تواصلت وتيرة التصعيد الميداني في السودان، مع هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف منزلاً في شرق ولاية الجزيرة، وأسفر عن مقتل عزام كيكل، شقيق اللواء أبو عاقلة كيكل قائد قوات «درع السودان»، إلى جانب عدد من أفراد أسرته وضباط يتبعون للقوة.

وبحسب مصادر ميدانية، وقع الهجوم في قرية «الكاهلي»، ونُسب إلى قوات الدعم السريع، ضمن سلسلة ضربات متبادلة تشهدها مناطق الوسط والعاصمة الخرطوم ومحيطها.

المسيّرات.. سلاح الحرب المتصاعد

يعكس الهجوم تصاعد الاعتماد على الطائرات المسيّرة في النزاع السوداني، إذ تحوّلت إلى أداة رئيسية في العمليات العسكرية، تستهدف مواقع عسكرية وبنى تحتية، بل ومناطق سكنية في ولايات عدة، ما يرفع من كلفة الحرب الإنسانية ويزيد من تعقيد المشهد الميداني.

اشتباكات أم درمان.. حادث عرضي تحت السيطرة

في موازاة ذلك، شهدت مدينة أم درمان اشتباكات محدودة داخل سوق صابرين بمنطقة الثورة، أسفرت عن مقتل جندي وإصابة عدد من عناصر الشرطة.

وأوضحت الشرطة السودانية أن الحادثة اندلعت عقب إطلاق الجندي النار بعد منعه من حمل السلاح داخل السوق، وفق تعليمات سابقة، مؤكدة إصابة اثنين من أفرادها، وواصفة الواقعة بـ«العرضية»، مع استمرار التنسيق الأمني لاحتواء الموقف.

ضربات متتالية.. ومدنيون في مرمى النيران

يأتي هذا التطور بعد يوم واحد فقط من هجوم مماثل بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف مركبة مدنية في الخرطوم الكبرى، وأسفر عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص، وفق ما وثقته منظمة «محامو الطوارئ».

كما طالت الهجمات مرافق حيوية، بينها مستشفى في منطقة جبل أولياء، ضمن موجة تصعيد جوي متنامية خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، أوقعت في بعض الأحيان عشرات الضحايا في ضربة واحدة.

نزاع يتمدّد.. وأزمة بلا أفق

ورغم تسجيل هدوء نسبي في أجزاء من الخرطوم وعودة محدودة للنازحين، إلا أن رقعة المواجهات تتسع جغرافياً، مع تركّز القتال في دارفور وكردفان وامتدادات في النيل الأزرق.

وتشير تقديرات إلى أن الحرب المستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 خلّفت عشرات الآلاف من القتلى، ودفعت ملايين السودانيين إلى النزوح، في أزمة إنسانية تُعد من بين الأسوأ عالمياً، وسط غياب أي أفق واضح لإنهاء الصراع.