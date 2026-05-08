حقق حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بقيادة نايجل فاراج، اليوم (الجمعة)، مكاسب واسعة في النتائج الأولى للانتخابات المحلية البريطانية، فيما تلقى حزب العمال الحاكم بقيادة رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر هزيمة مدوية.
ومع اكتمال فرز الأصوات في أكثر من ربع المجالس المحلية، سجل حزب الإصلاح مكاسب بلغت 270 مقعداً جديداً، وخسر حزب العمال 202 مقعد، وفقد ما يقارب نصف المقاعد التي كان يدافع عنها.
يميني شعبوي متطرف
يذكر أن حزب «الإصلاح» البريطاني، ينتمي إلى اليمين الشعبوي المتطرف في المملكة المتحدة، ولديه 8 أعضاء في مجلس العموم، وعضوان في مجلس لندن، وعضوان بالبرلمان الويلزي، وعضو واحد في البرلمان الاسكتلندي، ومفوض واحد للشرطة والجريمة. ويسيطر على 12 مجلساً محلياً، ويُعتبر أكثر يمينية من حزب المحافظين.
متى تأسس حزب الإصلاح؟
تأسس حزب الإصلاح (بريكست سابقاً) رسمياً في نوفمبر 2011، على يد نايجل فاراج وكاثرين بلايكلوك، وفي 5 فبراير 2019، سُجل الحزب لدى اللجنة الانتخابية لترشيح مرشحين في انتخابات إنجلترا وأسكتلندا وويلز والاتحاد الأوروبي.
وفي يوم الإعلان، صرح فاراج، الذي كان عضواً مستقلاً في البرلمان الأوروبي منذ انفصاله عن حزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة «يوكيب» (UKIP) في أوائل ديسمبر 2018، بأن فكرة الحزب كانت من بلايكلوك، لكنها تصرفت بدعمه الكامل.
وتنحى فاراج عن زعامة الحزب في مارس 2021، وخلفه ريتشارد تايس، لكن في يونيو 2024، تولى فاراج مجدداً زعامة الحزب.
وركز فاراج على حملات مناهضة الإغلاق إبان جائحة فيروس كورونا، وأُعيد تسمية الحزب إلى «إصلاح المملكة المتحدة» في يناير 2021.
وحصد الحزب أكبر عدد من المقاعد في انتخابات البرلمان الأوروبي عام 2019 في المملكة المتحدة، لكنه لم يفز بأي مقعد في الانتخابات العامة في العام نفسه.
ومنذ عام 2022، خاض الحزب حملة انتخابية ببرنامج أوسع، متعهداً بخفض الضرائب، والحد من الهجرة، ومعارضة سياسات الوصول إلى صافي انبعاثات صفرية، وخفض الإنفاق العام بشكل كبير.
من هو نايجل فاراج؟
يُعد نايجل فاراج أحد أبرز وجوه اليمين الشعبوي في بريطانيا خلال العقدين الأخيرين، وارتبط اسمه بشكل وثيق بحملة خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وبدأ مسيرته السياسية داخل حزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة المعروف باسم «يوكيب»، قبل أن يتحول إلى الشخصية الأبرز في معسكر «بريكست».
واشتهر بخطابه الحاد ضد الهجرة والبيروقراطية الأوروبية، وقدرته على مخاطبة الناخبين الغاضبين من النخب السياسية التقليدية، ما جعله أحد أكثر السياسيين البريطانيين إثارة للجدل. حافظ على علاقات وثيقة مع دوائر اليمين الشعبوي في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، وارتبط اسمه سياسياً بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
ورغم أنه لم يشغل مناصب حكومية كبرى، فإن تأثيره السياسي كان واسعاً، إذ لعب دوراً محورياً في دفع بريطانيا نحو استفتاء «بريكست» عام 2016، ثم عاد لاحقاً إلى واجهة السياسة البريطانية عبر قيادة حزب «ريفورم»، مستفيداً من حالة الاستياء الشعبي تجاه الأحزاب التقليدية.
