تواصلت وتيرة التصعيد الميداني في السودان، مع هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف منزلاً في شرق ولاية الجزيرة، وأسفر عن مقتل عزام كيكل، شقيق اللواء أبو عاقلة كيكل قائد قوات «درع السودان»، إلى جانب عدد من أفراد أسرته وضباط يتبعون للقوة.
وبحسب مصادر ميدانية، وقع الهجوم في قرية «الكاهلي»، ونُسب إلى قوات الدعم السريع، ضمن سلسلة ضربات متبادلة تشهدها مناطق الوسط والعاصمة الخرطوم ومحيطها.
المسيّرات.. سلاح الحرب المتصاعد
يعكس الهجوم تصاعد الاعتماد على الطائرات المسيّرة في النزاع السوداني، إذ تحوّلت إلى أداة رئيسية في العمليات العسكرية، تستهدف مواقع عسكرية وبنى تحتية، بل ومناطق سكنية في ولايات عدة، ما يرفع من كلفة الحرب الإنسانية ويزيد من تعقيد المشهد الميداني.
اشتباكات أم درمان.. حادث عرضي تحت السيطرة
في موازاة ذلك، شهدت مدينة أم درمان اشتباكات محدودة داخل سوق صابرين بمنطقة الثورة، أسفرت عن مقتل جندي وإصابة عدد من عناصر الشرطة.
وأوضحت الشرطة السودانية أن الحادثة اندلعت عقب إطلاق الجندي النار بعد منعه من حمل السلاح داخل السوق، وفق تعليمات سابقة، مؤكدة إصابة اثنين من أفرادها، وواصفة الواقعة بـ«العرضية»، مع استمرار التنسيق الأمني لاحتواء الموقف.
ضربات متتالية.. ومدنيون في مرمى النيران
يأتي هذا التطور بعد يوم واحد فقط من هجوم مماثل بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف مركبة مدنية في الخرطوم الكبرى، وأسفر عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص، وفق ما وثقته منظمة «محامو الطوارئ».
كما طالت الهجمات مرافق حيوية، بينها مستشفى في منطقة جبل أولياء، ضمن موجة تصعيد جوي متنامية خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، أوقعت في بعض الأحيان عشرات الضحايا في ضربة واحدة.
نزاع يتمدّد.. وأزمة بلا أفق
ورغم تسجيل هدوء نسبي في أجزاء من الخرطوم وعودة محدودة للنازحين، إلا أن رقعة المواجهات تتسع جغرافياً، مع تركّز القتال في دارفور وكردفان وامتدادات في النيل الأزرق.
وتشير تقديرات إلى أن الحرب المستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 خلّفت عشرات الآلاف من القتلى، ودفعت ملايين السودانيين إلى النزوح، في أزمة إنسانية تُعد من بين الأسوأ عالمياً، وسط غياب أي أفق واضح لإنهاء الصراع.
The pace of military escalation in Sudan has continued, with a drone attack targeting a house in eastern Al-Jazirah state, resulting in the death of Azam Keikel, the brother of Major General Abu Aqila Keikel, the commander of the "Sudan Shield" forces, along with several family members and officers belonging to the force.
According to field sources, the attack occurred in the village of "Al-Kahli" and was attributed to the Rapid Support Forces, as part of a series of mutual strikes taking place in central areas, the capital Khartoum, and its surroundings.
Drones... An Escalating Weapon of War
The attack reflects the increasing reliance on drones in the Sudanese conflict, as they have become a primary tool in military operations, targeting military sites, infrastructure, and even residential areas in several states, raising the humanitarian cost of the war and complicating the battlefield scenario.
Clashes in Omdurman... An Accidental Incident Under Control
In parallel, the city of Omdurman witnessed limited clashes inside the Sabreen market in the Revolution area, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to several police officers.
The Sudanese police clarified that the incident erupted after the soldier fired his weapon when he was prevented from carrying it inside the market, according to previous instructions, confirming the injury of two of its members, and describing the incident as "accidental," while security coordination continues to contain the situation.
Consecutive Strikes... Civilians in the Line of Fire
This development comes just one day after a similar drone attack targeted a civilian vehicle in Greater Khartoum, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to documentation by the "Emergency Lawyers" organization.
The attacks have also targeted vital facilities, including a hospital in the Jebel Awliya area, as part of a growing wave of aerial escalation in recent months, which has at times resulted in dozens of casualties in a single strike.
A Conflict Expanding... A Crisis Without a Horizon
Despite a relative calm recorded in parts of Khartoum and a limited return of displaced persons, the area of confrontations is geographically widening, with fighting concentrated in Darfur and Kordofan, and extensions in Blue Nile.
Estimates indicate that the war, ongoing since April 2023, has left tens of thousands dead and forced millions of Sudanese to flee, creating a humanitarian crisis considered among the worst globally, amid the absence of any clear horizon for ending the conflict.