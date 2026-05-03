The Muslim World League expressed its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its security and stability, reaffirming its complete rejection of anything that would undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national unity and stability.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized the League's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and its people, in all sovereign measures it takes to confront sedition, divide the national ranks, and external interventions, and to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.