كشف مدرب بنفيكا البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو حقيقة اقتراب عودته إلى ريال مدريد في الموسم القادم، خلفاً للمدرب ألفارو أربيلوا.
وقال مورينيو في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة فريقه ضد فاماليكاو في الدوري البرتغالي رداً على أنباء اقتراب عودته إلى ريال مدريد: لا لم يتصل بي أحد من ريال مدريد، أؤكد لك ذلك لقد قضيت سنوات طويلة في عالم كرة القدم مثلك تماماً في مجال الصحافة ونحن معتادون على هذا النوع من الأمور، لكن لم يصلني أي شيء من ريال مدريد».
مستقبله مع بنفيكا
وحول مستقبله مع بنفيكا أجاب: «أنت تعرف الوضع جيداً ما زال يتبقى لي عام واحد في عقدي مع النادي، هذا كل شيء»
تفكيره الحالي
وتابع: «أهتم بتقديم أفضل ما لدي من أجل النادي، الآن أركز على مباراة فاماليكاو ثم براغا وبعد ذلك إستوريل، وبعدها سأواصل العمل لفترة أطول قليلاً وعندها فقط ستأتي العطلات»
الاستقرار في الأندية
وختم: «كلما طالت مدة بقاء المدرب في نادٍ ما زاد تأثيره على الفريق وازدادت سيطرته على اللاعبين، انظروا إلى أمثلة مثل أرسنال ومانشستر سيتي اللذين ظلا مع نفس المدرب لمدة ست أو سبع سنوات، من الواضح أن جميع التفاصيل تخص مدربيهم، أما المدربون الذين يأتون ويرحلون سريعاً فيجدون صعوبة أكبر في ترك بصمتهم».
Portuguese Benfica coach José Mourinho revealed the truth about the rumors of his return to Real Madrid next season, succeeding coach Álvaro Arbeloa.
Mourinho said at the press conference preceding his team's match against Famalicão in the Portuguese league, in response to the news about his potential return to Real Madrid: "No, no one from Real Madrid has contacted me, I assure you of that. I have spent many years in the world of football just like you in the field of journalism, and we are used to this kind of thing, but I haven't received anything from Real Madrid."
His future with Benfica
Regarding his future with Benfica, he replied: "You know the situation well; I still have one year left on my contract with the club, that's all."
His current focus
He continued: "I am focused on giving my best for the club; right now, I am concentrating on the Famalicão match, then Braga, and after that Estoril. After that, I will continue to work for a little longer, and only then will the holidays come."
Stability in clubs
He concluded: "The longer a coach stays at a club, the greater their impact on the team and their control over the players. Look at examples like Arsenal and Manchester City, which have had the same coach for six or seven years; it is clear that all the details pertain to their coaches. On the other hand, coaches who come and go quickly find it harder to leave their mark."