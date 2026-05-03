تعثّر النصر بخسارته أمام القادسية في محطة حساسة من سباق الدوري.. نتيجة أعادت رسم ملامح المنافسة وفتحت الباب أمام الهلال لتقليص الفارق إلى نقطتين فقط في حال تحقيقه الفوز في مبارياته المتبقية قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بين الفريقين. الخسارة لم تكن مجرد ثلاث نقاط ضائعة، بل منحت الهلال مساحة أكبر للمناورة واستعادة الضغط الذهني على المتصدر. في المقابل، يملك الهلال فرصة ذهبية لإعادة إشعال الصراع، لكن ذلك مرهون بقدرته على الحفاظ على نسق الانتصارات دون تعثر. المواجهة المباشرة القادمة ستبقى العامل الحاسم في تحديد الاتجاه، بين فريق استنزف نقاطه في توقيت حساس، وآخر يجد نفسه أمام اختبار استثمار الفرص.