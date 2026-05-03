ضبطت قوات أمن الحج مقيمين من الجنسية المصرية، ومقيماً ووافداً من الجنسية اليمنية، ومواطناً لمخالفتهم أنظمة وتعليمات الحج، ومحاولة دخول العاصمة المقدسة سيراً على الأقدام في منطقة برية دون الحصول على تصريح بالحج، وأُوقفوا واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.