تتسارع وتيرة التحضيرات الدبلوماسية اللبنانية تجاه واشنطن، تزامناً مع قرارات أمنية داخلية مشددة، ويتقاطع الموقفان الرئاسي والحكومي عند ضرورة استعادة السيادة الوطنية والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل، كمدخل أساسي لإنهاء معاناة اللبنانيين.


وأعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون عن محادثات تحضيرية مرتقبة مع سفيرة لبنان لدى واشنطن في الأيام القادمة، موضحاً أمام زواره، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن اللقاء الثالث سيمهد لبدء المفاوضات، التي هي برعاية أمريكية.


واعتبر عون اللقاءات إنجازاً مهماً للبنان الذي يحظى باهتمام شخصي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مشدداً بالقول: «هذه فرصة كبيرة للبنان علينا الاستفادة منها، ونحن جاهزون لتسريع وتيرة المفاوضات بقدر ما تعمل عليه الولايات المتحدة، وفي النهاية، لا عودة عن مسار المفاوضات لأنه لا خيار آخر أمامنا، وهو يصب في خانة جميع اللبنانيين، ولا يستهدف أي شريحة أو فئة، فالمعاناة تطال الجميع من دون استثناء، وقد تعب اللبنانيون جميعاً من الحروب ونتائجها الكارثية».


ولفت عون إلى أن الأهداف الأساسية هي الانسحاب الإسرائيلي من الأراضي اللبنانية المحتلة وإعادة الأسرى، وهي الحقوق التي يطالب بها لبنان منذ سنوات.


من جهته، وبناءً على مخرجات اجتماع مجلس الأمن الداخلي المركزي، شدد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام على تنفيذ قرارات السلطة التنفيذية قائلاً: «إن قرارات مجلس الوزراء ستنفذ، فقد وضعنا البلد في مسار جديد بعد قرار 5 أغسطس ولا تراجُع عن هذا القرار وما تلاه من قرارات».


وأضاف: «إن قرار حصر السلاح هو مسار لا تراجع عنه قد يستلزم أسابيع أو أشهراً وليس بين ليلة وضحاها»، مبيناً أنه سيتم تطبيق قرار بسط سيطرة الدولة على بيروت بالكامل، وليس مطلوباً وضع الجيش في مواجهة أي طرف لبناني، فقرارات مجلس الوزراء التي تم اتخاذها سيتم تنفيذها.


وأشار سلام إلى أن «المفاوضات لم تبدأ بعد ومحادثات واشنطن هي تمهيدية»، مجدداً مطلب لبنان الداعي إلى «انسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية»، تأكيداً على ثوابت الدولة في السيادة.