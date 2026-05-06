يدشن الجناح الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية مشاركته في الدورة الـ61 من معرض الفنون الدولي «بينالي البندقية»، من خلال تقديم عمل للفنانة دانة عورتاني، بإشراف القيّم الفني أنطونيا كارفر، ومشاركة القيّم الفني المساعدة حفصة الخضيري.

فنون هندسية

ويستند العمل إلى ممارسات الفنون الهندسية وتقاليد الفسيفساء، ويأتي نتيجة بحث في عدد من المواقع التاريخية في العالم العربي التي تعرضت لأضرار خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ يستحضر 23 موقعاً حظيت باعتراف جهات دولية معنية بصون التراث.

ويمتد العمل على كامل أرضية الجناح، مقدماً نماذج مستوحاة من أنماط فسيفسائية تعكس امتداداً ثقافياً مشتركاً عبر فترات تاريخية متعاقبة، وقد أُنجز نحو 30 ألف ساعة عمل حرفي ضمن إطار يقوم على المشاركة في الإنتاج ونقل المعارف الحِرفية، إذ تعاونت الفنانة مع 32 حرفياً في استوديو خارج مدينة الرياض، باستخدام 4 أنواع من الطين من مناطق مختلفة في المملكة، لإنتاج أكثر من 29 ألف طوبة طينية مجففة بالشمس، دون استخدام مواد لاصقة.

منصة للفن المعاصر

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الفنون البصرية دينا أمين أن جناح المملكة المشارك يعد منصةً لإبراز الأصوات الفنية المعاصرة، ويعد جزءاً أساسياً لا يتجزأ من الجهود في دعم والاحتفاء بالمشهد الفني البصري في المملكة على المستويات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية.

من جانبها، أكدت الفنانة دانة عورتاني أن العمل الفني المشارك ليس مجرد حجارة، بل أوعية تحمل قصصاً وهوية عبر الزمن، مبينة أنه يجمع بين مواقع عديدة، وتحمل في طياتها تاريخاً مشتركاً ذا أهمية مشتركة.

وتُعد هذه المشاركة الخامسة للجناح الوطني السعودي في بينالي البندقية للفنون، وتُقام الدورة الـ61 خلال الفترة من 9 مايو إلى 22 نوفمبر 2026، في مجمّع الأرسينالي، بتنظيم من هيئة الفنون البصرية، إحدى الهيئات التابعة لوزارة الثقافة.