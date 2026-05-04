تتسارع وتيرة التحضيرات الدبلوماسية اللبنانية تجاه واشنطن، تزامناً مع قرارات أمنية داخلية مشددة، ويتقاطع الموقفان الرئاسي والحكومي عند ضرورة استعادة السيادة الوطنية والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل، كمدخل أساسي لإنهاء معاناة اللبنانيين.
وأعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون عن محادثات تحضيرية مرتقبة مع سفيرة لبنان لدى واشنطن في الأيام القادمة، موضحاً أمام زواره، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن اللقاء الثالث سيمهد لبدء المفاوضات، التي هي برعاية أمريكية.
واعتبر عون اللقاءات إنجازاً مهماً للبنان الذي يحظى باهتمام شخصي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مشدداً بالقول: «هذه فرصة كبيرة للبنان علينا الاستفادة منها، ونحن جاهزون لتسريع وتيرة المفاوضات بقدر ما تعمل عليه الولايات المتحدة، وفي النهاية، لا عودة عن مسار المفاوضات لأنه لا خيار آخر أمامنا، وهو يصب في خانة جميع اللبنانيين، ولا يستهدف أي شريحة أو فئة، فالمعاناة تطال الجميع من دون استثناء، وقد تعب اللبنانيون جميعاً من الحروب ونتائجها الكارثية».
ولفت عون إلى أن الأهداف الأساسية هي الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من الأراضي اللبنانية المحتلة وإعادة الأسرى، وهي الحقوق التي يطالب بها لبنان منذ سنوات.
من جهته، وبناءً على مخرجات اجتماع مجلس الأمن الداخلي المركزي، شدد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام على تنفيذ قرارات السلطة التنفيذية قائلاً: «إن قرارات مجلس الوزراء ستنفذ، فقد وضعنا البلد في مسار جديد بعد قرار 5 أغسطس ولا تراجُع عن هذا القرار وما تلاه من قرارات».
وأضاف: «إن قرار حصر السلاح هو مسار لا تراجع عنه قد يستلزم أسابيع أو أشهراً وليس بين ليلة وضحاها»، مبيناً أنه سيتم تطبيق قرار بسط سيطرة الدولة على بيروت بالكامل، وليس مطلوباً وضع الجيش في مواجهة أي طرف لبناني، فقرارات مجلس الوزراء التي تم اتخاذها سيتم تنفيذها.
وأشار سلام إلى أن «المفاوضات لم تبدأ بعد ومحادثات واشنطن هي تمهيدية»، مجدداً مطلب لبنان الداعي إلى «انسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية»، تأكيداً على ثوابت الدولة في السيادة.
The pace of Lebanese diplomatic preparations towards Washington is accelerating, coinciding with tightened internal security measures. The presidential and governmental positions intersect on the necessity of restoring national sovereignty and complete Israeli withdrawal as a fundamental entry point to end the suffering of the Lebanese people.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced upcoming preparatory talks with Lebanon's ambassador to Washington in the coming days, explaining to his visitors today (Monday) that the third meeting will pave the way for the start of negotiations, which are under American sponsorship.
Aoun considered the meetings an important achievement for Lebanon, which enjoys personal attention from U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing: "This is a great opportunity for Lebanon that we must take advantage of, and we are ready to accelerate the pace of negotiations as much as the United States is working on it. In the end, there is no turning back from the negotiation path because there is no other option before us, and it serves all Lebanese people without targeting any segment or group. The suffering affects everyone without exception, and all Lebanese are tired of wars and their catastrophic consequences."
Aoun pointed out that the main objectives are the Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories and the return of prisoners, which are rights that Lebanon has been demanding for years.
For his part, based on the outcomes of the Central Internal Security Council meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the implementation of executive authority decisions, stating: "The decisions of the Cabinet will be implemented; we have put the country on a new path after the August 5 decision, and there is no retreat from this decision and the subsequent decisions."
He added: "The decision to restrict weapons is a path that cannot be reversed, which may take weeks or months and not happen overnight," clarifying that a decision will be implemented to establish full state control over Beirut, and it is not required to place the army in confrontation with any Lebanese party, as the Cabinet decisions that have been made will be executed.
Salam indicated that "the negotiations have not started yet, and the talks in Washington are preliminary," reiterating Lebanon's demand for "complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories," affirming the state's constants regarding sovereignty.