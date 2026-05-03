أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلاميّ، عن دعمها لكل الإجراءات التي تتخذها مملكة البحرين، لحماية أمنها واستقرارها، مؤكدةً رفضها التام لكلِّ ما من شأنه المساس بسيادتها أو تهديد لحمتها الوطنية واستقرارها.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أكد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، على تضامن الرابطة الكاملِ مع مملكة البحرين قيادة وشعباً، في كلِّ ما تتّخِذُهُ من إجراءاتٍ سيادية تتصدى للفتنة وشقِّ الصف الوطني والتدخلات الخارجية، وتحفظ أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها وسلامةَ مواطنيها والمُقيمين على أراضيها.