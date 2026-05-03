أوقف القادسية سلسلة انتصارات ضيفه النصر وألحق به الهزيمة بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، فيما تغلب اﻷهلي على ضيفه اﻷخدود بأربعة أهداف نظيفة، وقلب التعاون تأخره أمام مضيفه الشباب لفوز قوي بخمسة أهداف لهدف ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


على ملعب اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، حقق القادسية انتصاراً ثميناً على ضيفه النصر بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، وشهد اللقاء تقدم القادسية أولاً عن طريق محمد أبو الشامات (د:24)، وأدرك جواو فليكيس هدف التعادل للنصر (د:39)، وفي الشوط الثاني سيطر القادسية على مجريات اللقاء وأحرز هدفين عن طريق مصعب الجوير (د:55) وجوليان كينيونيس (د:78)، ليحقق القادسية فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 68 في المركز الرابع، فيما تلقى النصر للخسارة الرابعة وتجمد رصيده عند 79 نقطة في مركز الصدارة، ليشعل القادسية بذلك مواجهة «الديربي» القادمة أمام الهلال.


وفي جدة وبالتحديد ملعب مدينة اﻷمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، استعاد الأهلي نغمة اﻻنتصارات بعد فوزه على ضيفه الأخدود بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل. أحرز أهداف اﻷهلي فالنتين أتانغانا (د:26) وفرانك كيسيه (هدفين د:36 و43) وفراس البريكان (د:72)، وتحصل ﻻعب اﻷخدود حسين الزبداني على بطاقة حمراء (د:45)، ليحقق اﻷهلي فوزه الـ21 ويصل للنقطة 69 في المركز الثالث، فيما تعرض اﻷخدود للخسارة الـ23 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ17 ليهبط رسمياً لدوري يلو للدرجة اﻷولى.


وعلى ملعب نادي الشباب بالرياض، قلب التعاون تأخره بهدف أمام مضيفه الشباب لفوز قوي بخمسة أهداف لهدف، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الشباب أوﻻً عن طريق عبدالرزاق حمدالله (د:23)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد التعاون للقاء بتسجيله هدف التعادل بواسطة محمد الكويكبي (د:31)، وضاعف زميله روجير مارتينيز النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني (د:35).


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل التعاون تألقه وأحرز الهدف الثالث من ركلة حرة مباشرة نفذها أنجيلو فولجيني بإتقان (د:49)، ليعود روجير مارتينيز ليحرز هدفه الشخصي الثاني والرابع لفريقه (د:53)، واختتم التعاون مسلسل الأهداف بإحراز الهدف الخامس عن طريق مدافع الشباب محمد الشويرخ بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه (د:73)، وتحصل الشباب على ركلة جزاء سددها كاراسكو لكن الحارس مايلسون تألق في التصدي لها، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز التعاون بخمسة أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، حقق التعاون فوزه الـ15 ووصل للنقطة 52 في المركز الخامس، فيما تلقى الشباب الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 32 نقطة في المركز الـ13.