تصدر فريق الهلال قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بعد تتويجه بالكأس العاشرة إثر فوزه على الخلود في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما أمس على ملعب الملك عبدالله بجدة بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، وفقاً لما أظهرته البيانات المعتمدة في سجل البطولة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز أندية الكرة السعودية حضوراً على منصات الذهب، ويأتي الأهلي في المركز الثاني برصيد 8 بطولات، وفي المركز الثالث يحل الاتحاد برصيد 6 ألقاب، يليه النصر بـ5 بطولات، أما بقية الأندية فيبرز الشباب بـ3 ألقاب، فيما يمتلك كل من الاتفاق والوحدة لقبين، وضمت القائمة أيضاً الفيحاء والفيصلي والتعاون بلقب واحد لكل منهم، في مشهد يعكس تنوع المنافسة وتوزع الألقاب عبر عقود البطولة.
The Al-Hilal team topped the list of clubs with the most titles in the King’s Cup, after winning their tenth cup following their victory over Al-Khulood in the final match held yesterday at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, with a score of two goals to one, according to the official data recorded in the tournament's history. This victory confirms their status as one of the most prominent Saudi football clubs on the gold podiums. Al-Ahli comes in second place with 8 championships, while Al-Ittihad ranks third with 6 titles, followed by Al-Nasr with 5 championships. Other clubs include Al-Shabab with 3 titles, while both Al-Ettifaq and Al-Wahda have 2 titles each. The list also features Al-Fayha, Al-Faisaly, and Al-Taawun, each with one title, reflecting the diversity of competition and the distribution of titles over the decades of the tournament.