U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed today (Sunday) that the United States is in talks with Iran, indicating that the discussions are still ongoing.



Witkoff's statements come at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a lack of optimism about reaching an agreement, emphasizing: "I do not envision that the latest Iranian proposal will be acceptable, as they have not yet paid a heavy price for what they have done to humanity."



Near Breakthrough



For its part, Pakistani media reported sources saying that the next few days will be crucial in the negotiations and that there is a real diplomatic opportunity for a breakthrough.



The sources indicated that the talks between the U.S. and Iran have made significant progress.



In contrast, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, stated that the United States responded to Iran's proposal, and that Tehran is considering Washington's reply.



Baqaei said: "Pakistan received the U.S. response to Iran's proposal," adding: "The U.S. perspective on Tehran's proposal is currently under review, and the Iranian response will be provided after reaching a final conclusion."



He noted that "the claims regarding Iran's commitment to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz are merely media fantasies," pointing out that they have never negotiated under pressure from deadlines or ultimatums.



The Iranian Proposal



The proposals in the first phase include transforming the ceasefire into a complete end to the war within a minimum of 30 days, establishing an international reference to ensure that there is no return to war, in addition to stopping the war throughout the region, and a mutual Iranian-American commitment not to attack, which includes Iran's allies in the region and Israel.



The Iranian proposal in the first phase suggests gradually opening the Strait of Hormuz and having Iran handle the issue of mines, with no objection to U.S. support, in addition to gradually lifting the blockade on Iranian ports in accordance with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and modifying the compensation clause in a new and innovative format.



The proposal emphasizes in the first phase the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iran's maritime vicinity and ending the military buildup, while in the second phase, discussing the idea of a complete freeze on uranium enrichment for a time frame that could reach 15 years, with Iran returning to enrichment after the time frame at a rate of 3.6% based on a zero-storage principle.



The proposal rejects dismantling nuclear infrastructure or destroying Iranian facilities, with the fate of the high-enriched uranium stockpile to be discussed between exporting it abroad or diluting the enrichment percentage.



The Iranian proposal, through the second phase, emphasizes the need for a clear mechanism for lifting sanctions in exchange for nuclear actions, and the gradual release of frozen funds according to a time frame.



Tehran proposed entering into a strategic dialogue with the Arab and regional environment to build a security system that includes the entire region, as well as proposing a cessation of hostilities in the region and in all arenas, and not attacking Iran and its allies against U.S. forces in the region and Israel in exchange for not attacking Iran.