Portuguese Benfica coach José Mourinho revealed the truth about the rumors of his return to Real Madrid next season, succeeding coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Mourinho said at the press conference preceding his team's match against Famalicão in the Portuguese league, in response to the news about his potential return to Real Madrid: "No, no one from Real Madrid has contacted me, I assure you of that. I have spent many years in the world of football just like you in the field of journalism, and we are used to this kind of thing, but I haven't received anything from Real Madrid."

His future with Benfica

Regarding his future with Benfica, he replied: "You know the situation well; I still have one year left on my contract with the club, that's all."

His current focus

He continued: "I am focused on giving my best for the club; right now, I am concentrating on the Famalicão match, then Braga, and after that Estoril. After that, I will continue to work for a little longer, and only then will the holidays come."

Stability in clubs

He concluded: "The longer a coach stays at a club, the greater their impact on the team and their control over the players. Look at examples like Arsenal and Manchester City, which have had the same coach for six or seven years; it is clear that all the details pertain to their coaches. On the other hand, coaches who come and go quickly find it harder to leave their mark."