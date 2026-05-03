Al-Nasr stumbled with its loss to Al-Qadisiyah at a critical juncture in the league race.. This result reshaped the competition and opened the door for Al-Hilal to reduce the gap to just two points if they win their remaining matches before the anticipated clash between the two teams. The loss was not just three points dropped; it gave Al-Hilal greater room to maneuver and regain mental pressure on the leader. On the other hand, Al-Hilal has a golden opportunity to reignite the struggle, but that depends on its ability to maintain a winning streak without setbacks. The upcoming direct confrontation will remain the decisive factor in determining the direction, between a team that has squandered points at a critical time and another that finds itself facing a test of capitalizing on opportunities.