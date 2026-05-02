أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية تسجيل أكثر من 3 آلاف إصابة جديدة بالكوليرا في اليمن، بينها وفيات خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي.


وأفادت في تقرير أصدرته أخيرا بشأن التحديث الوبائي العالمي بأنه تم الإبلاغ عن 3,177 حالة جديدة يشتبه بإصابتها بالكوليرا والإسهال المائي الحاد (AWD) في اليمن، خلال الفترة بين 1 يناير و29 مارس 2026.


وأضاف التقرير أن عدد الوفيات المرتبطة بالوباء في اليمن، خلال الفترة نفسها، بلغ 3 حالات وفاة، وهي إحدى دولتين سجلتا وفيات في إقليم شرق المتوسط إلى جانب أفغانستان (6 وفيات).


وكشفت بيانات منظمة الصحة العالمية أن اليمن خامس أكبر دولة في تفشي وباء الكوليرا على مستوى العالم، خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى من هذا العام، بعد كل من الكونغو (18,992)، وأفغانستان (18,943)، وموزمبيق (6,584)، وجنوب السودان (4,390).


ولفت التقرير إلى أن اليمن سجّلت ثاني أعلى معدل في حالات الإصابة بالكوليرا والوفيات المرتبطة بالوباء في إقليم شرق المتوسط بعد أفغانستان، فيما بلغ إجمالي الحالات الجديدة في الإقليم منذ بداية العام الحالي 24,009 حالات، بينها 9 وفيات.


وبلغ عدد حالات الكوليرا المشتبه بها والإسهال المائي الحاد المُبلّغ عنها من جميع أنحاء اليمن خلال مارس الماضي وحده 969 إصابة جديدة، بينها حالتا وفاة، كرابع أعلى معدل على مستوى العالم بعد أفغانستان التي سجّلت 6,308 حالات، والكونغو الديموقراطية (5,186 حالة)، وموزمبيق (1,362 حالة).


وأكدت المنظمة العالمية أن إجمالي الحالات التراكمية للإصابة بالكوليرا والإسهال المائي الحاد المُبلّغ عنها في الربع الأول من العام 2026 بلغ 58,740 حالة جديدة، بينها 732 وفاة في 22 دولة موزعة على 4 مناطق تابعة للمنظمة حول العالم.