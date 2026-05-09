Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, awarded the Al Hilal team the King’s Cup, following their victory in the final match against Al Khulood with a score of two goals to one in the encounter held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



Thus, the leader tops the list of clubs with the most titles in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, according to the official data recorded in the tournament's history, confirming its status as one of the most prominent Saudi football clubs on the gold podiums. Al Ahli comes in second place with 8 championships, while Al Ittihad takes third place with 6 titles, followed by Al Nassr with 5 championships. Other clubs include Al Shabab with 3 titles, while both Al Ettifaq and Al Wahda have 2 titles each. The list also features Al Fayha, Al Faisaly, and Al Taawoun, each with one title, reflecting the diversity of competition and the distribution of titles over the decades of the tournament.