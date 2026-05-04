The pace of Lebanese diplomatic preparations towards Washington is accelerating, coinciding with tightened internal security measures. The presidential and governmental positions intersect on the necessity of restoring national sovereignty and complete Israeli withdrawal as a fundamental entry point to end the suffering of the Lebanese people.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced upcoming preparatory talks with Lebanon's ambassador to Washington in the coming days, explaining to his visitors today (Monday) that the third meeting will pave the way for the start of negotiations, which are under American sponsorship.



Aoun considered the meetings an important achievement for Lebanon, which enjoys personal attention from U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing: "This is a great opportunity for Lebanon that we must take advantage of, and we are ready to accelerate the pace of negotiations as much as the United States is working on it. In the end, there is no turning back from the negotiation path because there is no other option before us, and it serves all Lebanese people without targeting any segment or group. The suffering affects everyone without exception, and all Lebanese are tired of wars and their catastrophic consequences."



Aoun pointed out that the main objectives are the Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories and the return of prisoners, which are rights that Lebanon has been demanding for years.



For his part, based on the outcomes of the Central Internal Security Council meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the implementation of executive authority decisions, stating: "The decisions of the Cabinet will be implemented; we have put the country on a new path after the August 5 decision, and there is no retreat from this decision and the subsequent decisions."



He added: "The decision to restrict weapons is a path that cannot be reversed, which may take weeks or months and not happen overnight," clarifying that a decision will be implemented to establish full state control over Beirut, and it is not required to place the army in confrontation with any Lebanese party, as the Cabinet decisions that have been made will be executed.



Salam indicated that "the negotiations have not started yet, and the talks in Washington are preliminary," reiterating Lebanon's demand for "complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories," affirming the state's constants regarding sovereignty.