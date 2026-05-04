The Philippine authorities announced that Mayon Volcano, the most active volcano in the Philippines, has erupted, causing the surrounding villages to be covered in ash.

The Philippine News Agency reported, citing authorities, that about 52 villages located around the volcano in Albay province, 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, have been affected, while lava has begun to flow down the slopes of the mountain.

It was explained that authorities have started to carry out proactive evacuation operations, especially in areas located within the danger zone, to care for the affected residents.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of the possibility of landslides and ground collapses, in addition to lava flows and volcanic fountains, as well as moderate explosions.

It is worth mentioning that the most violent eruption of Mayon Volcano occurred in 1814, resulting in the death of more than 1,200 people and burying an entire town under volcanic mud, and the volcano experienced another eruption in 1993, which led to the death of 79 people.