Vision deterioration is considered one of the most widespread health issues globally, with health estimates indicating that hundreds of millions around the world suffer from varying degrees of vision impairment, whether due to preventable diseases or age-related conditions. The decline in visual ability directly affects quality of life, learning, and work capacity, and is one of the main causes of disability in many countries, especially among the elderly.

Reports from the World Health Organization indicate that more than a billion people worldwide suffer from preventable or treatable vision impairment, such as myopia, hyperopia, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma. The organization emphasizes that a significant proportion of vision loss cases could have been avoided through early screening and appropriate treatment. Therefore, the organization focuses on combating common causes of vision deterioration, such as diabetes, which is one of the leading causes of retinopathy and irreversible vision loss.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health places great importance on eye health within its preventive programs, working to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations, especially for diabetic patients and the elderly. The ministry also provides advanced services in its hospitals and specialized centers, including retinal examinations, laser treatments for eye disorders, and surgeries for cataracts and glaucoma. The ministry conducts periodic awareness campaigns to reduce the complications of diabetes on the eyes and supports early detection programs in primary health care centers, in addition to initiatives to improve the quality of optical services in various regions.

Experts confirm that preventing vision deterioration begins with attention to a healthy lifestyle and regular check-ups, especially for those with risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and aging. It is also advised to avoid visual strain, adhere to the use of corrective glasses when needed, protect the eyes from ultraviolet rays, and ensure a diet rich in vitamins and minerals beneficial for eye health.

Signs often overlooked by many

Consultant ophthalmologist and corneal surgery specialist Dr. Mohammed Abdulwasih Qoqandi explains that vision problems often begin with mild signs that many consider transient, such as blurred vision, poor night vision, light sensitivity, halos, headaches after reading, as well as floaters or flashes, dry eyes, difficulty focusing on distances, or loss of part of the peripheral vision. He points out that these signs are often neglected because they appear gradually or are attributed to strain, and deterioration may occur in one or both eyes in the form of blurriness, difficulty concentrating, seeing darkness, or losing part of the visual field without the patient realizing the seriousness of the matter.

Dr. Qoqandi confirms that diagnosis is often delayed in many cases due to misjudgment of symptoms or the patient's delay in seeking care, in addition to some eye diseases starting with unclear symptoms that lead the patient to believe they are simple or temporary, allowing the condition to worsen. Early detection significantly increases the chances of preserving or improving vision, especially in treatable cases.

Protecting what remains of vision

Dr. Qoqandi indicates that many cases can slow vision deterioration even if full restoration is not possible; early treatment and regular follow-up help preserve what remains of vision. Some causes can be treated and vision restored, such as cataracts or refractive errors.

Type of disease

And the stage of its discovery

Dr. Qoqandi adds that the proportion of cases in which vision can be restored differs from those that can only have their deterioration slowed; full vision restoration in diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy is considered rare, with treatment focusing on stopping or slowing deterioration. However, cataracts and refractive errors can often be successfully treated if the other parts of the eye are healthy.

Advice before and after diagnosis

Dr. Qoqandi advises that when experiencing symptoms such as blurred vision or difficulty concentrating, one should reduce activities that increase eye strain, take breaks, and improve lighting, emphasizing that there are no activities that should be completely stopped except after a medical evaluation determines the cause.

Digital devices: a silent epidemic

From another perspective, consultant ophthalmologist Dr. Fatima Akbar highlights modern causes of visual strain, confirming that prolonged use of digital devices has become one of the most common causes of eye strain today. Continuous staring at screens leads to blurred vision, headaches, and increased likelihood of dry eyes due to decreased blinking rate while focusing. To mitigate these symptoms, she recommends following the 20/20/20 rule: looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, in addition to increasing the blinking rate to ensure eye moisture and balanced tear distribution.

Poor lighting increases strain

Dr. Akbar explains that working or reading in low-light conditions increases eye strain and makes vision more difficult, especially with aging. As the years go by, the likelihood of developing cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and glaucoma due to increased eye pressure rises, making the elderly more susceptible to vision deterioration.

Dr. Akbar adds: Vision problems are associated with some chronic diseases, primarily diabetes, which can lead to cataracts, macular edema, and changes in the retina that may develop into vitreous hemorrhage or retinal detachment if not treated in time. High blood pressure may also contribute to increased eye pressure in some patients, especially those with a family history of glaucoma.

Dr. Akbar emphasizes that sudden vision deterioration is an emergency condition that requires immediate attention in the emergency department, as it may be caused by a blockage in a retinal artery or vein or retinal detachment, conditions that require urgent intervention to preserve as much vision as possible.

Periodic examinations vary based on the patient's health condition; a diabetic patient without retinal changes is advised to have an annual examination, while those with changes need to be examined every six months. For individuals who only suffer from myopia and use glasses, an annual examination is usually sufficient.

Heredity and bad habits

Consultant ophthalmologist Dr. Joseph Habib confirms that the causes of vision deterioration are multiple, including refractive errors such as myopia and hyperopia, retinal diseases, cataracts, and glaucoma. He explains that some chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, directly contribute to vision impairment and exacerbate eye problems.

A hidden factor weakening vision

Dr. Habib points out that unhealthy daily habits play an important role in increasing the likelihood of vision deterioration, such as visual strain resulting from excessive use of digital devices, poor nutrition, and insufficient exposure to natural light. He adds that having a family history of glaucoma, macular degeneration, or certain retinal disorders raises the likelihood of developing these conditions, making periodic examinations a necessity for those at higher risk.

With the widespread use of digital devices, Dr. Habib describes the eye strain resulting from them as a "silent epidemic," as excessive screen time has led to increased rates of dry eyes and myopia, especially among children and young people. This is due to prolonged periods of focusing on near distances and reduced exposure to natural light. He also warns against certain habits like rubbing the eyes, which may increase the likelihood of developing keratoconus and exacerbate allergies and inflammation, affecting vision quality over time.

Glaucoma: a sudden danger

Dr. Habib explains that glaucoma may appear suddenly in some acute cases due to increased eye pressure from drainage angle blockage, while other types develop silently without clear symptoms until advanced stages. He clarifies that cataracts are clouding of the eye's lens that leads to gradual vision impairment and can be surgically treated, while glaucoma is a disease affecting the optic nerve that may lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.

Symptoms that may seem simple

He points out that cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are among the most common causes of vision deterioration in adults, in addition to diabetic retinopathy in those with diabetes. Although redness or discharge is often a simple symptom like conjunctivitis, it may sometimes indicate deeper inflammation in the cornea or inside the eye, which can cause serious complications if not treated promptly.

Dr. Habib confirms that vision loss is often discovered late in many cases due to the progression of some eye diseases without clear symptoms; thus, prevention remains the foundation for maintaining eye health through regular check-ups, especially for those with risk factors, and following a healthy lifestyle that includes balanced nutrition and reducing eye strain. Early detection remains the most important factor in preserving the blessing of sight and quality of life.

In conclusion

Vision deterioration remains a health issue whose effects can be significantly reduced through awareness, early screening, and providing specialized optical care services, efforts that require collaboration among international organizations, national health authorities, and specialized associations to ensure the preservation of the blessing of sight and quality of life.