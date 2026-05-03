The Yemeni Minister of Interior, Major General Ibrahim Ali Haidan, directed today (Sunday) to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators of the treacherous and cowardly crime of kidnapping and assassinating the Acting Executive Director of the Social Fund for Development, Wissam Qa'id, in the temporary capital, Aden.



The Minister of Interior confirmed, during a phone call with the police directors of the provinces of Aden, Lahij, Abyan, and Taiz, the need to raise the level of security readiness and intensify field efforts to track down the culprits and apprehend them, bringing them to justice to receive their deterrent punishment.

وزير الداخلية اليمني.



Haidan clarified in posts on his account on "X" that he was briefed by the director of police in the temporary capital Aden, Brigadier General Muthar Al-Shaibi, on the details of the kidnapping and assassination incident, and the measures taken to pursue the elements involved in this crime, indicating that the security forces will spare no effort in pursuing the criminal elements and deterring anyone who dares to threaten the security and stability of the homeland, emphasizing the importance of joint coordination among the security agencies in the provinces to enhance the process of tracking and apprehending the perpetrators as quickly as possible.



Unknown gunmen had kidnapped today the Acting Executive Director of the Social Fund for Development, Wissam Qa'id, from in front of his house in the Enma neighborhood in Aden, and after hours, the security forces managed to find his body inside his car in the Al-Hasswa area.



Yemeni activists circulated a video showing armed men in a blue "Kia Pride" vehicle kidnapping Qa'id from near his home just minutes after he arrived home in his car, taking him under threat of weapons in their vehicle, while one of the gunmen drove his white "RAV4," in which he was later found dead.

وسام قائد.



Who is Wissam Qa'id?



It is worth mentioning that Wissam Qa'id, who holds a master's degree in conflict, security, and development from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, is considered one of the pioneers of comprehensive development in Yemen. He established the Small and Micro Enterprises Development Agency in 2005, which today operates as a leading development agency serving dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country. In 2019, he was appointed Deputy Director General of the Social Fund for Development, acting as the head of the fund, overseeing donor financing to support integration in community development.



The security forces in Aden had arrested mid-week two assassination cells, one of which was involved in the killing of a school director and political leader Abdulrahman Al-Sha'iri.