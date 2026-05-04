The UAE strongly condemned today (Monday) the renewed treacherous Iranian aggression using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of 3 individuals, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The agency stated that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of the renewed treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which led to the injury of 3 individuals of Indian nationality.



The agency quoted a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying: "These attacks represent a serious escalation and an unacceptable violation, posing a direct threat to the security and stability of the state and the safety of its territory, contrary to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," emphasizing that the UAE "will not tolerate protecting its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, national security, the safety of its territory, its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law."



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is condemned and rejected by all legal and humanitarian standards, stressing the necessity of immediately stopping these treacherous attacks to ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Iran fully responsible for these treacherous attacks and their repercussions.



The UAE Ministry of Defense had stated that its air defenses intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over the territorial waters, while the last one fell into the sea, clarifying that the sounds heard in various areas of the country were a result of a successful interception of aerial threats, while the media office of the Fujairah government confirmed today that 3 individuals were injured due to a drone attack coming from Iran that targeted the Fujairah Oil Industries area (Fawaz).