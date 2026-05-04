The commander of the U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, announced today (Monday) the sinking of 6 Iranian boats that attempted to attack maritime shipping, confirming the opening of a route in the Strait of Hormuz to secure navigation.



Cooper stated, "The Revolutionary Guard launched missiles and drones at commercial ships, and we have secured protection for them," adding, "Operation Freedom is a defensive operation, and we have deployed ballistic missile defense destroyers."



He noted that the ships in the Gulf waters belong to 87 countries, urging vessels to cross the strait in the safe corridor, vowing to confront Iranian attacks according to the directives of President Donald Trump.



Cooper denied that any U.S. Navy ship had sustained damage from Iranian attacks, affirming the continuation of the blockade on Iranian ports.



He mentioned that U.S. forces had repelled attacks with missiles and drones on ships.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent stated that his country is prepared if Iran wants to escalate, clarifying that U.S. forces have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz.



He pointed out in statements to "Fox News" today that the Iranians do not control the strait, and that the Iranian economy is in free fall, noting that "the time is right for his country's international partners to intensify pressure on Iran."



Pisent expressed hope that China would enhance its diplomatic efforts towards Tehran, stating that "he does not believe that the Iranian leadership holed up in bunkers knows what is happening."



In contrast, an Iranian military official denied what he described as "America's claim regarding targeting Iranian warboats," according to what was reported by the official Iranian television.