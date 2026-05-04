حققت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، لقب بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية لألعاب القوى، التي استضافتها جامعة الطائف، واختتمت أمس (السبت) على ملعب ومضمار مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالحوية، بمشاركة 24 جامعة.


وتوج المساعد التنفيذي لرئيس الاتحاد علي المنيع، الجامعات الفائزة بالمراكز الأولى في البطولة التي أقيمت على مدار ٣ أيام، وحلت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل في المركز الأول في الترتيب العام بـ199 نقطة، تلتها جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بـ85 نقطة، ثم جامعة بيشة ثالثًا بـ76 نقطة.