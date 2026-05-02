The World Health Organization announced the registration of more than 3,000 new cholera cases in Yemen, including fatalities during the first quarter of this year.



It reported in a recently issued document regarding the global epidemiological update that 3,177 new cases suspected of cholera and acute watery diarrhea (AWD) were reported in Yemen during the period from January 1 to March 29, 2026.



The report added that the number of deaths associated with the epidemic in Yemen during the same period reached 3 fatalities, making it one of two countries that recorded deaths in the Eastern Mediterranean region alongside Afghanistan (6 deaths).



Data from the World Health Organization revealed that Yemen is the fifth largest country in the world experiencing a cholera outbreak during the first three months of this year, following the Democratic Republic of the Congo (18,992), Afghanistan (18,943), Mozambique (6,584), and South Sudan (4,390).



The report pointed out that Yemen recorded the second highest rate of cholera cases and deaths associated with the epidemic in the Eastern Mediterranean region after Afghanistan, while the total new cases in the region since the beginning of this year reached 24,009 cases, including 9 deaths.



The number of suspected cholera cases and acute watery diarrhea reported from all over Yemen during March alone reached 969 new cases, including 2 deaths, marking the fourth highest rate in the world after Afghanistan, which recorded 6,308 cases, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (5,186 cases), and Mozambique (1,362 cases).



The global organization confirmed that the total cumulative cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhea reported in the first quarter of 2026 reached 58,740 new cases, including 732 deaths in 22 countries distributed across 4 regions under the organization's jurisdiction worldwide.