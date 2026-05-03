تشهد العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها الأوروبيين توتراً متزايداً على مسارات عدة، في ظل قرارات اتخذها الرئيس دونالد ترمب تشمل سحب قوات من ألمانيا، وفرض رسوم جمركية على السيارات الأوروبية، إلى جانب تداعيات الحرب مع إيران. هذه التطورات أثارت مخاوف بشأن مستقبل الأمن الأوروبي واستقرار اقتصاده.


خطوة رمزية أم تحول استراتيجي؟


أعلنت واشنطن سحب أكثر من 5,000 جندي من ألمانيا، في خطوة قلل مسؤولون ألمان من أهميتها واعتبروها رمزية. إلا أن محللين يرون أن المسألة تتجاوز الأرقام، وتعكس توجهاً أوسع لإعادة تموضع الولايات المتحدة عسكرياً.


وتُعد ألمانيا مركزاً رئيسياً للوجود العسكري الأمريكي في أوروبا، إذ تضم أكثر من 36 ألف جندي موزعين على قواعد عدة، أبرزها قاعدة رامشتاين التي تمثل محوراً لوجستياً للعمليات الأمريكية حول العالم. ورغم أن الخفض لا يتجاوز نحو 14% من القوات، إلا أنه يثير تساؤلات حول التزام واشنطن طويل الأمد بأمن أوروبا.


تراجع الردع العسكري ومخاوف أمنية


يشعر الأوروبيون بقلق متزايد بسبب تراجع بعض الخطط العسكرية الأمريكية، خصوصاً التراجع عن نشر صواريخ بعيدة المدى في ألمانيا، وهو ما كان يُنظر إليه عنصرَ ردعٍ مهماً في مواجهة روسيا.


ويرى خبراء أن هذه الخطوة تخلق فجوة ردع في وقت تواجه فيه أوروبا تهديدات متصاعدة، في ظل عدم امتلاك الدول الأوروبية قدرات مماثلة حتى الآن. كما أن التقارب النسبي بين واشنطن وموسكو يزيد من حدة المخاوف بشأن توازن القوى في القارة.


أعباء اقتصادية متفاقمة


لم تقتصر التوترات على الجانب العسكري، بل امتدت إلى الاقتصاد. فقد رفعت الإدارة الأمريكية الرسوم الجمركية على السيارات الأوروبية، ما شكل ضربة قوية للصناعة الألمانية التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على التصدير إلى السوق الأمريكية.


وتزامن ذلك مع تراجع الصادرات الألمانية وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة نتيجة الحرب مع إيران، ما دفع الحكومة الألمانية إلى خفض توقعات النمو. كما سجلت ثقة قطاع الأعمال أدنى مستوياتها منذ سنوات، في ظل استمرار الضغوط التجارية.


تقليل الاعتماد على واشنطن


في مواجهة هذه التحديات، تسعى أوروبا، بقيادة ألمانيا، إلى تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية وتقليل اعتمادها على الحماية الأمريكية. وقد زادت برلين من إنفاقها العسكري وسرّعت وتيرة التسلح؛ بهدف أن تصبح قوة عسكرية رئيسية في أوروبا خلال السنوات المقبلة.


لكن هذا التحول لا يزال يواجه عقبات، أبرزها بطء إعادة التسليح واعتماد القارة على التكنولوجيا العسكرية الأمريكية، ما يجعلها عرضة لتداعيات أي تغيير في السياسات الأمريكية.


وتعكس هذه التطورات تحولاً مهماً في طبيعة العلاقة عبر الأطلسي، إذ لم تعد الشراكة بين واشنطن وأوروبا مستقرة كما كانت. وبين الضغوط الأمنية والتحديات الاقتصادية، تجد أوروبا نفسها أمام مرحلة جديدة تتطلب إعادة تقييم استراتيجياتها الدفاعية والاقتصادية