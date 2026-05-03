أنعشت كتيبة الإيرلندي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية بريندان رودجرز آمال الهلال في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، بعد أن نجح بنو قادس في دك شباك النصر بثلاثية مقابل هدف مساء اليوم ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي، أحرز أهداف القادسية محمد أبو الشامات، ومصعب الجوير، وجوليان كينيونيس، فيما سجل للأصفر هدفه اليتيم جواو فيليكس.
هذه الخسارة للنصر هي الثانية من القادسية هذا الموسم بعد نجاح الأخير بالفوز عليه بالذهاب بهدفين مقابل هدف ضمن الجولة الـ14.
المدرج الهلالي تنفس الصعداء بعد الفوز الكبير والعريض للقادسية على المتصدر النصر بثلاثية «أشكال وألوان» على طريقة ونكهة أبناء الخبر الذين تفننوا بالشباك النصراوية مقدمين مباراة كبيرة وتاريخية.
وعاد الأمل من جديد للهلاليين خصوصاً أنهم بحال فوزهم على الخليج وكسب لقاء «الديربي» يعود الهلال من بعيد متربعاً على عرش صدارة الدوري.
The Irish Brigade has revived the hopes of Al-Hilal in competing for the league title, after Al-Qadisiyah successfully defeated Al-Nassr with a score of three goals to one this evening in the 31st round of the Roshen Saudi League. The goals for Al-Qadisiyah were scored by Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat, Musab Al-Juwair, and Julian Quinones, while Al-Nassr's only goal was scored by Joao Felix.
This loss for Al-Nassr is the second from Al-Qadisiyah this season, after the latter managed to win in the first leg with a score of two goals to one in the 14th round.
The Al-Hilal stands breathed a sigh of relief after Al-Qadisiyah's big and wide victory over the league leaders Al-Nassr with a three-goal performance "in various styles and colors," in the manner and flavor of the people of Khobar, who excelled in breaking through the Al-Nassr defense, presenting a great and historic match.
Hope has returned once again for Al-Hilal fans, especially since if they win against Al-Khaleej and win the "derby" match, Al-Hilal will rise from behind to reclaim the top spot in the league.