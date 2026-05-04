The Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University has won the title of the Saudi University Sports Federation Athletics Championship, which was hosted by Taif University and concluded yesterday (Saturday) at the King Fahd Sports City track and field, with the participation of 24 universities.



The Executive Assistant to the President of the Federation, Ali Al-Muniah, awarded the universities that secured the top positions in the championship, which took place over three days. Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University ranked first in the overall standings with 199 points, followed by King Abdulaziz University with 85 points, and Bisha University in third place with 76 points.