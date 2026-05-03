The Irish Brigade has revived the hopes of Al-Hilal in competing for the league title, after Al-Qadisiyah successfully defeated Al-Nassr with a score of three goals to one this evening in the 31st round of the Roshen Saudi League. The goals for Al-Qadisiyah were scored by Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat, Musab Al-Juwair, and Julian Quinones, while Al-Nassr's only goal was scored by Joao Felix.



This loss for Al-Nassr is the second from Al-Qadisiyah this season, after the latter managed to win in the first leg with a score of two goals to one in the 14th round.



The Al-Hilal stands breathed a sigh of relief after Al-Qadisiyah's big and wide victory over the league leaders Al-Nassr with a three-goal performance "in various styles and colors," in the manner and flavor of the people of Khobar, who excelled in breaking through the Al-Nassr defense, presenting a great and historic match.



Hope has returned once again for Al-Hilal fans, especially since if they win against Al-Khaleej and win the "derby" match, Al-Hilal will rise from behind to reclaim the top spot in the league.