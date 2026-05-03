تسلّم مدرب النصر جورجي جيسوس جائزة أفضل مدرب لشهر أبريل في دوري روشن السعودي، قبل انطلاق مواجهة النصر والقادسية ضمن منافسات الجولة الحالية.


وجاء تتويج جيسوس بالجائزة بعد قيادته الفريق لتحقيق 6 انتصارات متتالية خلال أبريل، وحصد 18 نقطة كاملة بنسبة نجاح 100%، وفق معايير التقييم المعتمدة من رابطة الدوري.


وتم تسليم الجائزة في أرضية الملعب قبل بداية المباراة، ضمن مراسم الجوائز الشهرية التي تنظمها رابطة الدوري، التي تعتمد على نتائج الفرق ومستوى الأداء الفني خلال الفترة المحددة.


ويُعد هذا التتويج امتداداً لنتائج الفريق خلال الشهر الماضي، في إطار المنافسة على صدارة جدول الترتيب.