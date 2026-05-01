The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Haql Governorate in the Tabuk region apprehended (3) citizens for violating the security and safety regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as they were practicing fishing without a permit and using prohibited tools. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife. This can be done by calling the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994), (999), and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.