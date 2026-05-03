أكد المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف اليوم (الأحد)، أن الولايات المتحدة تجري محادثات مع إيران، مبيناً أن المحادثات لا تزال مستمرة.
وتأتي تصريحات ويتكوف في الوقت الذي أبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عدم تفاؤل بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، مشدداً بالقول: لا أتصور أن يكون المقترح الإيراني الأخير مقبولاً، لأنهم لم يدفعوا بعد ثمناً باهظاً لما فعلوه بالبشرية.
انفراجة قريبة
بدورها، نقلت وسائل إعلام باكستانية عن مصادر قولها إن الأيام القليلة القادمة ستكون حاسمة في المفاوضات وهناك فرصة دبلوماسية حقيقية لتحقيق انفراجة.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المحادثات بين أمريكا وإيران أحرزت تقدماً ملحوظاً.
في المقابل، صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، بأن الولايات المتحدة ردّت على مقترح إيران، وأن طهران تدرس رد واشنطن.
قال بقائي: باكستان تسلمت رد الولايات المتحدة على مقترح إيران، مضيفاً: «وجهة نظر الولايات المتحدة بشأن مقترح طهران قيد الدراسة حالياً، وسيتم تقديم الرد الإيراني بعد التوصل إلى خلاصة نهائية».
وأشار إلى أن «الادعاءات المتعلقة بالتزام إيران بإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز هي مجرد خيالات إعلامية»، لافتاً إلى أنهم لم يتفاوضوا أبداً تحت ضغط المواعيد أو الإنذارات النهائية.
المقترح الإيراني
وتتضمن المقترحات في المرحلة الأولى تحويل وقف إطلاق النار إلى إنهاء كامل للحرب خلال 30 يوماً كحد أدنى، وتشكيل مرجعية دولية لضمان عدم العودة إلى الحرب، إضافة إلى وقف الحرب في كل المنطقة، وتعهد إيراني أمريكي متبادل بعدم الاعتداء ويشمل ذلك حلفاء إيران في المنطقة وإسرائيل.
ويطرح المقترح الإيراني في المرحلة الأولى فتح مضيق هرمز تدريجياً وتولّي إيران مسألة التعامل مع الألغام وعدم ممانعة تقديم دعم أمريكي، إضافة إلى رفع الحصار عن الموانئ الإيرانية تدريجياً بما يتناسب مع فتح مضيق هرمز، وتعديل بند التعويضات بصيغة جديدة ومبتكرة.
وأكد المقترح في المرحلة الأولى على انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من محيط إيران البحري وإنهاء حالة التحشيد العسكري، وفي المرحلة الثانية مناقشة فكرة تجميد كامل لعمليات تخصيب اليورانيوم لسقف زمني قد يصل إلى 15 عاماً، على أن تعود إيران للتخصيب بعد السقف الزمني بنسبة 3.6% وفق مبدأ صفر تخزين.
ويرفض المقترح تفكيك البنى التحتية النووية أو تدمير المنشآت الإيرانية، على أن يتم بحث مصير مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بين الترحيل إلى الخارج أو ترقيق نسبة التخصيب.
وشدد المقترح الإيراني من خلال المرحلة الثانية على ضرورة وجود آلية واضحة لرفع العقوبات مقابل الإجراءات النووية، والإفراج عن الأموال المجمدة تدريجياً وفق سقف زمني.
وطرحت طهران في المقترح الدخول في حوار إستراتيجي مع المحيط العربي والإقليمي لبناء نظام أمن يشمل جميع المنطقة، كما اقترحت وقفاً الحرب في المنطقة وفي كل الساحات، وعدم مهاجمة إيران وحلفائها لقوات أمريكا بالمنطقة وإسرائيل مقابل عدم مهاجمة إيران.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed today (Sunday) that the United States is in talks with Iran, indicating that the discussions are still ongoing.
Witkoff's statements come at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a lack of optimism about reaching an agreement, emphasizing: "I do not envision that the latest Iranian proposal will be acceptable, as they have not yet paid a heavy price for what they have done to humanity."
Near Breakthrough
For its part, Pakistani media reported sources saying that the next few days will be crucial in the negotiations and that there is a real diplomatic opportunity for a breakthrough.
The sources indicated that the talks between the U.S. and Iran have made significant progress.
In contrast, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, stated that the United States responded to Iran's proposal, and that Tehran is considering Washington's reply.
Baqaei said: "Pakistan received the U.S. response to Iran's proposal," adding: "The U.S. perspective on Tehran's proposal is currently under review, and the Iranian response will be provided after reaching a final conclusion."
He noted that "the claims regarding Iran's commitment to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz are merely media fantasies," pointing out that they have never negotiated under pressure from deadlines or ultimatums.
The Iranian Proposal
The proposals in the first phase include transforming the ceasefire into a complete end to the war within a minimum of 30 days, establishing an international reference to ensure that there is no return to war, in addition to stopping the war throughout the region, and a mutual Iranian-American commitment not to attack, which includes Iran's allies in the region and Israel.
The Iranian proposal in the first phase suggests gradually opening the Strait of Hormuz and having Iran handle the issue of mines, with no objection to U.S. support, in addition to gradually lifting the blockade on Iranian ports in accordance with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and modifying the compensation clause in a new and innovative format.
The proposal emphasizes in the first phase the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iran's maritime vicinity and ending the military buildup, while in the second phase, discussing the idea of a complete freeze on uranium enrichment for a time frame that could reach 15 years, with Iran returning to enrichment after the time frame at a rate of 3.6% based on a zero-storage principle.
The proposal rejects dismantling nuclear infrastructure or destroying Iranian facilities, with the fate of the high-enriched uranium stockpile to be discussed between exporting it abroad or diluting the enrichment percentage.
The Iranian proposal, through the second phase, emphasizes the need for a clear mechanism for lifting sanctions in exchange for nuclear actions, and the gradual release of frozen funds according to a time frame.
Tehran proposed entering into a strategic dialogue with the Arab and regional environment to build a security system that includes the entire region, as well as proposing a cessation of hostilities in the region and in all arenas, and not attacking Iran and its allies against U.S. forces in the region and Israel in exchange for not attacking Iran.