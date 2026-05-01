في لحظة بدت عادية داخل إحدى الأسر المغربية، تحولت مكالمة هاتفية روتينية بين شقيقين إلى مفتاح كشف واحدة من أكثر الحوادث الأسرية دموية وصدمة في الدار البيضاء؛ حيث عُثر على أمٍ مسنة مقتولة داخل منزلها بحي الحسني، في واقعة تركت الجيران والأسرة في حالة من الذهول.
مكالمة وضعت النقاط على الحروف
بدأت القصة حين اتصل الشقيق الأصغر بشقيقه الأكبر (المقيم مع والدتهما) للاستفسار عنها. وسرعان ما تحول الاستفسار إلى شكوك، ليتوجه الشقيق الأكبر إلى الغرف الداخلية، ويصطدم بجثة والدته التي فارقت الحياة في ظروف غامضة، بينما كان الشقيق الأصغر قد اختفى عن الأنظار، متوجهاً إلى وجهة مجهولة، مما عزز الشكوك حوله فوراً.
وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن الحادثة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل جاءت تتويجاً لخلافات أسرية صامتة كانت تتصاعد بين الابن ووالدته خلال الفترة الأخيرة، دون أن يتوقع أحد أن هذه التوترات ستنفجر بهذا الشكل المأساوي داخل البيت الواحد.
مطاردة أمنية ونهاية سريعة
لم تستغرق الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية وقتاً طويلاً، حيث شنت حملة بحث دقيقة تكللت بتحديد مكان المشتبه به في «حي المحمدي». وبمجرد توقيفه، أُخضع للتحقيق لكشف الدوافع الحقيقية وراء ارتكابه لهذه الجريمة النكراء، بينما نُقل جثمان الضحية إلى الطب الشرعي لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة.
وتعيد هذه الحادثة فتح باب النقاش حول الوجه القاسي للخلافات الأسرية التي تظل حبيسة الجدران حتى تقع الكارثة. فهي تذكير مؤلم بأن التوترات العائلية غير المعالجة قد تتحول في لحظة غضب إلى مأساة تغير حياة الأسرة للأبد.
وتبقى هذه الجريمة جرحاً غائراً في قلب المجتمع المغربي، بانتظار ما ستكشفه التحقيقات النهائية حول الدوافع التي جعلت ابناً ينهي حياة من وهبته الحياة.
In a moment that seemed ordinary within a Moroccan family, a routine phone call between two brothers turned into a key that revealed one of the most bloody and shocking family incidents in Casablanca; where an elderly mother was found murdered inside her home in the Al-Hosni neighborhood, an event that left neighbors and family in a state of shock.
A Call That Clarified Everything
The story began when the younger brother called his older brother (who lived with their mother) to inquire about her. The inquiry quickly turned into suspicions, prompting the older brother to head to the inner rooms, where he stumbled upon the body of his mother, who had died under mysterious circumstances, while the younger brother had vanished, heading to an unknown destination, which immediately intensified the suspicions against him.
Initial investigations indicate that the incident was not a coincidence, but rather the culmination of silent family disputes that had been escalating between the son and his mother in recent times, without anyone expecting that these tensions would explode in such a tragic manner within the same household.
A Security Chase and a Swift Conclusion
The Moroccan security forces did not take long, launching a precise search campaign that culminated in locating the suspect in the "Mohammadi" neighborhood. As soon as he was arrested, he was subjected to interrogation to uncover the true motives behind committing this heinous crime, while the victim's body was transferred to forensic medicine to determine the exact causes of death.
This incident reopens the discussion about the harsh reality of family disputes that remain confined within walls until disaster strikes. It is a painful reminder that unresolved family tensions can transform in a moment of anger into a tragedy that changes the family's life forever.
This crime remains a deep wound in the heart of Moroccan society, awaiting what the final investigations will reveal about the motives that led a son to end the life of the one who gave him life.