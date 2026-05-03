أنعشت كتيبة الإيرلندي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية بريندان رودجرز آمال الهلال في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، بعد أن نجح بنو قادس في دك شباك النصر بثلاثية مقابل هدف مساء اليوم ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي، أحرز أهداف القادسية محمد أبو الشامات، ومصعب الجوير، وجوليان كينيونيس، فيما سجل للأصفر هدفه اليتيم جواو فيليكس.


هذه الخسارة للنصر هي الثانية من القادسية هذا الموسم بعد نجاح الأخير بالفوز عليه بالذهاب بهدفين مقابل هدف ضمن الجولة الـ14.


المدرج الهلالي تنفس الصعداء بعد الفوز الكبير والعريض للقادسية على المتصدر النصر بثلاثية «أشكال وألوان» على طريقة ونكهة أبناء الخبر الذين تفننوا بالشباك النصراوية مقدمين مباراة كبيرة وتاريخية.


وعاد الأمل من جديد للهلاليين خصوصاً أنهم بحال فوزهم على الخليج وكسب لقاء «الديربي» يعود الهلال من بعيد متربعاً على عرش صدارة الدوري.