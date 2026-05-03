في محاولة لاحتواء أي تصورات عن توتر في العلاقات مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أكد المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس اليوم (الأحد)، أهمية الدور الأمريكي داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، رغم الخلافات السياسية.


وأوضح ميرتس في تصريحات لتلفزيون «ARD» الألماني، أن الولايات المتحدة تظل الشريك الأكثر أهمية لألمانيا داخل الحلف، حتى في ظل تباينات في وجهات النظر، نافياً وجود أي صلة بين قرار تقليص القوات الأمريكية والخلافات مع ترمب.


وأشار إلى أنه «لا يوجد أي ارتباط بين الأمرين»، مضيفاً: «ما زلت على قناعة بأن الأمريكيين هم أهم شريك لنا في حلف شمال الأطلسي».


وجاءت هذه التصريحات عقب إعلان واشنطن نيتها خفض عدد قواتها المتمركزة في ألمانيا، وهو ما أثار تساؤلات حول خلفيات القرار، خصوصاً في ظل اختلافات بين برلين وواشنطن بشأن إستراتيجية التعامل مع إيران.


وكان ترمب قد أكد أمس أن بلاده ستخفض بشكل كبير وجودها العسكري في ألمانيا، قائلاً: «سوف نقوم بالتخفيض بشكل كبير، وسنخفض إلى ما هو أبعد بكثير من 5 آلاف جندي».


وكان «البنتاغون» أعلن الجمعة أنه سيسحب نحو 5000 جندي من ألمانيا، لكن ترمب لم يقدم أي تفسير عن ما سبب هذه الخطوة مكتفياً بالقول: «تخفيض أكبر قادم».


غير أن المتحدث باسم «البنتاغون» شون بارنيل، أكد في بيان أن «القرار يأتي بعد مراجعة شاملة لوضع قوات الوزارة في أوروبا، واعترافاً بمتطلبات المسرح والظروف على الأرض».