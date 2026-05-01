In a scene that sparked widespread sadness and anger among social media users in Egypt, a circulated video shows a small girl (about 4 years old) left alone in the street next to the ring road in the Al-Omrania area of Giza Governorate, holding her toy bag and another bag containing her clothes.

According to what was circulated, a passerby found the girl in a state of intense crying and emotional breakdown, and she showed signs of severe beating on her face, which increased the shock of the viewers who wondered about the cruelty of those who abandoned her in such a painful way.

During the circulated clip, the girl was asked about the identity of the person who assaulted her and caused her injuries, to which she replied: "Islam." Due to her young age, she did not understand who this person was or if he was one of her relatives. Meanwhile, the locals immediately took the girl to the Al-Omrania police station to protect her and provide the necessary care, ensuring that she was not left exposed to any dangers in the street.

As the security agencies conducted their quick investigations, they managed to reach the girl's father, who came and took her with an official report from the station after completing the legal procedures.



The circulated posts on social media added that the girl's father, who is separated from her mother, was able to recognize her through the images shared on social media and went to the police station to retrieve her, after it became clear that the girl's mother was married to another man who refused to allow the little girl to stay in the house, which led the mother to leave her in the street.

The video sparked a wave of emotional reactions on social media, with many commenting, "Oh, the cruelty of human hearts," and "Imagine our daughters in her place," demanding accountability for anyone responsible for putting the girl in danger or violence.

Official Comment and Procedures

While the Ministry of Interior has not yet issued a detailed official statement, investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of the incident, including the reasons for abandoning the girl and any suspicion of domestic violence.

It is worth noting that such cases are referred to the Public Prosecution to take appropriate legal action, with the possibility of involving the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood to ensure psychological and social care for the girl.