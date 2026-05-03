The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, today inspected the hall designated for the "Makkah Route" initiative at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region reviewed the procedures and efforts made to facilitate the journey of the guests of Allah, expedite their processing in record time, provide them with the best services, and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries, by receiving them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting with taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Madinah regions, using designated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.