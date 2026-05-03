أكد المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف اليوم (الأحد)، أن الولايات المتحدة تجري محادثات مع إيران، مبيناً أن المحادثات لا تزال مستمرة.


وتأتي تصريحات ويتكوف في الوقت الذي أبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عدم تفاؤل بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، مشدداً بالقول: لا أتصور أن يكون المقترح الإيراني الأخير مقبولاً، لأنهم لم يدفعوا بعد ثمناً باهظاً لما فعلوه بالبشرية.


انفراجة قريبة


بدورها، نقلت وسائل إعلام باكستانية عن مصادر قولها إن الأيام القليلة القادمة ستكون حاسمة في المفاوضات وهناك فرصة دبلوماسية حقيقية لتحقيق انفراجة.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المحادثات بين أمريكا وإيران أحرزت تقدماً ملحوظاً.


في المقابل، صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، بأن الولايات المتحدة ردّت على مقترح إيران، وأن طهران تدرس رد واشنطن.


قال بقائي: باكستان تسلمت رد الولايات المتحدة على مقترح إيران، مضيفاً: «وجهة نظر الولايات المتحدة بشأن مقترح طهران قيد الدراسة حالياً، وسيتم تقديم الرد الإيراني بعد التوصل إلى خلاصة نهائية».


وأشار إلى أن «الادعاءات المتعلقة بالتزام إيران بإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز هي مجرد خيالات إعلامية»، لافتاً إلى أنهم لم يتفاوضوا أبداً تحت ضغط المواعيد أو الإنذارات النهائية.


المقترح الإيراني


وتتضمن المقترحات في المرحلة الأولى تحويل وقف إطلاق النار إلى إنهاء كامل للحرب خلال 30 يوماً كحد أدنى، وتشكيل مرجعية دولية لضمان عدم العودة إلى الحرب، إضافة إلى وقف الحرب في كل المنطقة، وتعهد إيراني أمريكي متبادل بعدم الاعتداء ويشمل ذلك حلفاء إيران في المنطقة وإسرائيل.


ويطرح المقترح الإيراني في المرحلة الأولى فتح مضيق هرمز تدريجياً وتولّي إيران مسألة التعامل مع الألغام وعدم ممانعة تقديم دعم أمريكي، إضافة إلى رفع الحصار عن الموانئ الإيرانية تدريجياً بما يتناسب مع فتح مضيق هرمز، وتعديل بند التعويضات بصيغة جديدة ومبتكرة.


وأكد المقترح في المرحلة الأولى على انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من محيط إيران البحري وإنهاء حالة التحشيد العسكري، وفي المرحلة الثانية مناقشة فكرة تجميد كامل لعمليات تخصيب اليورانيوم لسقف زمني قد يصل إلى 15 عاماً، على أن تعود إيران للتخصيب بعد السقف الزمني بنسبة 3.6% وفق مبدأ صفر تخزين.


ويرفض المقترح تفكيك البنى التحتية النووية أو تدمير المنشآت الإيرانية، على أن يتم بحث مصير مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بين الترحيل إلى الخارج أو ترقيق نسبة التخصيب.


وشدد المقترح الإيراني من خلال المرحلة الثانية على ضرورة وجود آلية واضحة لرفع العقوبات مقابل الإجراءات النووية، والإفراج عن الأموال المجمدة تدريجياً وفق سقف زمني.


وطرحت طهران في المقترح الدخول في حوار إستراتيجي مع المحيط العربي والإقليمي لبناء نظام أمن يشمل جميع المنطقة، كما اقترحت وقفاً الحرب في المنطقة وفي كل الساحات، وعدم مهاجمة إيران وحلفائها لقوات أمريكا بالمنطقة وإسرائيل مقابل عدم مهاجمة إيران.