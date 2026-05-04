تأكد هبوط نادي الأخدود رسمياً إلى دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، ليكون ثاني الفرق المغادرة لدوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، عقب خسارته الثقيلة أمام الأهلي بنتيجة (4-0)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة (31) من المسابقة.


وجاء هبوط الأخدود بعد موسم صعب على الفريق، لم يتمكن خلاله من تحقيق النتائج المأمولة، إذ اكتفى بتحقيق (4) انتصارات فقط، إلى جانب (4) تعادلات، فيما تلقى (23) خسارة، في حصيلة تعكس معاناته طوال منافسات الموسم.


وبهذا الهبوط، يختتم الأخدود مشواره في دوري الأضواء بعد حضور دام (3) مواسم، شهدت تبايناً في المستويات، قبل أن تنتهي رحلته بالعودة إلى دوري الدرجة الأولى (يلو)، في ظل تراجع نتائجه وعدم قدرته على مجاراة بقية المنافسين.


ويُعد الأخدود ثاني الهابطين رسمياً هذا الموسم، بعد النجمة الذي تأكد هبوطه في وقت سابق، ليودع الفريقان منافسات دوري روشن، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه الجولات المتبقية لتحديد بقية الفرق المغادرة.


ومن المنتظر أن يعمل الأخدود خلال المرحلة القادمة على إعادة ترتيب أوراقه، سعياً للظهور بشكل أقوى في دوري يلو، ومحاولة العودة مجدداً إلى دوري المحترفين في المواسم القادمة.