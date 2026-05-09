توج ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، فريق الهلال بكأس الملك، عقب فوزه في المباراة الختامية على نظيره الخلود بهدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما في مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وبذلك يتصدر الزعيم قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وفقاً لما أظهرته البيانات المعتمدة في سجل البطولة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز أندية الكرة السعودية حضوراً على منصات الذهب، ويأتي الأهلي في المركز الثاني برصيد 8 بطولات، وفي المركز الثالث يحل الاتحاد برصيد 6 ألقاب، يليه النصر بـ5 بطولات، أما بقية الأندية فيبرز الشباب بـ3 ألقاب، فيما يمتلك كل من الاتفاق والوحدة لقبين، وضمت القائمة أيضاً الفيحاء والفيصلي والتعاون بلقب واحد لكل منهم، في مشهد يعكس تنوع المنافسة وتوزع الألقاب عبر عقود البطولة.