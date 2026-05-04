أدانت الإمارات اليوم (الإثنين) بشدة تجدد العدوان الإيراني الغادر باستخدام الصواريخ والمسيّرات، التي أدت إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء الإمارات (وام).
وقالت الوكالة إن دولة الإمارات أعربت عن إدانتها الشديدة لتجدد الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية الغادرة التي استهدفت مواقع ومنشآت مدنية في الدولة باستخدام الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، التي أدت إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص من الجنسية الهندية.
ونقلت الوكالة عن بيان لوزارة الخارجية الإماراتية قولها: «هذه الاعتداءات تمثّل تصعيداً خطيراً وتعدياً مرفوضاً، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن الدولة واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها، بما يتعارض مع مبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة»، مشددة على أن الإمارات «لن تتهاون في حماية أمنها وسيادتها تحت أي ظرف، وأنها تحتفظ بحقها الكامل والمشروع في الرد على هذه الاعتداءات، بما يكفل حماية سيادتها وأمنها الوطني وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها وزوارها، وفقاً للقانون الدولي».
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية أن استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية أمر مدان ومرفوض بكل المقاييس القانونية والإنسانية، مشددة على ضرورة وقف هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة فوراً، بما يضمن الالتزام الكامل بوقف جميع الأعمال العدائية.
وحمّلت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة وتداعياتها.
وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد ذكرت أن دفاعاتها الجوية تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية، فيما أكد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة اليوم إصابة 3 أشخاص جراء هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران استهدف منطقة الفجيرة للصناعات البترولية (فوز).
The UAE strongly condemned today (Monday) the renewed treacherous Iranian aggression using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of 3 individuals, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The agency stated that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of the renewed treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which led to the injury of 3 individuals of Indian nationality.
The agency quoted a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying: "These attacks represent a serious escalation and an unacceptable violation, posing a direct threat to the security and stability of the state and the safety of its territory, contrary to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," emphasizing that the UAE "will not tolerate protecting its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, national security, the safety of its territory, its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law."
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is condemned and rejected by all legal and humanitarian standards, stressing the necessity of immediately stopping these treacherous attacks to ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Iran fully responsible for these treacherous attacks and their repercussions.
The UAE Ministry of Defense had stated that its air defenses intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over the territorial waters, while the last one fell into the sea, clarifying that the sounds heard in various areas of the country were a result of a successful interception of aerial threats, while the media office of the Fujairah government confirmed today that 3 individuals were injured due to a drone attack coming from Iran that targeted the Fujairah Oil Industries area (Fawaz).