توج ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، فريق الهلال بكأس الملك، عقب فوزه في المباراة الختامية على نظيره الخلود بهدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما في مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وبذلك يتصدر الزعيم قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وفقاً لما أظهرته البيانات المعتمدة في سجل البطولة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز أندية الكرة السعودية حضوراً على منصات الذهب، ويأتي الأهلي في المركز الثاني برصيد 8 بطولات، وفي المركز الثالث يحل الاتحاد برصيد 6 ألقاب، يليه النصر بـ5 بطولات، أما بقية الأندية فيبرز الشباب بـ3 ألقاب، فيما يمتلك كل من الاتفاق والوحدة لقبين، وضمت القائمة أيضاً الفيحاء والفيصلي والتعاون بلقب واحد لكل منهم، في مشهد يعكس تنوع المنافسة وتوزع الألقاب عبر عقود البطولة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, awarded the Al Hilal team the King’s Cup, following their victory in the final match against Al Khulood with a score of two goals to one in the encounter held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Thus, the leader tops the list of clubs with the most titles in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, according to the official data recorded in the tournament's history, confirming its status as one of the most prominent Saudi football clubs on the gold podiums. Al Ahli comes in second place with 8 championships, while Al Ittihad takes third place with 6 titles, followed by Al Nassr with 5 championships. Other clubs include Al Shabab with 3 titles, while both Al Ettifaq and Al Wahda have 2 titles each. The list also features Al Fayha, Al Faisaly, and Al Taawoun, each with one title, reflecting the diversity of competition and the distribution of titles over the decades of the tournament.