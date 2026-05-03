أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلاميّ، عن دعمها لكل الإجراءات التي تتخذها مملكة البحرين، لحماية أمنها واستقرارها، مؤكدةً رفضها التام لكلِّ ما من شأنه المساس بسيادتها أو تهديد لحمتها الوطنية واستقرارها.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أكد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، على تضامن الرابطة الكاملِ مع مملكة البحرين قيادة وشعباً، في كلِّ ما تتّخِذُهُ من إجراءاتٍ سيادية تتصدى للفتنة وشقِّ الصف الوطني والتدخلات الخارجية، وتحفظ أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها وسلامةَ مواطنيها والمُقيمين على أراضيها.
The Muslim World League expressed its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its security and stability, reaffirming its complete rejection of anything that would undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national unity and stability.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized the League's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and its people, in all sovereign measures it takes to confront sedition, divide the national ranks, and external interventions, and to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.