تصدر فريق الهلال قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بعد تتويجه بالكأس العاشرة إثر فوزه على الخلود في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما أمس على ملعب الملك عبدالله بجدة بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، وفقاً لما أظهرته البيانات المعتمدة في سجل البطولة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز أندية الكرة السعودية حضوراً على منصات الذهب، ويأتي الأهلي في المركز الثاني برصيد 8 بطولات، وفي المركز الثالث يحل الاتحاد برصيد 6 ألقاب، يليه النصر بـ5 بطولات، أما بقية الأندية فيبرز الشباب بـ3 ألقاب، فيما يمتلك كل من الاتفاق والوحدة لقبين، وضمت القائمة أيضاً الفيحاء والفيصلي والتعاون بلقب واحد لكل منهم، في مشهد يعكس تنوع المنافسة وتوزع الألقاب عبر عقود البطولة.