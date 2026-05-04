تختتم، مساء اليوم (الاثنين)، لقاءات الجولة 31 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة ثلاث مباريات مهمة، إذ يستضيف الفيحاء نظيره الرياض (7:10م)، ويلتقي الاتحاد ضيفه الخلود (9:00م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته يواجه الاتفاق فريق النجمة.

على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، يستضيف الاتحاد الخلود سعياً لمواصلة منافسته على المقعد الآسيوي، إذ يحتل الاتحاد المركز السادس برصيد 48 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً وستة تعادلات وتسع خسائر، فيما يدخل الخلود هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الفوز للقفز لمراكز الأمان إذ يحتل المركز الـ14 برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من تسعة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات و18 خسارة.

وعلى ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، يدخل فريق الرياض لقاءه أمام مضيفه الفيحاء بهدف الفوز ولا غيره للهروب من مراكز الهبوط إذ يحتل المركز الـ16 برصيد 23 نقطة جمعها من خمسة انتصارات وثمانية تعادلات و17 خسارة، فيما يسعى الفيحاء لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور؛ لحصد نقاط اللقاء والقفز لمراكز الوسط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 11 برصيد 35 نقطة جمعها من تسعة انتصارات وثمانية تعادلات و13 خسارة.

وعلى ملعب إيجو بنادي الاتفاق بالدمام، يطمح فريق الاتفاق لتحقيق النقاط الثلاث من أمام ضيفه النجمة للتمسك بأمله في حصد المقعد الآسيوي إذ يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 45 نقطة جمعها من 13 انتصاراً وستة تعادلات و11 خسارة، فيما يسعى النجمة للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية بعد أن تأكد هبوطه لدوري يلو للدرجة الأولى، ويحتل النجمة المركز الـ 18 برصيد 11 نقطة جمعها من انتصارين فقط وخمسة تعادلات و23 خسارة.

مباريات الليلة:

الفيحاء × الرياض

7:10م

الاتحاد × الخلود

9:00م

الاتفاق × النجمة

9:00م