The Hajj security forces apprehended residents of Egyptian nationality, as well as a resident and a visitor of Yemeni nationality, and a citizen for violating Hajj regulations and instructions, and attempting to enter the holy capital on foot in a remote area without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were detained and legal actions were taken against them.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.