In an attempt to contain any perceptions of tension in relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized today (Sunday) the importance of the American role within NATO, despite political disagreements.



Merz explained in statements to German television "ARD" that the United States remains Germany's most important partner within the alliance, even amid differing viewpoints, denying any connection between the decision to reduce U.S. troops and disagreements with Trump.



He pointed out that "there is no connection between the two issues," adding: "I still believe that the Americans are our most important partner in NATO."



These statements came following Washington's announcement of its intention to reduce the number of its troops stationed in Germany, which raised questions about the background of the decision, especially in light of differences between Berlin and Washington regarding the strategy for dealing with Iran.



Trump had confirmed yesterday that his country would significantly reduce its military presence in Germany, stating: "We will reduce it significantly, and we will go down to much lower than 5,000 soldiers."



The Pentagon announced on Friday that it would withdraw about 5,000 soldiers from Germany, but Trump did not provide any explanation for the reason behind this move, simply stating: "A bigger reduction is coming."



However, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed in a statement that "the decision comes after a comprehensive review of the department's force posture in Europe, and in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground."