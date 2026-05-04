أدانت الإمارات اليوم (الإثنين) بشدة تجدد العدوان الإيراني الغادر باستخدام الصواريخ والمسيّرات، التي أدت إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء الإمارات (وام).


وقالت الوكالة إن دولة الإمارات أعربت عن إدانتها الشديدة لتجدد الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية الغادرة التي استهدفت مواقع ومنشآت مدنية في الدولة باستخدام الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، التي أدت إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص من الجنسية الهندية.


ونقلت الوكالة عن بيان لوزارة الخارجية الإماراتية قولها: «هذه الاعتداءات تمثّل تصعيداً خطيراً وتعدياً مرفوضاً، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن الدولة واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها، بما يتعارض مع مبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة»، مشددة على أن الإمارات «لن تتهاون في حماية أمنها وسيادتها تحت أي ظرف، وأنها تحتفظ بحقها الكامل والمشروع في الرد على هذه الاعتداءات، بما يكفل حماية سيادتها وأمنها الوطني وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها وزوارها، وفقاً للقانون الدولي».


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية أن استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية أمر مدان ومرفوض بكل المقاييس القانونية والإنسانية، مشددة على ضرورة وقف هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة فوراً، بما يضمن الالتزام الكامل بوقف جميع الأعمال العدائية.


وحمّلت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة وتداعياتها.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد ذكرت أن دفاعاتها الجوية تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية، فيما أكد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة اليوم إصابة 3 أشخاص جراء هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران استهدف منطقة الفجيرة للصناعات البترولية (فوز).