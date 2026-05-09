It seems that the international French star playing for the first team of Al-Hilal football club, Theo Hernandez, has a specialty in scoring decisive goals in final matches. He succeeded in tipping the scales in favor of his team, "The Leader," during the final of the King's Cup with a rocket-like goal that was unstoppable. The goalkeeper of Al-Khulood only saw the ball as it settled into the net, granting his team the lead and winning the precious title for the tenth time in the history of the leader.



Theo ignited the stands of the Al-Inma Stadium with his beautiful and historic goal that shone in the sky of "The Bride," Jeddah, spreading immense joy and excitement on the faces of the Al-Hilal fans in the stands, with a strong and enthusiastic reaction from his fellow players and the coaching and administrative staff, as well as the players sitting on the bench.



The Derby of Fury Goal



And a return to memories of the past wearing the jersey of AC Milan when the French Theo represented them in the "Derby of Fury" against Inter, during the Italian Super Cup final on January 6, 2025, when he led the Rossoneri to victory with a score of (3-2) with a stunning goal that bore his usual signature.



One of the beautiful ironies in the world of "the beautiful game" is that the two goals he scored in the final were both during two final occasions, and in almost the same manner, through a powerful and decisive shot from the French full-back, who continues to prove his ability to make a difference in major matches, not only defensively but also offensively in critical moments.