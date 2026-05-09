يبدو أن النجم الدولي الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال ثيو هيرنانديز تخصصه أهداف حاسمة في المباريات النهائية، حيث نجح في ترجيح كفة فريقه «الزعيم» خلال نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بهدف صاروخي لا يُصد ولا يُرد، إذ لم يشاهد حارس الخلود الكرة إلا وهي تسكن شباكه، مانحاً فريقه هدف التقدم والفوز باللقب الغالي للمرة العاشرة في تاريخ الزعيم.
وأشعل ثيو مدرجات ملعب الإنماء بهدفه الجميل والتاريخي الذي سطع به في سماء «العروس» جدة، ناثراً الفرحة الكبيرة والغامرة على محيا الجماهير الهلالية بالمدرجات، مع ردة فعل كبيرة وقوية من قبل زملائه اللاعبين والجهازين الفني والإداري واللاعبين المتواجدين على مقاعد البدلاء.
هدف ديربي الغضب
والعودة إلى ذكريات الماضي بقميص نادي ميلان الإيطالي عندما كان يمثله الفرنسي ثيو في "ديربي الغضب" أمام الإنتر، خلال نهائي السوبر الإيطالي يوم 6 يناير 2025، حين قاد الروسونيري للفوز بنتيجة (3-2) بهدف مذهل حمل بصمته المعتادة.
ومن المفارقات الجميلة في عالم «الساحرة المستديرة» أن الهدفين اللذين أحرزهما في النهائي جميعهما خلال مناسبتين نهائيتين، وبالطريقة نفسها تقريبًا، عبر تسديدة قوية وحاسمة من الظهير الفرنسي، الذي يواصل إثبات قدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى، ليس فقط دفاعيًا، بل أيضًا على المستوى الهجومي في اللحظات الحاسمة.
It seems that the international French star playing for the first team of Al-Hilal football club, Theo Hernandez, has a specialty in scoring decisive goals in final matches. He succeeded in tipping the scales in favor of his team, "The Leader," during the final of the King's Cup with a rocket-like goal that was unstoppable. The goalkeeper of Al-Khulood only saw the ball as it settled into the net, granting his team the lead and winning the precious title for the tenth time in the history of the leader.
Theo ignited the stands of the Al-Inma Stadium with his beautiful and historic goal that shone in the sky of "The Bride," Jeddah, spreading immense joy and excitement on the faces of the Al-Hilal fans in the stands, with a strong and enthusiastic reaction from his fellow players and the coaching and administrative staff, as well as the players sitting on the bench.
The Derby of Fury Goal
And a return to memories of the past wearing the jersey of AC Milan when the French Theo represented them in the "Derby of Fury" against Inter, during the Italian Super Cup final on January 6, 2025, when he led the Rossoneri to victory with a score of (3-2) with a stunning goal that bore his usual signature.
One of the beautiful ironies in the world of "the beautiful game" is that the two goals he scored in the final were both during two final occasions, and in almost the same manner, through a powerful and decisive shot from the French full-back, who continues to prove his ability to make a difference in major matches, not only defensively but also offensively in critical moments.