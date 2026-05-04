The Al-Akhidood Club has officially confirmed its relegation to the Yelo League for first division clubs, becoming the second team to leave the Roshan Saudi League this season, following its heavy defeat against Al-Ahli with a score of (4-0) in the match that brought them together in the (31st) round of the competition.



The relegation of Al-Akhidood came after a difficult season for the team, during which it was unable to achieve the desired results, managing only (4) victories, along with (4) draws, while suffering (23) losses, a tally that reflects its struggles throughout the season's competitions.



With this relegation, Al-Akhidood concludes its journey in the top league after a presence of (3) seasons, which saw varying levels of performance, before its journey ended with a return to the first division (Yelo), amid a decline in its results and its inability to keep pace with the other competitors.



Al-Akhidood is the second team to be officially relegated this season, after Al-Najma, which confirmed its relegation earlier, as both teams bid farewell to the Roshan League, awaiting the outcomes of the remaining rounds to determine the other teams that will be relegated.



It is expected that Al-Akhidood will work in the upcoming phase to reorganize its affairs, striving to appear stronger in the Yelo League and attempting to return once again to the Professional League in the coming seasons.