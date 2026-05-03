Al-Qadisiyah stopped the winning streak of its guest Al-Nassr, defeating them with a score of three goals to one, while Al-Ahli triumphed over its guest Al-Akhidood with a clean four-goal victory. Al-Taawoun turned around a deficit against its host Al-Shabab to achieve a strong win of five goals to one in the 31st round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Qadisiyah achieved a valuable victory over its guest Al-Nassr with a score of three goals to one. The match saw Al-Qadisiyah take the lead first through Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat (24'), and João Flikies equalized for Al-Nassr (39'). In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah dominated the match and scored two goals through Musab Al-Juwair (55') and Julian Quinones (78'), marking Al-Qadisiyah's 20th victory and bringing them to 68 points in fourth place, while Al-Nassr suffered its fourth loss, remaining at 79 points in first place, igniting the upcoming "derby" match against Al-Hilal.



In Jeddah, specifically at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Al-Ahli regained its winning rhythm after defeating its guest Al-Akhidood with a score of four goals to none. The goals for Al-Ahli were scored by Valentin Atangana (26'), Franck Kessie (two goals at 36' and 43'), and Firas Al-Buraikan (72'). Al-Akhidood's player Hussein Al-Zubdani received a red card (45'), allowing Al-Ahli to achieve its 21st victory and reach 69 points in third place, while Al-Akhidood faced its 23rd loss, remaining at 23 points in 17th place, officially relegating to the Yelo First Division.



At Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Taawoun turned around a one-goal deficit against its host Al-Shabab to achieve a strong victory of five goals to one. The match saw Al-Shabab take the lead first through Abdulrazak Hamdallah (23'), but Al-Taawoun quickly returned to the match by scoring the equalizer through Mohamed Al-Kuwikbi (31'), and his teammate Roger Martinez doubled the score by scoring the second goal (35').



In the second half, Al-Taawoun continued its brilliance, scoring the third goal from a direct free kick executed perfectly by Angelo Fulgini (49'). Roger Martinez then scored his second personal goal and the fourth for his team (53'), and Al-Taawoun concluded the scoring spree with a fifth goal scored by Al-Shabab defender Mohamed Al-Shuwairkh, who accidentally put the ball into his own net (73'). Al-Shabab was awarded a penalty kick taken by Carrasco, but goalkeeper Mailson excelled in saving it, ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning five goals to one.



With this result, Al-Taawoun achieved its 15th victory and reached 52 points in fifth place, while Al-Shabab suffered its 12th loss, remaining at 32 points in 13th place.