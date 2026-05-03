The President of Al-Nassr Club, Abdullah Al-Majed, expressed his great confidence in his team, despite the loss they suffered against Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (3-1) in the match that took place during the 31st round of the Roshen Saudi League.



Al-Majed published a comment on his official account after the end of the match, confirming that this loss is a temporary setback and will not affect the journey of a team he described as a "champion," pointing out that Al-Nassr has shown remarkable levels since the beginning of the season and has succeeded in achieving a series of consecutive victories that strengthened its position at the top of the standings.



The club president emphasized that Al-Nassr is still leading the league, indicating that the team has the ability to continue the journey with the same strength and focus during the remaining rounds, supported by its loyal fans, whom he described as passionate, and who represent one of the most important factors for the team's success and stability.



Al-Majed also renewed his complete confidence in the technical and administrative staff, in addition to the players, confirming that the work within the club is progressing exceptionally well, and that everyone is aware of the magnitude of the responsibility at this critical stage of the season.



He concluded his statement by referring to the upcoming match against Al-Shabab, affirming that it represents a collective responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of all team members in order to return to the path of victories and continue to maintain the lead in the Roshen Saudi League.