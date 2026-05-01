كشف مدرب بنفيكا البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو حقيقة اقتراب عودته إلى ريال مدريد في الموسم القادم، خلفاً للمدرب ألفارو أربيلوا.

وقال مورينيو في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة فريقه ضد فاماليكاو في الدوري البرتغالي رداً على أنباء اقتراب عودته إلى ريال مدريد: لا لم يتصل بي أحد من ريال مدريد، أؤكد لك ذلك لقد قضيت سنوات طويلة في عالم كرة القدم مثلك تماماً في مجال الصحافة ونحن معتادون على هذا النوع من الأمور، لكن لم يصلني أي شيء من ريال مدريد».

مستقبله مع بنفيكا

وحول مستقبله مع بنفيكا أجاب: «أنت تعرف الوضع جيداً ما زال يتبقى لي عام واحد في عقدي مع النادي، هذا كل شيء»

تفكيره الحالي

وتابع: «أهتم بتقديم أفضل ما لدي من أجل النادي، الآن أركز على مباراة فاماليكاو ثم براغا وبعد ذلك إستوريل، وبعدها سأواصل العمل لفترة أطول قليلاً وعندها فقط ستأتي العطلات»

الاستقرار في الأندية

وختم: «كلما طالت مدة بقاء المدرب في نادٍ ما زاد تأثيره على الفريق وازدادت سيطرته على اللاعبين، انظروا إلى أمثلة مثل أرسنال ومانشستر سيتي اللذين ظلا مع نفس المدرب لمدة ست أو سبع سنوات، من الواضح أن جميع التفاصيل تخص مدربيهم، أما المدربون الذين يأتون ويرحلون سريعاً فيجدون صعوبة أكبر في ترك بصمتهم».