حققت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، لقب بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية لألعاب القوى، التي استضافتها جامعة الطائف، واختتمت أمس (السبت) على ملعب ومضمار مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالحوية، بمشاركة 24 جامعة.
وتوج المساعد التنفيذي لرئيس الاتحاد علي المنيع، الجامعات الفائزة بالمراكز الأولى في البطولة التي أقيمت على مدار ٣ أيام، وحلت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل في المركز الأول في الترتيب العام بـ199 نقطة، تلتها جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بـ85 نقطة، ثم جامعة بيشة ثالثًا بـ76 نقطة.
The Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University has won the title of the Saudi University Sports Federation Athletics Championship, which was hosted by Taif University and concluded yesterday (Saturday) at the King Fahd Sports City track and field, with the participation of 24 universities.
The Executive Assistant to the President of the Federation, Ali Al-Muniah, awarded the universities that secured the top positions in the championship, which took place over three days. Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University ranked first in the overall standings with 199 points, followed by King Abdulaziz University with 85 points, and Bisha University in third place with 76 points.