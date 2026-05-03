أوقف القادسية سلسلة انتصارات ضيفه النصر وألحق به الهزيمة بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، فيما تغلب اﻷهلي على ضيفه اﻷخدود بأربعة أهداف نظيفة، وقلب التعاون تأخره أمام مضيفه الشباب لفوز قوي بخمسة أهداف لهدف ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
على ملعب اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، حقق القادسية انتصاراً ثميناً على ضيفه النصر بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، وشهد اللقاء تقدم القادسية أولاً عن طريق محمد أبو الشامات (د:24)، وأدرك جواو فليكيس هدف التعادل للنصر (د:39)، وفي الشوط الثاني سيطر القادسية على مجريات اللقاء وأحرز هدفين عن طريق مصعب الجوير (د:55) وجوليان كينيونيس (د:78)، ليحقق القادسية فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 68 في المركز الرابع، فيما تلقى النصر للخسارة الرابعة وتجمد رصيده عند 79 نقطة في مركز الصدارة، ليشعل القادسية بذلك مواجهة «الديربي» القادمة أمام الهلال.
وفي جدة وبالتحديد ملعب مدينة اﻷمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، استعاد الأهلي نغمة اﻻنتصارات بعد فوزه على ضيفه الأخدود بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل. أحرز أهداف اﻷهلي فالنتين أتانغانا (د:26) وفرانك كيسيه (هدفين د:36 و43) وفراس البريكان (د:72)، وتحصل ﻻعب اﻷخدود حسين الزبداني على بطاقة حمراء (د:45)، ليحقق اﻷهلي فوزه الـ21 ويصل للنقطة 69 في المركز الثالث، فيما تعرض اﻷخدود للخسارة الـ23 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ17 ليهبط رسمياً لدوري يلو للدرجة اﻷولى.
وعلى ملعب نادي الشباب بالرياض، قلب التعاون تأخره بهدف أمام مضيفه الشباب لفوز قوي بخمسة أهداف لهدف، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الشباب أوﻻً عن طريق عبدالرزاق حمدالله (د:23)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد التعاون للقاء بتسجيله هدف التعادل بواسطة محمد الكويكبي (د:31)، وضاعف زميله روجير مارتينيز النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني (د:35).
وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل التعاون تألقه وأحرز الهدف الثالث من ركلة حرة مباشرة نفذها أنجيلو فولجيني بإتقان (د:49)، ليعود روجير مارتينيز ليحرز هدفه الشخصي الثاني والرابع لفريقه (د:53)، واختتم التعاون مسلسل الأهداف بإحراز الهدف الخامس عن طريق مدافع الشباب محمد الشويرخ بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه (د:73)، وتحصل الشباب على ركلة جزاء سددها كاراسكو لكن الحارس مايلسون تألق في التصدي لها، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز التعاون بخمسة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة، حقق التعاون فوزه الـ15 ووصل للنقطة 52 في المركز الخامس، فيما تلقى الشباب الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 32 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
Al-Qadisiyah halted the winning streak of its guest Al-Nassr, inflicting a defeat with a score of three goals to one. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli triumphed over its guest Al-Akhidood with a clean sheet of four goals. Al-Taawoun turned around its deficit against its host Al-Shabab to achieve a strong victory of five goals to one in the 31st round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Qadisiyah achieved a valuable victory over its guest Al-Nassr with a score of three goals to one. The match saw Al-Qadisiyah take the lead first through Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat (24'), and Joao Felix equalized for Al-Nassr (39'). In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah dominated the match and scored two goals through Musab Al-Juwair (55') and Julian Quinones (78'), allowing Al-Qadisiyah to secure its 20th victory and reach 68 points in fourth place. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr suffered its fourth defeat, remaining at 79 points in first place, igniting the upcoming "derby" clash against Al-Hilal.
In Jeddah, specifically at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Al-Ahli regained its winning rhythm after defeating its guest Al-Akhidood with four goals to none. The goals for Al-Ahli were scored by Valentin Atangana (26'), Franck Kessie (two goals at 36' and 43'), and Firas Al-Buraikan (72'). Al-Akhidood's player Hussein Al-Zubdani received a red card (45'), allowing Al-Ahli to achieve its 21st victory and reach 69 points in third place, while Al-Akhidood faced its 23rd defeat, remaining at 23 points in 17th place, officially relegating to the Yelo First Division League.
At Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Taawoun turned around a one-goal deficit against its host Al-Shabab to achieve a strong victory of five goals to one. The match saw Al-Shabab take the lead first through Abdulrazak Hamdallah (23'), but Al-Taawoun quickly returned to the match by scoring the equalizer through Mohammed Al-Kuwaikibi (31'), and his teammate Roger Martinez doubled the score by scoring the second goal (35').
In the second half, Al-Taawoun continued to shine and scored the third goal from a direct free kick executed perfectly by Angelo Fulgini (49'). Roger Martinez then scored his second personal goal and the fourth for his team (53'), and Al-Taawoun concluded the scoring spree with a fifth goal scored by Al-Shabab defender Mohammed Al-Shuwairkh, who accidentally put the ball into his own net (73'). Al-Shabab was awarded a penalty kick taken by Carrasco, but goalkeeper Mailson excelled in saving it, ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning five goals to one.
With this result, Al-Taawoun achieved its 15th victory and reached 52 points in fifth place, while Al-Shabab suffered its 12th defeat, remaining at 32 points in 13th place.