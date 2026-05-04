أعلنت السلطات الفلبينية، أن بركان مايون، الأكثر نشاطاً في الفلبين، قد ثار، متسبباً في تغطية القرى المحيطة به بالرماد.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الفلبينية نقلاً عن السلطات، أن نحو 52 قرية تقع حول البركان في إقليم ألباي، على بعد 330 كيلومتراً جنوب شرق مانيلا قد تضررت، فيما بدأت الحمم البركانية بالتدفق على سفوح الجبل.
وأوضحت ان السلطات بدأت تنفيذ عمليات إجلاء استباقية، خصوصاً في المناطق الواقعة داخل منطقة الخطر، لرعاية السكان المتضررين.
وحذر المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل من احتمال وقوع انهيارات صخرية وأرضية، إلى جانب تدفقات حمم ونوافير بركانية، فضلاً عن انفجارات متوسطة القوة.
يذكر أن أعنف ثوران لبركان مايون وقع عام 1814، وأسفر عن مصرع أكثر من 1200 شخص ودفن بلدة بأكملها تحت الطمي البركاني، كما شهد البركان ثوراناً آخر عام 1993، أدى إلى مصرع 79 شخصاً.
The Philippine authorities announced that Mayon Volcano, the most active volcano in the Philippines, has erupted, causing the surrounding villages to be covered in ash.
The Philippine News Agency reported, citing authorities, that about 52 villages located around the volcano in Albay province, 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, have been affected, while lava has begun to flow down the slopes of the mountain.
It was explained that authorities have started to carry out proactive evacuation operations, especially in areas located within the danger zone, to care for the affected residents.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of the possibility of landslides and ground collapses, in addition to lava flows and volcanic fountains, as well as moderate explosions.
It is worth mentioning that the most violent eruption of Mayon Volcano occurred in 1814, resulting in the death of more than 1,200 people and burying an entire town under volcanic mud, and the volcano experienced another eruption in 1993, which led to the death of 79 people.