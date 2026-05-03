The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, has vowed to punish those involved in the assassination of the Acting Executive Director of the Social Fund for Development, Wissam Qaid, stressing that the government will not hesitate to fulfill its responsibilities in deterring anyone who seeks to undermine security and stability and target national cadres and state officials.



He described the assassination of Qaid as a "brazen assault" on state institutions and developmental and humanitarian efforts, pledging to mobilize all resources to support security agencies, enhance monitoring and follow-up operations, and pursue the perpetrators wherever they may be.



Al-Zandani emphasized the need to fully disclose the circumstances of the crime transparently and to keep the public informed of the investigation results as they unfold.



Government Follow-up



The Prime Minister, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, is following up on the circumstances and developments surrounding the kidnapping and assassination of the Acting Executive Director of the Social Fund for Development, Wissam Qaid, today in the temporary capital, Aden, directing security and military agencies to take urgent and decisive measures to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice without delay.



Al-Zandani was briefed by security agencies on preliminary reports regarding the circumstances of the crime and the measures taken, including his directives to raise the level of security readiness and enhance joint coordination to track down the criminal elements involved.



Call to Citizens



He called on citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report any information that may help in identifying the perpetrators, reiterating that justice will reach everyone who was involved, planned, or contributed to this crime.



Shock in the Streets



The assassination of the Acting Executive Director of the Social Fund has caused widespread shock in the streets and a wave of anger, amid calls for the circumstances of the crime to be revealed and for the perpetrators to be pursued, against a backdrop of increasing fears of targeting national competencies working in the developmental field.



Details of the Crime



The assassination occurred at 3:15 PM today when the Executive Director of the Social Fund, Wissam Qaid, was on his way home in the city of Inma after a meeting with a donor agency, before being intercepted by an armed group that kidnapped him. He was found shortly after as a lifeless body in the Al-Hasswah area, having been subjected to a physical liquidation.



According to published data on the World Bank blog, Wissam Qaid established the Small and Micro Enterprises Development Agency in Yemen in 2005, which specializes in supporting and empowering small and medium-sized projects, serving tens of thousands of business owners and enterprises across various governorates.



His Development Career



Throughout his career, Qaid was known for his interest in local economic development, supporting entrepreneurs, improving job opportunities, and enhancing the resilience of communities amid the difficult circumstances the country has faced.



In 2019, he was appointed Deputy Director General of the Social Fund for Development, overseeing files related to donor funding and supporting methodologies for local community development, and later assumed the position of Acting Executive Director of the fund.



His published biography also indicates that he holds a master's degree in conflict, security, and development from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, a specialization related to development management in fragile and conflict-affected environments.



Recently, Qaid appeared in official meetings in Aden as the Acting Executive Director of the fund discussing projects implemented by the fund with support from international organizations and Saudi assistance, which included the establishment and rehabilitation of hospitals, schools, and community infrastructure.



The Social Fund for Development is viewed as one of the most important developmental institutions in Yemen, due to its role in implementing service and community projects in the sectors of education, health, water, infrastructure, and livelihoods, which has made the murder of one of its prominent leaders a significant shock within the administrative and developmental circles.