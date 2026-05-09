The Al-Hilal team topped the list of clubs with the most titles in the King’s Cup, after winning their tenth cup following their victory over Al-Khulood in the final match held yesterday at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, with a score of two goals to one, according to the official data recorded in the tournament's history. This victory confirms their status as one of the most prominent Saudi football clubs on the gold podiums. Al-Ahli comes in second place with 8 championships, while Al-Ittihad ranks third with 6 titles, followed by Al-Nasr with 5 championships. Other clubs include Al-Shabab with 3 titles, while both Al-Ettifaq and Al-Wahda have 2 titles each. The list also features Al-Fayha, Al-Faisaly, and Al-Taawun, each with one title, reflecting the diversity of competition and the distribution of titles over the decades of the tournament.