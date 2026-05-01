A recent study conducted by researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute revealed that AI-based chatbots, when trained to interact in a friendlier and more empathetic manner with users, become more prone to making mistakes and providing inaccurate information.

The study relied on analyzing over 400,000 responses generated by five AI systems, which were modified to be more "warm" and human-like in their communication.

The results showed that friendly responses contained a higher percentage of errors, ranging from providing inaccurate medical advice to reinforcing false beliefs among users.

These findings highlight growing questions about the reliability of AI models, many of which are intentionally designed to be appealing and human-like to increase engagement, especially as their use expands in areas such as psychological support and personal relationships.

The researchers explained that this phenomenon reflects what they described as a "trade-off between warmth and accuracy," a trait also present in humans.

The lead researcher and author of the study, Lujain Ibrahim, stated that when people strive to show empathy and kindness, they may sometimes hesitate to present harsh or direct facts, which seems to be something that language models have adopted as well.

The models tested included systems developed by companies like Meta and Mistral, along with Alibaba's Qwen model and OpenAI's GPT-4o model.

During the experiments, these models were posed with questions that had objective and verifiable answers in fields such as medicine, general information, and conspiracy theories.

It was found that the "friendliest" models recorded significantly higher error rates, with an average increase of about 7.43 percentage points compared to the original models.

The results also showed that these models were less likely to correct users' false beliefs and were approximately 40% more likely to reinforce those beliefs, especially when paired with emotional responses.

In a striking example, one of the friendly models displayed excessive flexibility in dealing with incorrect claims, attempting to consider "different viewpoints" instead of directly correcting a false piece of information.

In contrast, the researchers noted that modifying the models to be more "cool" or neutral led to a reduction in error rates.

For his part, Professor Andrew McStay from the Emotional AI Lab at Bangor University warned about the dangers of relying on these systems during times of emotional vulnerability, pointing out that users are less critical and more prone to believing information in such cases.

He added that the increasing tendency of teenagers in the UK to turn to chatbots for advice or emotional support raises concerns, especially given the likelihood of receiving inaccurate information.

He emphasized that the problem is not limited to "user flattery," but extends to providing incorrect information on sensitive issues, raising serious questions about the reliability of these technologies and the limits of their use.