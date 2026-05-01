In a moment that seemed ordinary within a Moroccan family, a routine phone call between two brothers turned into a key that revealed one of the most bloody and shocking family incidents in Casablanca; where an elderly mother was found murdered inside her home in the Al-Hosni neighborhood, an event that left neighbors and family in a state of shock.

A Call That Clarified Everything

The story began when the younger brother called his older brother (who lived with their mother) to inquire about her. The inquiry quickly turned into suspicions, prompting the older brother to head to the inner rooms, where he stumbled upon the body of his mother, who had died under mysterious circumstances, while the younger brother had vanished, heading to an unknown destination, which immediately intensified the suspicions against him.

Initial investigations indicate that the incident was not a coincidence, but rather the culmination of silent family disputes that had been escalating between the son and his mother in recent times, without anyone expecting that these tensions would explode in such a tragic manner within the same household.

A Security Chase and a Swift Conclusion

The Moroccan security forces did not take long, launching a precise search campaign that culminated in locating the suspect in the "Mohammadi" neighborhood. As soon as he was arrested, he was subjected to interrogation to uncover the true motives behind committing this heinous crime, while the victim's body was transferred to forensic medicine to determine the exact causes of death.

This incident reopens the discussion about the harsh reality of family disputes that remain confined within walls until disaster strikes. It is a painful reminder that unresolved family tensions can transform in a moment of anger into a tragedy that changes the family's life forever.

This crime remains a deep wound in the heart of Moroccan society, awaiting what the final investigations will reveal about the motives that led a son to end the life of the one who gave him life.