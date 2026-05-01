في لحظة بدت عادية داخل إحدى الأسر المغربية، تحولت مكالمة هاتفية روتينية بين شقيقين إلى مفتاح كشف واحدة من أكثر الحوادث الأسرية دموية وصدمة في الدار البيضاء؛ حيث عُثر على أمٍ مسنة مقتولة داخل منزلها بحي الحسني، في واقعة تركت الجيران والأسرة في حالة من الذهول.

مكالمة وضعت النقاط على الحروف

بدأت القصة حين اتصل الشقيق الأصغر بشقيقه الأكبر (المقيم مع والدتهما) للاستفسار عنها. وسرعان ما تحول الاستفسار إلى شكوك، ليتوجه الشقيق الأكبر إلى الغرف الداخلية، ويصطدم بجثة والدته التي فارقت الحياة في ظروف غامضة، بينما كان الشقيق الأصغر قد اختفى عن الأنظار، متوجهاً إلى وجهة مجهولة، مما عزز الشكوك حوله فوراً.

وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن الحادثة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل جاءت تتويجاً لخلافات أسرية صامتة كانت تتصاعد بين الابن ووالدته خلال الفترة الأخيرة، دون أن يتوقع أحد أن هذه التوترات ستنفجر بهذا الشكل المأساوي داخل البيت الواحد.

مطاردة أمنية ونهاية سريعة

لم تستغرق الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية وقتاً طويلاً، حيث شنت حملة بحث دقيقة تكللت بتحديد مكان المشتبه به في «حي المحمدي». وبمجرد توقيفه، أُخضع للتحقيق لكشف الدوافع الحقيقية وراء ارتكابه لهذه الجريمة النكراء، بينما نُقل جثمان الضحية إلى الطب الشرعي لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة.

وتعيد هذه الحادثة فتح باب النقاش حول الوجه القاسي للخلافات الأسرية التي تظل حبيسة الجدران حتى تقع الكارثة. فهي تذكير مؤلم بأن التوترات العائلية غير المعالجة قد تتحول في لحظة غضب إلى مأساة تغير حياة الأسرة للأبد.

وتبقى هذه الجريمة جرحاً غائراً في قلب المجتمع المغربي، بانتظار ما ستكشفه التحقيقات النهائية حول الدوافع التي جعلت ابناً ينهي حياة من وهبته الحياة.