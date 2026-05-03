أعرب رئيس نادي النصر، عبدالله الماجد، عن ثقته الكبيرة في فريقه، رغم الخسارة التي تعرض لها أمام القادسية بنتيجة (3-1)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة (31) من دوري روشن السعودي.


ونشر الماجد عبر حسابه الرسمي تعليقاً عقب نهاية اللقاء، أكد فيه أن هذه الخسارة تُعد عثرة عابرة ولن تؤثر على مسيرة فريق وصفه بـ«البطل»، مشيراً إلى أن النصر قدّم مستويات مميزة منذ بداية الموسم، ونجح في تحقيق سلسلة من الانتصارات المتتالية التي عززت من موقعه في صدارة الترتيب.


وشدد رئيس النادي على أن النصر لا يزال متصدراً للدوري، مبيناً أن الفريق يمتلك القدرة على مواصلة المشوار بنفس القوة والتركيز خلال الجولات المتبقية، بدعم من جماهيره الوفية التي وصفها بالعاشقة، والتي تمثل أحد أهم عوامل النجاح والاستقرار للفريق.


كما جدد الماجد ثقته الكاملة في الجهازين الفني والإداري، إضافة إلى اللاعبين، مؤكداً أن العمل داخل النادي يسير بصورة مميزة، وأن الجميع يدرك حجم المسؤولية في هذه المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم.


واختتم رئيس النصر تصريحه بالإشارة إلى المواجهة القادمة أمام الشباب، مؤكداً أنها تمثل مسؤولية جماعية تتطلب تضافر الجهود من عناصر الفريق كافة، من أجل العودة إلى سكة الانتصارات ومواصلة الحفاظ على صدارة دوري روشن السعودي.