Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus received the award for Best Coach of April in the Saudi Roshan League, just before the match between Al Nassr and Al Qadisiyah in the current round.



Jesus was awarded the prize after leading the team to achieve 6 consecutive victories during April, earning a total of 18 points with a success rate of 100%, according to the evaluation criteria set by the league association.



The award was presented on the pitch before the start of the match, as part of the monthly awards ceremony organized by the league association, which is based on team results and performance levels during the specified period.



This recognition is an extension of the team's results from last month, in the context of competing for the top position in the standings.