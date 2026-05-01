في مشهد أثار حالة واسعة من الحزن والغضب بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، انتشر فيديو متداول يظهر طفلة صغيرة (نحو 4 سنوات) ملقاة بمفردها في الشارع بجوار الطريق الدائري بمنطقة العمرانية في محافظة الجيزة، وهي تحمل شنطة ألعابها وأخرى تحتوي على ملابسها.

وبحسب ما تم تداوله، عثر أحد المارة على الطفلة في حالة بكاء شديد وانهيار عاطفي، وبدت عليها آثار ضرب مبرح على وجهها، مما زاد من صدمة المتابعين الذين تساءلوا عن قسوة من تخلى عنها بهذه الطريقة المؤلمة.

وخلال المقطع المتداول، تم سؤال الطفلة عن هوية من تعدى عليها بالضرب وإحداث إصاباتها، حيث قالت: «إسلام»، ونظراً لصغر سنها لم يفهم من هو هذا الشخص أو ما إذا كان أحد أقربائها، فيما اصطحب الأهالي الطفلة فورًا إلى قسم شرطة العمرانية لحمايتها وتوفير الرعاية اللازمة لها، مع الحرص على عدم تركها عرضة لأي مخاطر في الشارع.

فيما أجرت الأجهزة الأمنية تحرياتها السريعة، وتم التوصل إلى والد الطفلة، الذي حضر واستلمها بمحضر رسمي من القسم بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية.


وأضافت المنشورات المتداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أن والد الطفلة، المنفصل عن والدتها، تمكن من التعرف عليها من خلال الصور المتداولة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتوجه إلى قسم الشرطة لاستلامها، بعدما تبين أن والدة الطفلة متزوجة من شخص آخر رفض بقاء الصغيرة داخل المنزل، ما دفع الأم إلى تركها بالشارع.

وأثار الفيديو موجة من التفاعلات العاطفية على السوشيال ميديا، حيث علق الكثيرون بـ«يا قساوة قلوب البشر»، و«تخيل بناتنا مكانها»، مطالبين بمحاسبة أي طرف مسؤول عن تعريض الطفلة للخطر أو العنف.

تعليق رسمي وإجراءات

فيما لم تصدر وزارة الداخلية بيانًا رسميًا مفصلًا حتى الآن، لكن التحريات مستمرة لكشف كامل ملابسات الواقعة، بما في ذلك أسباب التخلي عن الطفلة وأي شبهة عنف أسري.

يُذكر أن مثل هذه الحالات تُحال إلى النيابة العامة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية المناسبة، مع إمكانية إشراك المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة لضمان رعاية نفسية واجتماعية للطفلة.