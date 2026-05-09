يبدو أن النجم الدولي الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال ثيو هيرنانديز تخصصه أهداف حاسمة في المباريات النهائية، حيث نجح في ترجيح كفة فريقه «الزعيم» خلال نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بهدف صاروخي لا يُصد ولا يُرد، إذ لم يشاهد حارس الخلود الكرة إلا وهي تسكن شباكه، مانحاً فريقه هدف التقدم والفوز باللقب الغالي للمرة العاشرة في تاريخ الزعيم.


وأشعل ثيو مدرجات ملعب الإنماء بهدفه الجميل والتاريخي الذي سطع به في سماء «العروس» جدة، ناثراً الفرحة الكبيرة والغامرة على محيا الجماهير الهلالية بالمدرجات، مع ردة فعل كبيرة وقوية من قبل زملائه اللاعبين والجهازين الفني والإداري واللاعبين المتواجدين على مقاعد البدلاء.


هدف ديربي الغضب


والعودة إلى ذكريات الماضي بقميص نادي ميلان الإيطالي عندما كان يمثله الفرنسي ثيو في "ديربي الغضب" أمام الإنتر، خلال نهائي السوبر الإيطالي يوم 6 يناير 2025، حين قاد الروسونيري للفوز بنتيجة (3-2) بهدف مذهل حمل بصمته المعتادة.


ومن المفارقات الجميلة في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» أن الهدفين اللذين أحرزهما في النهائي جميعهما خلال مناسبتين نهائيتين، وبالطريقة نفسها تقريبًا، عبر تسديدة قوية وحاسمة من الظهير الفرنسي، الذي يواصل إثبات قدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى، ليس فقط دفاعيًا، بل أيضًا على المستوى الهجومي في اللحظات الحاسمة.