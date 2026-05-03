توعد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني ‏الدكتور شائع الزنداني، بمعاقبة المتورطين في جريمة اغتيال القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية وسام قائد، مؤكداً أن الحكومة لن تتهاون في القيام بمسؤولياتها في ردع كل من يسعى لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار واستهداف الكوادر الوطنية، ومسؤولي الدولة.


ووصف جريمة اغتيال قائد بـ«الاعتداء السافر» على مؤسسات الدولة والجهود التنموية والإنسانية، متعهداً بتسخير الإمكانات كافة لدعم الأجهزة الأمنية، وتعزيز عمليات الرصد والمتابعة، وملاحقة الجناة أينما كانوا.


وشدد الزنداني على ضرورة كشف ملابسات الجريمة كاملة بشفافية، واطلاع الرأي العام على نتائج التحقيقات أولاً بأول.


متابعة حكومية


ويتابع رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور شائع الزنداني ملابسات وتطورات اختطاف واغتيال القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية، وسام قائد، اليوم في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، موجهاً الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية باتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة وحازمة لتعقّب الجناة وضبطهم وتقديمهم للعدالة دون تأخير.


‏واطّلع الزنداني من الأجهزة الأمنية، على تقارير أولية بشأن ملابسات الجريمة والإجراءات المتخذة، بما في ذلك توجيهاته برفع مستوى الجاهزية الأمنية والتنسيق المشترك لتعقّب العناصر الإجرامية المتورطة.


دعوة للمواطنين


‏ودعا المواطنين إلى التعاون مع الأجهزة الأمنية والإبلاغ عن أي معلومات قد تسهم في كشف الجناة، مجدداً التأكيد أن العدالة ستطال كل من تورط أو خطط أو ساهم في هذه الجريمة.


صدمة في الشارع


وكانت جريمة اغتيال القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي قد أثارت صدمة واسعة في الشارع وموجة من الغضب، وسط مطالبات بكشف ملابسات الجريمة وملاحقة المتورطين، في ظل تزايد المخاوف من استهداف الكفاءات الوطنية العاملة في المجال التنموي.


تفاصيل الجريمة


ووقعت حادثة الاغتيال عند الساعة الثالثة والربع عصر اليوم، حين كان المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي وسام قائد في طريقه إلى منزله بمدينة إنماء عقب اجتماع مع إحدى الجهات المانحة، قبل أن تعترضه مجموعة مسلحة وتقوم باختطافه، ليُعثر عليه بعد وقت قصير جثة هامدة في منطقة الحسوة وقد تعرض لعملية تصفية جسدية.


وبحسب بيانات منشورة في مدونة البنك الدولي، أسس وسام قائد في 2005 وكالة تنمية المنشآت الصغيرة والأصغر في اليمن، وهي وكالة متخصصة في دعم وتمكين المشاريع الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وخدمة عشرات الآلاف من أصحاب الأعمال والمنشآت في مختلف المحافظات.


مسيرته بملف التنمية


وخلال مسيرته، عُرف قائد باهتمامه بملف التنمية الاقتصادية المحلية، ودعم رواد الأعمال، وتحسين فرص العمل، وتعزيز قدرة المجتمعات على الصمود في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي مرت بها البلاد.


وفي 2019، عُيّن نائباً للمدير العام في الصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية، وأشرف على ملفات مرتبطة بتمويلات المانحين ودعم منهجيات تنمية المجتمعات المحلية، كما تولى لاحقاً منصب القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق.


كما تشير سيرته المنشورة إلى أنه حاصل على درجة الماجستير في الصراع والأمن والتنمية من جامعة برمنغهام في المملكة المتحدة، وهو تخصص يرتبط بإدارة التنمية في البيئات الهشة والمتأثرة بالنزاعات.


وخلال الفترة الأخيرة، ظهر قائد في لقاءات رسمية بعدن بصفته القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق في مناقشة مشاريع نفذها الصندوق بدعم من منظمات دولية وبمساندة سعودية، شملت إنشاء وتأهيل مستشفيات ومدارس وبنى مجتمعية.


ويُنظر إلى الصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية باعتباره من أهم المؤسسات التنموية في اليمن، نظراً لدوره في تنفيذ مشاريع خدمية ومجتمعية في قطاعات التعليم والصحة والمياه والبنية التحتية وسبل العيش، وهو ما جعل مقتل أحد أبرز قياداته يشكل صدمة كبيرة داخل الوسطين الإداري والتنموي.