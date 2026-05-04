أعلن مصدر أمني عُماني اليوم (الإثنين) تعرض مبنى سكني لموظفي إحدى الشركات بمنطقة تيبات بولاية بخاء لاستهداف أسفر عن إصابة متوسطة لوافدين اثنين.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية عن مصدر أمني قوله إن 4 مركبات، وزجاج أحد المنازل المجاورة تأثرت بالاستهداف، وتقوم الجهات المختصة بتقصي الحقائق.
وأكد المصدر حرص الأجهزة المختصة على اتخاذ الإجراءات كافة لما فيه أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.
من جهة أخرى، أكد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة اليوم إصابة 3 أشخاص جراء هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران استهدف منطقة الفجيرة للصناعات البترولية (فوز).
وأوضح المكتب الإعلامي أن الجهات المختصة في إمارة الفجيرة أعلنت إصابة 3 أشخاص من الجنسية الهندية بإصابات متوسطة، مشيراً إلى أنه تم نقلهم للمستشفى لتلقّي العلاج اللازم.
وكان المكتب الإعلامي قد أكد نشوب حريق في منطقة «فوز» قال إنه ناجم عن استهداف بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، مبيناً أن فرق الدفاع المدني باشرت على الفور التعامل مع الحادثة، فيما تواصل جهودها للسيطرة عليه.
بدورها، قالت وزارة الداخلية الإماراتية: «الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقع الرسمية».
وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد ذكرت أن دفاعاتها الجوية تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية.
في المقابل، نقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن مسؤول عسكري رفيع قوله: «ليس لدى إيران خطة لاستهداف دولة الإمارات».
An Omani security source announced today (Monday) that a residential building for employees of a company in the Tibat area of Barka was targeted, resulting in moderate injuries to two expatriates.
The Oman News Agency reported that 4 vehicles and the glass of a neighboring house were affected by the targeting, and the relevant authorities are investigating the facts.
The source confirmed the commitment of the relevant agencies to take all necessary measures for the safety and security of citizens and residents.
On another note, the media office of the Fujairah government confirmed today that 3 people were injured as a result of an attack by a drone coming from Iran that targeted the Fujairah Petroleum Industries area (Fawaz).
The media office clarified that the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah reported that 3 individuals of Indian nationality sustained moderate injuries, noting that they were transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.
The media office had previously confirmed that a fire broke out in the "Fawaz" area, stating that it was caused by a drone attack from Iran, indicating that civil defense teams immediately began responding to the incident, while continuing their efforts to control it.
For its part, the UAE Ministry of Interior stated: "The air defenses are currently dealing with a missile threat; please stay in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on official channels."
The UAE Ministry of Defense had mentioned that its air defenses intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over territorial waters, while the last one fell into the sea, explaining that the sounds heard in various areas of the state are the result of successful interceptions of aerial threats.
In contrast, Iranian television quoted a senior military official as saying: "Iran has no plan to target the UAE."