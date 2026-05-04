أعلنت السلطات الفلبينية، أن بركان مايون، الأكثر نشاطاً في الفلبين، قد ثار، متسبباً في تغطية القرى المحيطة به بالرماد.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الفلبينية نقلاً عن السلطات، أن نحو 52 قرية تقع حول البركان في إقليم ألباي، على بعد 330 كيلومتراً جنوب شرق مانيلا قد تضررت، فيما بدأت الحمم البركانية بالتدفق على سفوح الجبل.

وأوضحت ان السلطات بدأت تنفيذ عمليات إجلاء استباقية، خصوصاً في المناطق الواقعة داخل منطقة الخطر، لرعاية السكان المتضررين.

وحذر المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل من احتمال وقوع انهيارات صخرية وأرضية، إلى جانب تدفقات حمم ونوافير بركانية، فضلاً عن انفجارات متوسطة القوة.

يذكر أن أعنف ثوران لبركان مايون وقع عام 1814، وأسفر عن مصرع أكثر من 1200 شخص ودفن بلدة بأكملها تحت الطمي البركاني، كما شهد البركان ثوراناً آخر عام 1993، أدى إلى مصرع 79 شخصاً.