لماذا حقق الحزب تقدماً الآن؟
يرتبط صعود الحزب بعدة عوامل متداخلة، أبرزها تصاعد السخط الشعبي من مستويات الهجرة المرتفعة، واستمرار أزمة تكاليف المعيشة، وتراجع الثقة بالأحزاب التقليدية، إضافة إلى شعور جزء من الناخبين المحافظين بأن حكومات ما بعد «بريكست» لم تنفذ الوعود المتعلقة بالسيطرة على الحدود أو خفض الضرائب.
واستفاد الحزب من الخطاب الشعبوي الذي يقدمه فاراج، والقائم على مهاجمة «النخب السياسية» في لندن، ورفض سياسات المناخ المكلفة اقتصادياً، ومعارضة خطط الوصول إلى «صافي انبعاثات صفرية»، التي يعتبرها عبئاً على الطبقات الوسطى والريفية.
ووسع الحزب برنامجه السياسي منذ عام 2022 ليتجاوز قضية «بريكست»، عبر التركيز على خفض الضرائب، وتقليص الإنفاق الحكومي، وتشديد سياسات الهجرة، وإعادة تعريف العلاقة بين الدولة والاقتصاد، في محاولة لبناء قاعدة انتخابية دائمة لا ترتبط فقط بالاتحاد الأوروبي، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «الجارديان».
The British Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, achieved significant gains today (Friday) in the early results of the British local elections, while the ruling Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suffered a stunning defeat.
With the counting of votes completed in more than a quarter of local councils, the Reform Party recorded gains of 270 new seats, while the Labour Party lost 202 seats, nearly half of the seats it was defending.
Far-right Populism
It is noteworthy that the British Reform Party belongs to the far-right populism in the United Kingdom, with 8 members in the House of Commons, 2 members in the London Assembly, 2 members in the Welsh Parliament, 1 member in the Scottish Parliament, and 1 police and crime commissioner. It controls 12 local councils and is considered more right-wing than the Conservative Party.
When was the Reform Party established?
The Reform Party (formerly known as Brexit Party) was officially founded in November 2011 by Nigel Farage and Catherine Blaiklock. On February 5, 2019, the party was registered with the Electoral Commission to nominate candidates in elections for England, Scotland, Wales, and the European Union.
On the day of the announcement, Farage, who had been an independent member of the European Parliament since his split from the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in early December 2018, stated that the idea for the party came from Blaiklock, but she acted with his full support.
Farage stepped down as party leader in March 2021, and Richard Tice succeeded him, but in June 2024, Farage took over the leadership of the party again.
Farage focused on anti-lockdown campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the party was renamed "Reform UK" in January 2021.
The party won the most seats in the 2019 European Parliament elections in the UK, but did not win any seats in the general elections that same year.
Since 2022, the party has campaigned with a broader agenda, pledging to cut taxes, reduce immigration, oppose net-zero emissions policies, and significantly cut public spending.
Who is Nigel Farage?
Nigel Farage is considered one of the most prominent faces of populist right-wing politics in Britain over the past two decades, closely associated with the campaign for the UK's exit from the European Union. He began his political career within the UK Independence Party known as UKIP, before becoming the leading figure in the Brexit camp.
He is known for his sharp rhetoric against immigration and European bureaucracy, and his ability to address voters angry with traditional political elites, making him one of the most controversial British politicians. He has maintained close ties with populist right circles in the United States and Europe, and his name has been politically associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Although he has not held major government positions, his political influence has been extensive, playing a pivotal role in pushing Britain towards the 2016 Brexit referendum, and later returning to the forefront of British politics by leading the Reform Party, capitalizing on public discontent with traditional parties.
Why has the party made progress now?
The rise of the party is linked to several intertwined factors, most notably the growing public discontent with high levels of immigration, the ongoing cost of living crisis, and declining trust in traditional parties, in addition to a feeling among some conservative voters that post-Brexit governments have not delivered on promises related to border control or tax cuts.
The party has benefited from the populist rhetoric presented by Farage, which attacks the "political elites" in London, rejects economically costly climate policies, and opposes net-zero emissions plans, which are seen as a burden on the middle and rural classes.
Since 2022, the party has expanded its political agenda beyond the issue of Brexit, focusing on tax cuts, reducing government spending, tightening immigration policies, and redefining the relationship between the state and the economy, in an attempt to build a lasting electoral base not solely tied to the European Union, as reported by The Guardian.