كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون أن مبادرة «مشروع الحرية» التي أطلقتها الولايات المتحدة لإخراج السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، لن تشمل بالضرورة قيام سفن البحرية الأمريكية بمرافقة السفن التجارية.

تزويد السفن بمعلومات بشأن المسارات

ونقل موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن أحد المسؤولين قوله: إن سفن البحرية الأمريكية ستكون في محيط المنطقة، تحسباً للحاجة إلى منع الجيش الإيراني من مهاجمة السفن التجارية التي تعبر المضيق.

وأفاد مسؤولان آخران بأن البحرية الأمريكية ستزود السفن التجارية بمعلومات بشأن أفضل الممرات البحرية في المضيق، خصوصا فيما يتعلق باستخدام المسارات التي لم تزرع القوات الإيرانية ألغاماً فيها.

ترمب يعلن إطلاق عملية تحرير السفن

وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب، أعلن أمس (الأحد)، إطلاق عملية «مشروع الحرية»، للمساعدة في «تحرير سفن الدول غير المنخرطة في الصراع مع إيران، وعالقة في مضيق هرمز»، فيما لم تعلق طهران حتى الآن على هذه التصريحات.

وقال عبر منصة TRUTH SOCIAL، إن «دولاً من مختلف أنحاء العالم، ومعظمها غير منخرط في النزاع الدائر في الشرق الأوسط، طلبت من الولايات المتحدة المساعدة في تحرير سفنها العالقة في مضيق هرمز، رغم أنها لا علاقة لها إطلاقاً بما يجري»، واصفاً تلك السفن بأنها «محايدة وبريئة».

ولفت إلى أن هذه السفن تعود إلى دول ومناطق «غير معنية بأي شكل» بالنزاع الجاري في الشرق الأوسط.

دعم عملية «مشروع الحرية»

من جانبها، القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM) دعمت عملية Project Freedom، التي بدأت صباح، اليوم (الإثنين) بتوقيت الشرق الأوسط، في مضيق هرمز.

وأوضحت في بيان أن المهمة التي جاءت بتوجيه من الرئيس ترمب، تستهدف تأمين عبور السفن التجارية الراغبة في التنقل بحرية عبر أحد أهم شرايين التجارة الدولية، حيث يمر عبر المضيق نحو ربع تجارة النفط العالمية المنقولة بحراً، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من الوقود ومنتجات الأسمدة.

وذكرت «سينتكوم» أن الدعم العسكري الأمريكي للمشروع سيشمل مدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة، وأكثر من 100 طائرة برية وبحرية، ومنصات غير مأهولة متعددة المجالات، إضافة إلى 15 ألف جندي.

وقال قائد القيادة المركزية براد كوبر، إن دعم ما وصفها بـ«المهمة الدفاعية» يمثل عنصراً أساسياً للأمن الإقليمي والاقتصاد العالمي، لافتا إلى استمرار فرض الحصار البحري بالتوازي مع العملية.

إيران تحذر من تعقيد الوضع الراهن

من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم القيادة الموحدة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية، أن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز ستتم بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة الإيرانية.

وأضاف: «نحن نحافظ بالكامل وبقوة على أمن مضيق هرمز ونديره بشكل فعال». وحذر البحرية الأمريكية من الاقتراب من مضيق هرمز أو دخوله.

ولفت إلى أن أي أعمال عدوانية أمريكية لن تؤدي إلا لتعقيد الوضع الراهن وتعريض أمن السفن في الخليج للخطر. فيما اعتبر رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم عزيزي، أن تدخل الولايات المتحدة في تنظيم الملاحة بمضيق هرمز يُعد خرقاً لوقف إطلاق النار.