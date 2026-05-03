U.S. President Donald Trump is moving towards rejecting Iran's new plan to end the war, following Tehran's announcement of delivering a 14-point proposal to Pakistan amid ongoing indirect communications between Washington and Tehran.



Tehran has not paid a high price



Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform late Saturday evening: "I will soon review the plan that Iran just sent, but I cannot imagine it will be acceptable," considering that Tehran has not yet paid a high enough price for what it has done to humanity and the world over the past 47 years.



Regarding the contents of the Iranian proposal submitted to the United States, Trump told reporters before heading from West Palm Beach to Miami that he had not yet seen the details, adding: "They informed me of the broad lines of the agreement, and they will provide me with the precise wording on the plane."



Resumption of military operations



He spoke about the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran, as he responded to a question from a reporter by saying: "I don’t want to say that, and I can’t say that to a reporter," before adding: "If Iran misbehaves or does something bad, it is certainly a possibility that could happen."



He expressed his desire to eliminate what remains of Iran's missile manufacturing capabilities, noting that "these capabilities still represent a foundation that Tehran can build upon again."



A new 14-point proposal



Iran announced yesterday, Saturday, that it had submitted a proposal through Pakistan to end the war, which includes 14 points, stating that it comes in response to "a 9-point American proposal," just hours after Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Iranian demands in the negotiations.



The Iranian news agency "Fars" reported that Tehran's response included "the outlines it sees for ending the war," and emphasized "Iran's red lines," indicating that it stipulated "a specific roadmap for ending the war," according to the agency.



The agency added that the process of conveying messages took place after completing the decision-making stages in the relevant institutions and obtaining the necessary licenses.



Negotiating to end the war



The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" published details of the proposal, which focuses on the necessity of negotiating to end the war rather than extending the ceasefire.



It added that the American proposal included a two-month ceasefire, while Iran emphasized the need to resolve issues within 30 days and that the focus should be on ending the war instead of extending the truce, according to the agency.



It pointed out that among the topics included in Iran's 14-point proposal are guarantees of non-aggression, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from around Iran, lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, paying reparations, lifting sanctions, and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and establishing a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.



It added that Iran is awaiting an official response from the United States to the proposals.



Key points of the Iranian proposal



The Iranian plan included: guarantees of non-aggression, withdrawal of U.S. forces from around Iran, lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, paying reparations, lifting sanctions, ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, and establishing a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.



Two informed sources stated that Iran submitted an updated 14-point proposal to the United States on Thursday, which includes a one-month deadline for negotiating an agreement that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the naval blockade, and establishing a permanent end to the war in Iran and Lebanon, according to Axios.



The sources added that the proposal calls for an additional month of negotiations after the initial agreement to reach an understanding regarding the nuclear program.



The ball is in America's court



Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi stated that his country has submitted a proposal to Pakistan aimed at definitively ending the war.



He considered that "the ball is now in America's court to choose between a diplomatic approach or continuing confrontation," according to Iranian media reports.