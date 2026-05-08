حقق حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بقيادة نايجل فاراج، اليوم (الجمعة)، مكاسب واسعة في النتائج الأولى للانتخابات المحلية البريطانية، فيما تلقى حزب العمال الحاكم بقيادة رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر هزيمة مدوية.


ومع اكتمال فرز الأصوات في أكثر من ربع المجالس المحلية، سجل حزب الإصلاح مكاسب بلغت 270 مقعداً جديداً، وخسر حزب العمال 202 مقعد، وفقد ما يقارب نصف المقاعد التي كان يدافع عنها.


يميني شعبوي متطرف


يذكر أن حزب «الإصلاح» البريطاني، ينتمي إلى اليمين الشعبوي المتطرف في المملكة المتحدة، ولديه 8 أعضاء في مجلس العموم، وعضوان في مجلس لندن، وعضوان بالبرلمان الويلزي، وعضو واحد في البرلمان الاسكتلندي، ومفوض واحد للشرطة والجريمة. ويسيطر على 12 مجلساً محلياً، ويُعتبر أكثر يمينية من حزب المحافظين.


متى تأسس حزب الإصلاح؟


تأسس حزب الإصلاح (بريكست سابقاً) رسمياً في نوفمبر 2011، على يد نايجل فاراج وكاثرين بلايكلوك، وفي 5 فبراير 2019، سُجل الحزب لدى اللجنة الانتخابية لترشيح مرشحين في انتخابات إنجلترا وأسكتلندا وويلز والاتحاد الأوروبي.


وفي يوم الإعلان، صرح فاراج، الذي كان عضواً مستقلاً في البرلمان الأوروبي منذ انفصاله عن حزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة «يوكيب» (UKIP) في أوائل ديسمبر 2018، بأن فكرة الحزب كانت من بلايكلوك، لكنها تصرفت بدعمه الكامل.


وتنحى فاراج عن زعامة الحزب في مارس 2021، وخلفه ريتشارد تايس، لكن في يونيو 2024، تولى فاراج مجدداً زعامة الحزب.


وركز فاراج على حملات مناهضة الإغلاق إبان جائحة فيروس كورونا، وأُعيد تسمية الحزب إلى «إصلاح المملكة المتحدة» في يناير 2021.


وحصد الحزب أكبر عدد من المقاعد في انتخابات البرلمان الأوروبي عام 2019 في المملكة المتحدة، لكنه لم يفز بأي مقعد في الانتخابات العامة في العام نفسه.


ومنذ عام 2022، خاض الحزب حملة انتخابية ببرنامج أوسع، متعهداً بخفض الضرائب، والحد من الهجرة، ومعارضة سياسات الوصول إلى صافي انبعاثات صفرية، وخفض الإنفاق العام بشكل كبير.


من هو نايجل فاراج؟


يُعد نايجل فاراج أحد أبرز وجوه اليمين الشعبوي في بريطانيا خلال العقدين الأخيرين، وارتبط اسمه بشكل وثيق بحملة خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وبدأ مسيرته السياسية داخل حزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة المعروف باسم «يوكيب»، قبل أن يتحول إلى الشخصية الأبرز في معسكر «بريكست».


واشتهر بخطابه الحاد ضد الهجرة والبيروقراطية الأوروبية، وقدرته على مخاطبة الناخبين الغاضبين من النخب السياسية التقليدية، ما جعله أحد أكثر السياسيين البريطانيين إثارة للجدل. حافظ على علاقات وثيقة مع دوائر اليمين الشعبوي في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، وارتبط اسمه سياسياً بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


ورغم أنه لم يشغل مناصب حكومية كبرى، فإن تأثيره السياسي كان واسعاً، إذ لعب دوراً محورياً في دفع بريطانيا نحو استفتاء «بريكست» عام 2016، ثم عاد لاحقاً إلى واجهة السياسة البريطانية عبر قيادة حزب «ريفورم»، مستفيداً من حالة الاستياء الشعبي تجاه الأحزاب التقليدية.


لماذا حقق الحزب تقدماً الآن؟


يرتبط صعود الحزب بعدة عوامل متداخلة، أبرزها تصاعد السخط الشعبي من مستويات الهجرة المرتفعة، واستمرار أزمة تكاليف المعيشة، وتراجع الثقة بالأحزاب التقليدية، إضافة إلى شعور جزء من الناخبين المحافظين بأن حكومات ما بعد «بريكست» لم تنفذ الوعود المتعلقة بالسيطرة على الحدود أو خفض الضرائب.


واستفاد الحزب من الخطاب الشعبوي الذي يقدمه فاراج، والقائم على مهاجمة «النخب السياسية» في لندن، ورفض سياسات المناخ المكلفة اقتصادياً، ومعارضة خطط الوصول إلى «صافي انبعاثات صفرية»، التي يعتبرها عبئاً على الطبقات الوسطى والريفية.


ووسع الحزب برنامجه السياسي منذ عام 2022 ليتجاوز قضية «بريكست»، عبر التركيز على خفض الضرائب، وتقليص الإنفاق الحكومي، وتشديد سياسات الهجرة، وإعادة تعريف العلاقة بين الدولة والاقتصاد، في محاولة لبناء قاعدة انتخابية دائمة لا ترتبط فقط بالاتحاد الأوروبي، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «الجارديان».