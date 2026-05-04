An Omani security source announced today (Monday) that a residential building for employees of a company in the Tibat area of Barka was targeted, resulting in moderate injuries to two expatriates.



The Oman News Agency reported that 4 vehicles and the glass of a neighboring house were affected by the targeting, and the relevant authorities are investigating the facts.



The source confirmed the commitment of the relevant agencies to take all necessary measures for the safety and security of citizens and residents.



On another note, the media office of the Fujairah government confirmed today that 3 people were injured as a result of an attack by a drone coming from Iran that targeted the Fujairah Petroleum Industries area (Fawaz).



The media office clarified that the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah reported that 3 individuals of Indian nationality sustained moderate injuries, noting that they were transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.



The media office had previously confirmed that a fire broke out in the "Fawaz" area, stating that it was caused by a drone attack from Iran, indicating that civil defense teams immediately began responding to the incident, while continuing their efforts to control it.



For its part, the UAE Ministry of Interior stated: "The air defenses are currently dealing with a missile threat; please stay in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on official channels."



The UAE Ministry of Defense had mentioned that its air defenses intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over territorial waters, while the last one fell into the sea, explaining that the sounds heard in various areas of the state are the result of successful interceptions of aerial threats.



In contrast, Iranian television quoted a senior military official as saying: "Iran has no plan to target the UAE."