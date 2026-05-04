أعلن قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية براد كوبر اليوم (الإثنين) إغراق 6 زوارق إيرانية حاولت مهاجمة الشحن البحري، مؤكداً فتح مسار في مضيق هرمز لتأمين الملاحة.


وقال كوبر: «الحرس الثوري أطلق صواريخ ومسيرات على السفن التجارية وقمنا بتأمين الحماية لها»، مضيفاً: «مشروع الحرية عملية دفاعية، وقد نشرنا مدمرات مضادة للصواريخ الباليستية».


واشار إلى أن السفن في مياه الخليج تعود لـ87 دولة، مطالباً السفن بعبور المضيق في الممر الآمن، متوعداً بالتصدي للهجمات الإيرانية وفق توجيهات الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


ونفى قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تعرض أي سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية لأضرار جراء الهجمات الإيرانية، مؤكداً مواصلة فرض الحصار على موانئ إيران.


وأشار كوبر إلى أن القوات الأمريكية تصدت لهجمات بصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة على سفن.


وكان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قال إن بلاده مستعدة إذا أرادت إيران التصعيد، موضحاً أن القوات الأمريكية تسيطر بشكل كامل على مضيق هرمز.


وأشار في تصريحات لشبكة «فوكس نيوز» اليوم إلى أن الإيرانيين لا يسيطرون على المضيق، وأن الاقتصاد الإيراني في مرحلة سقوط حر، لافتاً إلى أن «الوقت مناسب الآن لشركاء بلاده الدوليين لتكثيف الضغط على إيران».


وأعرب بيسنت عن أمله بأن تعزز الصين جهودها الدبلوماسية تجاه طهران، لافتاً إلى أنه «لا يعتقد أن القيادات الإيرانية المتحصنة بالمخابئ تعرف ما يجري».


في المقابل، نفى مسؤول عسكري إيراني ما وصفه بـ«ادعاء أمريكا حول استهداف زوارق حربية إيرانية»، وفقاً لما نقله عنه التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي.