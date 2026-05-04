This evening (Monday), the 31st round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League concludes with three important matches. Al-Fayha hosts Al-Riyadh (7:10 PM), Al-Ittihad faces Al-Khulood (9:00 PM), and at the same time, Al-Ettifaq takes on Al-Najma.

At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad hosts Al-Khulood in a bid to continue competing for an Asian spot, as Al-Ittihad currently occupies the sixth position with 48 points, having achieved 14 wins, six draws, and nine losses. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood enters this match seeking victory to jump to safety, as they sit in 14th place with 30 points from nine wins, three draws, and 18 losses.

At the Al-Majma'a Sports City Stadium, Al-Riyadh enters their match against hosts Al-Fayha with the sole aim of winning to escape the relegation zone, as they are in 16th place with 23 points collected from five wins, eight draws, and 17 losses. Al-Fayha, on the other hand, aims to leverage the home advantage and the support of their fans to secure points and rise to mid-table, currently sitting in 11th place with 35 points from nine wins, eight draws, and 13 losses.

At the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq Club in Dammam, Al-Ettifaq hopes to secure three points against their guest Al-Najma to maintain their hopes of clinching an Asian spot, as they are in seventh place with 45 points from 13 wins, six draws, and 11 losses. Al-Najma, meanwhile, is looking to achieve a positive result after confirming their relegation to the Yelo League, sitting in 18th place with 11 points from only two wins, five draws, and 23 losses.

Tonight's Matches:

Al-Fayha × Al-Riyadh

7:10 PM

Al-Ittihad × Al-Khulood

9:00 PM

Al-Ettifaq × Al-Najma

9:00 PM