أعلن مصدر أمني عُماني اليوم (الإثنين) تعرض مبنى سكني لموظفي إحدى الشركات بمنطقة تيبات بولاية بخاء لاستهداف أسفر عن إصابة متوسطة لوافدين اثنين.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية عن مصدر أمني قوله إن 4 مركبات، وزجاج أحد المنازل المجاورة تأثرت بالاستهداف، وتقوم الجهات المختصة بتقصي الحقائق.


وأكد المصدر حرص الأجهزة المختصة على اتخاذ الإجراءات كافة لما فيه أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.


من جهة أخرى، أكد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة اليوم إصابة 3 أشخاص جراء هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران استهدف منطقة الفجيرة للصناعات البترولية (فوز).


وأوضح المكتب الإعلامي أن الجهات المختصة في إمارة الفجيرة أعلنت إصابة 3 أشخاص من الجنسية الهندية بإصابات متوسطة، مشيراً إلى أنه تم نقلهم للمستشفى لتلقّي العلاج اللازم.


وكان المكتب الإعلامي قد أكد نشوب حريق في منطقة «فوز» قال إنه ناجم عن استهداف بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، مبيناً أن فرق الدفاع المدني باشرت على الفور التعامل مع الحادثة، فيما تواصل جهودها للسيطرة عليه.


بدورها، قالت وزارة الداخلية الإماراتية: «الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقع الرسمية».


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد ذكرت أن دفاعاتها الجوية تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية.


في المقابل، نقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن مسؤول عسكري رفيع قوله: «ليس لدى إيران خطة لاستهداف دولة الإمارات».