الرؤية.

أما الفحوصات الدورية، فتختلف حسب الحالة الصحية للمريض؛ فمريض السكري الذي لا يعاني من تغيرات في الشبكية يُنصح بإجراء فحص سنوي، بينما يحتاج من ظهرت لديه تغيرات إلى فحص كل ستة أشهر. أما الأشخاص الذين يعانون من قصر النظر فقط ويستخدمون النظارات، فيُكتفى عادة بفحص سنوي.

وراثة وعادات خاطئة

يؤكد استشاري طب وجراحة العيون الدكتور جوزيف حبيب أن أسباب تدهور البصر متعددة، وتشمل العيوب الانكسارية مثل قصر النظر وطول النظر، وأمراض الشبكية، والمياه البيضاء (الساد)، والمياه الزرقاء (الجلوكوما). كما يوضح أن بعض الأمراض المزمنة، مثل داء السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم، تسهم بشكل مباشر في ضعف الرؤية وتفاقم مشكلات العين.

عامل خفي يضعف الإبصار

ويشير الدكتور حبيب إلى أن العادات اليومية غير الصحية تلعب دوراً مهماً في زيادة احتمالية تدهور البصر، مثل الإجهاد البصري الناتج عن الاستخدام المفرط للأجهزة الرقمية، وسوء التغذية، وقلة التعرض للضوء الطبيعي. ويضيف أن وجود تاريخ عائلي للجلوكوما أو التنكس البقعي أو بعض اعتلالات الشبكية يرفع من احتمالية الإصابة، ما يجعل الفحص الدوري ضرورة للأشخاص الأكثر عرضة.

ومع الانتشار الواسع للأجهزة الرقمية، يصف الدكتور حبيب إجهاد العين الناتج عنها بأنه «وباء صامت»، إذ أدى الاستخدام المفرط للشاشات إلى زيادة معدلات جفاف العين وقصر النظر، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال والشباب. ويعود ذلك إلى طول فترات التركيز على المسافات القريبة وقلة التعرض للضوء الطبيعي. كما يحذر من بعض العادات مثل فرك العين، الذي قد يزيد من احتمالية الإصابة بالقرنية المخروطية ويُفاقم الحساسية والالتهابات، ما يؤثر على جودة الإبصار مع مرور الوقت.

الجلوكوما خطر مفاجئ

ويبين الدكتور حبيب أن الجلوكوما قد تظهر بشكل مفاجئ في بعض الحالات الحادة نتيجة ارتفاع ضغط العين بسبب انسداد زاوية التصريف، بينما تتطور أنواع أخرى منها بصمت دون أعراض واضحة حتى مراحل متقدمة. موضحا أن الماء الأبيض هو عتامة في عدسة العين تؤدي إلى ضعف تدريجي في الرؤية ويمكن علاجه جراحياً، بينما الماء الأزرق هو مرض يصيب العصب البصري وقد يؤدي إلى فقدان دائم للبصر إذا لم يُكتشف مبكراً.

أعراض قد تبدو بسيطة

ويشير إلى أن الماء الأبيض والعيوب الانكسارية غير المصححة تُعد من أكثر أسباب تدهور البصر شيوعاً لدى البالغين، إضافة إلى اعتلال الشبكية السكري لدى المصابين بالسكري. ورغم أن الاحمرار أو الإفرازات غالباً ما تكون أعراضاً بسيطة مثل التهابات الملتحمة، إلا أنها قد تشير أحياناً إلى التهابات أعمق في القرنية أو داخل العين، والتي قد تسبب مضاعفات خطيرة إذا لم تُعالج سريعاً.

ويؤكد الدكتور حبيب أن فقدان البصر يُكتشف متأخراً في كثير من الحالات بسبب تطور بعض أمراض العين دون أعراض واضحة، لذا الوقاية تبقى أساس الحفاظ على صحة العين، من خلال الفحص الدوري خصوصاً لمن لديهم عوامل خطورة، واتباع نمط حياة صحي يشمل التغذية المتوازنة وتقليل إجهاد العين. ويظل الكشف المبكر العامل الأهم في الحفاظ على نعمة البصر وجودة الحياة.

خلاصة القول

يبقى تدهور البصر مشكلة صحية يمكن الحدُّ من آثارها بشكل كبير عبر الوعي، والفحص المبكر، وتوفير خدمات الرعاية البصرية المتخصصة، وهي جهود تتكامل فيها الأدوار بين المنظمات الدولية والجهات الصحية الوطنية والجمعيات المتخصصة؛ لضمان الحفاظ على نعمة البصر وجودة الحياة.