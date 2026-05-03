وجّه وزير الداخلية اليمني اللواء الركن إبراهيم علي حيدان، اليوم (الأحد)، بسرعة القبض على مرتكبي الجريمة الغادرة والجبانة باختطاف واغتيال القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية، وسام قائد، بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن.


وأكد وزير الداخلية، خلال اتصال هاتفي بمديري شرطة محافظات عدن ولحج وأبين وتعز، على رفع مستوى الجاهزية الأمنية، وتكثيف الجهود الميدانية لتعقّب الجناة وضبطهم، وتقديمهم للعدالة لينالوا جزاءهم الرادع.

وزير الداخلية اليمني.

وزير الداخلية اليمني.

ردع المتورطين بالاغتيالات


وأوضح حيدان في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس» أنه اطلع من مدير شرطة العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، العميد مطهر الشعيبي، على تفاصيل حادثة الاختطاف والاغتيال، والإجراءات المتخذة لملاحقة العناصر المتورطة في هذه الجريمة، مبيناً أن الأجهزة الأمنية لن تألو جهداً في ملاحقة العناصر الإجرامية وردع كل من تسوّل له نفسه المساس بأمن واستقرار الوطن، مشدداً على أهمية التنسيق المشترك بين الأجهزة الأمنية في المحافظات لتعزيز عملية تعقّب الجناة وضبطهم في أسرع وقت ممكن.


وكان مسلحون مجهولون قد اختطفوا اليوم القائم بأعمال المدير التنفيذي للصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية وسام قائد من أمام منزله في حي إنماء في عدن وبعد ساعات تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من العثور على جثته داخل سيارته بمنطقة الحسوة.


وتداول ناشطون يمنيون فيديو لقيام مسلحين يستقلون سيارة من نوع «كيا برايد» زرقاء اللون، باختطاف قايد من جوار منزله بعد دقائق من وصوله للمنزل على متن سيارته، واقتادوه تحت تهديد السلاح على متن سيارتهم، بينما قاد أحد المسلحين سيارته الـ«راف فور» البيضاء، التي عُثر عليه لاحقاً مقتولاً بداخلها.

وسام قائد.

وسام قائد.


من هو وسام قائد؟


يذكر أن وسام قائد الحاصل على درجة الماجستير في الصراع والأمن والتنمية من جامعة برمنغهام في المملكة المتحدة، يعد أحد رواد التنمية الشاملة في اليمن وأسس منذ 2005 وكالة تنمية المنشآت الصغيرة والأصغر التي تعمل اليوم كوكالة تنمية رائدة لخدمة عشرات الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة في جميع أنحاء البلاد، وعُيِّن في 2019 نائباً للمدير العام للصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية، قائماً بأعمال الصندوق، ويشرف على تمويلات المانحين لدعم التكامل في تنمية المجتمعات.


وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية في عدن قد ألقت منتصف الأسبوع القبض على خليتين للاغتيالات إحداهما متورطة بقتل مدير مدرسة والقيادي السياسي عبدالرحمن الشاعري.