كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثون في معهد أكسفورد للإنترنت، أن روبوتات الدردشة المعتمدة على الذكاء الاصطناعي، عندما تُدرّب على التفاعل بأسلوب أكثر ودًا وتعاطفًا مع المستخدمين، تصبح أكثر عرضة لارتكاب الأخطاء وتقديم معلومات غير دقيقة.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل أكثر من 400 ألف رد صادرة عن خمسة أنظمة ذكاء اصطناعي، جرى تعديلها لتكون أكثر «دفئًا» وإنسانية في تواصلها.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الإجابات الودية احتوت على نسبة أعلى من الأخطاء، تراوحت بين تقديم نصائح طبية غير دقيقة، وصولًا إلى تعزيز معتقدات خاطئة لدى المستخدمين.

وتسلط هذه النتائج الضوء على تساؤلات متزايدة حول موثوقية نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي يُصمم العديد منها عمدًا لتكون جذابة وإنسانية بهدف زيادة التفاعل، خاصة مع توسع استخدامها في مجالات الدعم النفسي والعلاقات الشخصية.

وأوضح الباحثون أن هذه الظاهرة تعكس ما وصفوه بـ«مقايضة الدفء بالدقة»، وهي سمة موجودة أيضًا لدى البشر.

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية ومؤلفة الدراسة لجين إبراهيم، إن الأشخاص عندما يسعون لإظهار التعاطف واللطف، قد يترددون أحيانًا في تقديم حقائق قاسية أو مباشرة، وهو ما يبدو أن النماذج اللغوية قد تبنته بدورها.

وشملت النماذج التي خضعت للاختبار أنظمة طورتها شركات مثل Meta وMistral، إلى جانب نموذج Qwen التابع لشركة Alibaba، ونموذج GPT-4o من OpenAI.

وخلال التجارب، طُرحت على هذه النماذج أسئلة ذات إجابات موضوعية وقابلة للتحقق، في مجالات مثل الطب والمعلومات العامة ونظريات المؤامرة.

وتبين أن النماذج «الأكثر ودًا» سجلت معدلات خطأ أعلى بشكل ملحوظ، بزيادة متوسطها نحو 7.43 نقاط مئوية مقارنة بالنماذج الأصلية.

كما أظهرت النتائج أن هذه النماذج كانت أقل ميلًا لتصحيح معتقدات المستخدمين الخاطئة، وأكثر قابلية بنسبة تقارب 40% لتعزيز تلك المعتقدات، خصوصًا عندما تقترن بردود عاطفية.

وفي مثال لافت، أظهر أحد النماذج الودودة مرونة مفرطة في التعامل مع مزاعم غير صحيحة، حيث حاول مراعاة «وجهات النظر المختلفة» بدلًا من تصحيح معلومة خاطئة بشكل مباشر.

في المقابل، أشار الباحثون إلى أن تعديل النماذج لتكون أكثر «برودة» أو حيادية أدى إلى تقليل نسبة الأخطاء.

من جهته، حذر البروفيسور أندرو مكستاي من مختبر الذكاء الاصطناعي العاطفي في جامعة بانجور، من خطورة الاعتماد على هذه الأنظمة في أوقات الضعف العاطفي، مشيرًا إلى أن المستخدمين يكونون أقل نقدًا وأكثر عرضة لتصديق المعلومات في مثل هذه الحالات.

وأضاف أن تزايد لجوء المراهقين في المملكة المتحدة إلى روبوتات الدردشة للحصول على نصائح أو دعم عاطفي يثير القلق، خصوصا في ظل احتمالية تقديم معلومات غير دقيقة.

وأكد أن المشكلة لا تقتصر على «مجاملة المستخدم»، بل تمتد إلى تقديم معلومات خاطئة في قضايا حساسة، وهو ما يطرح تساؤلات جدية حول موثوقية هذه التقنيات وحدود استخدامها.