U.S. officials revealed that the "Project Freedom" initiative launched by the United States to free ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz will not necessarily involve U.S. Navy ships escorting commercial vessels.

Providing Ships with Information on Routes

The Axios website reported today (Monday) that one official stated that U.S. Navy ships will be in the vicinity of the area, in anticipation of the need to prevent the Iranian military from attacking commercial vessels crossing the strait.

Two other officials indicated that the U.S. Navy will provide commercial ships with information regarding the best maritime routes in the strait, particularly concerning the use of paths where Iranian forces have not laid mines.

Trump Announces Launch of Ship Liberation Operation

President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Sunday) the launch of "Project Freedom" to assist in "liberating the ships of countries not involved in the conflict with Iran, which are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz," while Tehran has not yet commented on these statements.

He stated via TRUTH SOCIAL that "countries from around the world, most of which are not involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have asked the United States for help in freeing their ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, even though they have nothing to do with what is happening," describing those ships as "neutral and innocent."

He noted that these ships belong to countries and regions that are "not involved in any way" in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Support for "Project Freedom" Operation

For its part, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) supported the Project Freedom operation, which began this morning (Monday) according to Middle Eastern time, in the Strait of Hormuz.

It clarified in a statement that the mission, which came at the direction of President Trump, aims to secure the passage of commercial ships wishing to navigate freely through one of the most important arteries of international trade, where about a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade passes, along with large quantities of fuel and fertilizer products.

CENTCOM mentioned that U.S. military support for the project will include destroyers equipped with guided missiles, more than 100 land and sea aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, in addition to 15,000 soldiers.

Central Command leader Brad Cooper stated that support for what he described as a "defensive mission" is a key element for regional security and the global economy, noting that the naval blockade will continue in parallel with the operation.

Iran Warns of Complicating the Current Situation

For his part, the spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces Joint Command announced that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will be coordinated with the Iranian armed forces.

He added, "We fully and strongly maintain the security of the Strait of Hormuz and manage it effectively." He warned the U.S. Navy against approaching or entering the Strait of Hormuz.

He pointed out that any American aggressive actions would only complicate the current situation and jeopardize the security of ships in the Gulf. Meanwhile, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, considered U.S. intervention in organizing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz a violation of the ceasefire.