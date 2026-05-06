The national pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurates its participation in the 61st International Art Exhibition "Venice Biennale" by presenting a work by artist Dana Awartani, under the supervision of the curator Antonia Carver, with the participation of assistant curator Hafsa Al-Khudairi.

Geometric Arts

The work is based on practices of geometric arts and mosaic traditions, resulting from research into several historical sites in the Arab world that have suffered damage in recent years, as it evokes 23 sites that have received recognition from international bodies concerned with heritage preservation.

The work extends across the entire floor of the pavilion, presenting models inspired by mosaic patterns that reflect a shared cultural extension across successive historical periods. Approximately 30,000 hours of artisanal work have been completed within a framework based on collaborative production and the transfer of artisanal knowledge, as the artist collaborated with 32 artisans in a studio outside the city of Riyadh, using 4 types of clay from different regions of the Kingdom to produce more than 29,000 sun-dried clay bricks, without the use of adhesives.

A Platform for Contemporary Art

The CEO of the Visual Arts Authority, Dina Amin, explained that the participating Saudi pavilion serves as a platform to highlight contemporary artistic voices and is an integral part of efforts to support and celebrate the visual art scene in the Kingdom at local, regional, and international levels.

For her part, artist Dana Awartani affirmed that the participating artwork is not just stones, but vessels that carry stories and identity through time, indicating that it brings together many sites and embodies a shared history of common significance.

This marks the fifth participation of the Saudi national pavilion in the Venice Biennale of Arts, with the 61st edition taking place from May 9 to November 22, 2026, at the Arsenale complex, organized by the Visual Arts Authority, one of the agencies under the Ministry of Culture.