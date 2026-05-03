يتجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى رفض الخطة الإيرانية الجديدة لإنهاء الحرب، بعد إعلان طهران تسليم مقترح من 14 بنداً إلى باكستان في ظل استمرار الاتصالات غير المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران.


طهران لم تدفع ثمناً كبيراً


وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال» في وقت متأخر من مساء السبت: «سأراجع قريباً الخطة التي أرسلتها إيران للتو، لكن لا يمكنني أن أتصور أنها ستكون مقبولة»، معتبراً أن طهران لم تدفع بعد ثمناً كبيراً بما يكفي لما فعلته بالإنسانية والعالم على مدى الـ47 عاماً الماضية.


وفي ما يتعلق بمضامين المقترح الإيراني المقدم إلى الولايات المتحدة، قال ترمب للصحفيين، قبل توجهه من ويست بالم بيتش إلى ميامي، إنه لم يطلع بعد على التفاصيل، مضيفاً: «أبلغوني بخطوط الاتفاق العريضة، وسيقدمون لي الصياغة الدقيقة على متن الطائرة».


استئناف العمليات العسكرية


وتحدّث عن احتمال عودة العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، إذ رد على سؤال لأحد الصحفيين بقوله: «لا أريد أن أقول ذلك، ولا يمكنني أن أقول ذلك لصحفي»، قبل أن يستدرك: «إذا أساءت إيران التصرف أو فعلت شيئاً سيئاً، إنه احتمال قد يحدث بالتأكيد».


وأعرب عن رغبته في القضاء على ما تبقى من قدرات إيران في تصنيع الصواريخ، مشيراً إلى أن «هذه القدرات لا تزال تمثل أساساً يمكن لطهران البناء عليه مجدداً».


مقترح جديد من 14 بنداً


وكانت إيران أعلنت، أمس السبت، تقديم مقترح عبر باكستان لإنهاء الحرب، يتضمن 14 بنداً، قائلة إنه يأتي رداً على «مقترح أمريكي مكوّن من 9 بنود»، بعد ساعات من إعلان ترمب عدم رضاه عن مطالب إيرانية في المفاوضات.


وذكرت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية أن رد طهران تضمن «الخطوط العريضة التي تراها لإنهاء الحرب»، وأكد على «خطوط إيران الحمراء»، مشيرة إلى أنه نص على «خارطة طريق محددة لإنهاء الحرب»، بحسب الوكالة.


وأضافت الوكالة أن عملية نقل الرسائل تمت بعد استكمال مراحل صنع القرار في المؤسسات المعنية والحصول على التراخيص اللازمة.


التفاوض من أجل إنهاء الحرب


ونشرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية تفاصيل المقترح، الذي يركز على ضرورة التفاوض من أجل إنهاء الحرب وليس تمديد وقف إطلاق النار.


وأضافت أن المقترح الأمريكي تضمن وقفاً لإطلاق النار لمدة شهرين، فيما شددت إيران على ضرورة حل القضايا خلال 30 يوماً، وأن ينصب التركيز على إنهاء الحرب بدلاً من تمديد الهدنة، بحسب الوكالة.


ولفتت إلى أنه من بين المواضيع التي تضمنها مقترح إيران المكوّن من 14 نقطة، ضمان عدم الاعتداء، وسحب القوات الأمريكية من محيط إيران، ورفع الحصار البحري، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، ودفع التعويضات، ورفع العقوبات، وإنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان، ووضع آلية جديدة لمضيق هرمز.


وأضافت أن إيران تنتظر الرد الرسمي من الولايات المتحدة على المقترحات.


أبرز بنود المقترح الإيراني


وتضمنت الخطة الإيرانية: ضمان عدم الاعتداء، سحب القوات الأمريكية من محيط إيران، رفع الحصار البحري، الإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، دفع التعويضات، رفع العقوبات، إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات بما في ذلك لبنان، وضع آلية جديدة لمضيق هرمز.


وقال مصدران مطلعان إن إيران قدمت، الخميس، مقترحاً محدثاً من 14 بنداً إلى الولايات المتحدة، يتضمن مهلة شهر للتفاوض على اتفاق يشمل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وإنهاء الحصار البحري، ووضع حد دائم للحرب في إيران ولبنان، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».


وأضاف المصدران أن المقترح يقضي بشهر إضافي من المفاوضات بعد الاتفاق الأولي للتوصل إلى تفاهم بشأن البرنامج النووي.


الكرة في ملعب أمريكا


وكان نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي، قال إن بلاده قدمت إلى باكستان مقترحاً يهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب بشكل نهائي.


واعتبر أن «الكرة باتت الآن في ملعب أمريكا للاختيار بين نهج الدبلوماسية أو الاستمرار في المواجهة»، بحسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.