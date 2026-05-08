The British Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, achieved significant gains today (Friday) in the early results of the British local elections, while the ruling Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suffered a stunning defeat.



With the counting of votes completed in more than a quarter of local councils, the Reform Party recorded gains of 270 new seats, while the Labour Party lost 202 seats, nearly half of the seats it was defending.



Far-right Populism



It is noteworthy that the British Reform Party belongs to the far-right populism in the United Kingdom, with 8 members in the House of Commons, 2 members in the London Assembly, 2 members in the Welsh Parliament, 1 member in the Scottish Parliament, and 1 police and crime commissioner. It controls 12 local councils and is considered more right-wing than the Conservative Party.



When was the Reform Party established?



The Reform Party (formerly known as Brexit Party) was officially founded in November 2011 by Nigel Farage and Catherine Blaiklock. On February 5, 2019, the party was registered with the Electoral Commission to nominate candidates in elections for England, Scotland, Wales, and the European Union.



On the day of the announcement, Farage, who had been an independent member of the European Parliament since his split from the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in early December 2018, stated that the idea for the party came from Blaiklock, but she acted with his full support.



Farage stepped down as party leader in March 2021, and Richard Tice succeeded him, but in June 2024, Farage took over the leadership of the party again.



Farage focused on anti-lockdown campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the party was renamed "Reform UK" in January 2021.



The party won the most seats in the 2019 European Parliament elections in the UK, but did not win any seats in the general elections that same year.



Since 2022, the party has campaigned with a broader agenda, pledging to cut taxes, reduce immigration, oppose net-zero emissions policies, and significantly cut public spending.



Who is Nigel Farage?



Nigel Farage is considered one of the most prominent faces of populist right-wing politics in Britain over the past two decades, closely associated with the campaign for the UK's exit from the European Union. He began his political career within the UK Independence Party known as UKIP, before becoming the leading figure in the Brexit camp.



He is known for his sharp rhetoric against immigration and European bureaucracy, and his ability to address voters angry with traditional political elites, making him one of the most controversial British politicians. He has maintained close ties with populist right circles in the United States and Europe, and his name has been politically associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump.



Although he has not held major government positions, his political influence has been extensive, playing a pivotal role in pushing Britain towards the 2016 Brexit referendum, and later returning to the forefront of British politics by leading the Reform Party, capitalizing on public discontent with traditional parties.



Why has the party made progress now?



The rise of the party is linked to several intertwined factors, most notably the growing public discontent with high levels of immigration, the ongoing cost of living crisis, and declining trust in traditional parties, in addition to a feeling among some conservative voters that post-Brexit governments have not delivered on promises related to border control or tax cuts.



The party has benefited from the populist rhetoric presented by Farage, which attacks the "political elites" in London, rejects economically costly climate policies, and opposes net-zero emissions plans, which are seen as a burden on the middle and rural classes.



Since 2022, the party has expanded its political agenda beyond the issue of Brexit, focusing on tax cuts, reducing government spending, tightening immigration policies, and redefining the relationship between the state and the economy, in an attempt to build a lasting electoral base not solely tied to the European Union, as reported by The Guardian.